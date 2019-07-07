Selz Capital Position in Slm (SLM) Boosted as Market Valuation Declined; Vulcan Matls Co (VMC) Holder Eventide Asset Management Has Increased Its Stake

Selz Capital Llc increased its stake in Slm Corp (SLM) by 54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Selz Capital Llc bought 270,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.17% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 770,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.63 million, up from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Selz Capital Llc who had been investing in Slm Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $9.74. About 862,486 shares traded. SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM) has declined 13.10% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SLM News: 10/05/2018 – SLM Solutions Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms SLM Student Loan EDC Repackaging Trust 2013-M1; 30/03/2018 – Fitch Upgrades SLM to BB+ From BB; 03/04/2018 – Sallie Mae Offers Competitive Financing for Law Students Preparing for the Bar; 06/04/2018 – VALUEACT CAPITAL MASTER FUND REPORTS A 6.4 PCT STAKE IN SLM CORP – SEC FILING; 27/03/2018 – SLM SOLUTIONS AM3D.DE – HENNER SCHÖNEBORN WILL NOT BE EXTENDING HIS EXECUTIVE EMPLOYMENT THAT RUNS UNTIL JUNE 30 OF THIS YEAR; 28/03/2018 – Moody’s Reviews For Downgrade Three Classes Of Notes From Two Slm Student Loan Abs Securitizations; 09/03/2018 – SLM Short-Interest Ratio Rises 128% to 9 Days; 12/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Various SLM Student Loan Trusts; 22/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS NAVIENT’S BA3 SENIOR UNSECURED DEBT RATING; OUTLOOK STABLE

Eventide Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Vulcan Matls Co (VMC) by 135.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eventide Asset Management Llc bought 149,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 259,000 shares of the mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals (no fuels) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.67 million, up from 110,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eventide Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Vulcan Matls Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $139.76. About 371,262 shares traded. Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) has risen 2.36% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.07% the S&P500. Some Historical VMC News: 15/05/2018 – Eminence Capital Adds Vulcan Materials, Exits Mondelez: 13F; 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials Sees FY Cont Ops EPS $4.00-EPS $4.65; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO VMC.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 SHR VIEW $4.00 TO $4.65 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials 1Q EBITDA $167.7M; 03/04/2018 – STRATASYS REPORTS FORMATION OF VULCAN LABS,; 05/03/2018 – VULCAN: AGGREGATE NOTES TENDERED IS 46.1% OF OUTSTANDING NOTES; 19/04/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS LEGACY VULCAN LLC OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB’; 11/05/2018 – RL10 Engine to Power ULA’s New Vulcan Centaur Upper Stage; 21/04/2018 – DJ Vulcan Materials Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VMC); 15/05/2018 – Vulcan Adds Facebook, Exits Booking, Cuts AmerisourceBergen: 13F

More notable recent SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Credit Acceptance (CACC) Beats on Q1 Earnings, Costs Rise – Nasdaq” published on April 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “SLM’s Preferred Stock, Series B Shares Cross 7% Yield Mark – Nasdaq” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Sallie Mae Reports First Quarter 2019 Financial Results – Business Wire” published on April 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Sallie Mae (SLM) Q1 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 17, 2019.

Selz Capital Llc, which manages about $474.62M and $523.31M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mgm Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 296,000 shares to 174,000 shares, valued at $4.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chemours Co by 85,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 455,900 shares, and cut its stake in Talend Sa.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold SLM shares while 82 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 427.67 million shares or 2.87% less from 440.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 150 are held by Kwmg Limited Liability. Blackrock has invested 0.02% in SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement invested in 0.02% or 660,952 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Md has 25.27 million shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt System invested in 76,953 shares. Portolan Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 2.24% or 2.19M shares. Federated Investors Pa reported 153,533 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Ltd accumulated 0.03% or 158,440 shares. Prudential Inc holds 0.03% or 1.97M shares. Illinois-based Ubs Asset Americas has invested 0% in SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM). Tci Wealth Inc holds 0% or 179 shares. Moreover, Brown Advisory has 0% invested in SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM) for 48,840 shares. Palisade Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation Nj has invested 0.03% in SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM). Prescott Gru Mngmt Limited Liability Com has invested 0.18% in SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM). Sterling Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Company accumulated 5.72M shares.

Eventide Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.15 billion and $2.91B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Uniqure Nv (NASDAQ:QURE) by 197,509 shares to 538,700 shares, valued at $32.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Altair Engr Inc by 372,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 628,000 shares, and cut its stake in Varonis Sys Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.52, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold VMC shares while 135 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 122.20 million shares or 0.33% more from 121.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nuwave Inv Limited Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) for 21 shares. Davis R M reported 0.01% stake. The New York-based Clearbridge Investments Limited Liability Company has invested 0.26% in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Mason Street Advsrs Lc accumulated 18,807 shares. Md Sass Investors Services accumulated 121,209 shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 48,754 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Scopus Asset Limited Partnership stated it has 270,000 shares. Fund Mngmt has invested 0.05% in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Barnett & Incorporated invested in 0.02% or 300 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Prudential owns 182,111 shares. Greenwood Associates Lc owns 48,409 shares. Point72 Asset Management LP has 357,139 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. 2,029 were accumulated by Boothbay Fund Management Limited Liability Com. Amp Capital Investors Ltd owns 33,373 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.