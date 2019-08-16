Selz Capital Position in Netflix (NFLX) Has Lowered by $6.84 Million as Stock Value Declined; Oneok New (OKE) Share Price Rose While Laffer Investments Has Lowered Its Position by $7.12 Million

Selz Capital Llc decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 40.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Selz Capital Llc sold 19,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The hedge fund held 27,800 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.91M, down from 47,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Selz Capital Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $129.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $3.35 during the last trading session, reaching $295.76. About 9.68 million shares traded or 40.93% up from the average. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 26/04/2018 – EU LAWMAKERS, GOVERNMENTS STRIKE DEAL ON FORCING NETFLIX, AMAZON TO PAY LEVIES TO FUND EUROPEAN CONTENT – STATEMENT; 18/05/2018 – Netflix will nearly triple its subscriber base to 360 million by 2030: Bank of America; 13/03/2018 – Response Mag: Netflix Revamping Apps for Vertical Video, TV Production Processes; 14/05/2018 – HBC Selects Espial’s Elevate Platform to Offer App-Based TV Services to Set-Tops, Roku and Mobile Devices; 18/05/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: ‘A Christmas Prince’ Sequel ‘The Royal Wedding’ Set at Netflix; 23/04/2018 – Netflix is planning to raise $1.5 billion as its ‘cash burn continues to grow’; 29/03/2018 – Mike George Envisions Qurate Retail as the Netflix of Commerce; 14/03/2018 – Brisbane Times: Aussie Netflix love affair drives rush to unlimited mobile data plans; 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Breakingviews TV: Barr brawl; 05/04/2018 – Tech helped lead the move higher, with Facebook jumping 2.9 percent and Netflix, Amazon and Alphabet all rising more than 1 percent

Laffer Investments decreased its stake in Oneok Inc New (OKE) by 1.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Laffer Investments sold 102 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.70% . The institutional investor held 9,731 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $679.61M, down from 9,833 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Laffer Investments who had been investing in Oneok Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $67.95. About 1.28M shares traded. ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) has declined 0.71% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.71% the S&P500. Some Historical OKE News: 03/04/2018 – OKE: NO OPERATIONAL INTERRUPTIONS ON NATURAL GAS PIPELINES; 02/05/2018 – OKE DOESN’T EXPECT FERC TAX CHANGE TO ‘MATERIALLY’ IMPACT CO; 03/04/2018 – ONEOK GAS LINES SAY ELECTRONIC DATA INTERCHANGE IS UNAVAILABLE; 15/03/2018 U.S. regulators ask power/gas utilities to look at rates after tax cut; 19/04/2018 – ONEOK BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 79.5C/SHR FROM 77C, EST. 79C; 03/05/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $62; 03/04/2018 – Oneok: Move Was Purely Precautionary Step After EDI Was Target of Apparent Cyberattack; 01/05/2018 – Oneok Backs FY Net $955M-Net $1.15B; 03/04/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N -ONEOK NATURAL GAS PIPELINES OPERATING NORMALLY; 03/04/2018 – Oneok Temporarily Disable Service With a Third-Party Electronic Data Interchange Over Security Concerns

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold OKE shares while 205 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 302.28 million shares or 0.68% more from 300.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Trustmark Comml Bank Department reported 0.01% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). State Of Wisconsin Invest Board invested in 522,776 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Trillium Asset Limited Liability Co holds 0.49% or 139,901 shares. Proshare Advisors Ltd Llc has 84,982 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Clean Yield Gru accumulated 0.01% or 224 shares. Cv Starr And stated it has 248,220 shares or 7.62% of all its holdings. Royal Bancorp Of Canada invested in 5.30 million shares. Davenport & Ltd Liability Com owns 5,621 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Everett Harris Ca has invested 0.32% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). D L Carlson Investment Gru has invested 0.98% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Royal London Asset Mgmt Ltd accumulated 163,167 shares or 0% of the stock. 21,762 were reported by Sandy Spring Bancorporation. Syntal Cap Limited Co, a Texas-based fund reported 3,132 shares. Foster And Motley holds 0.23% or 22,757 shares in its portfolio. 32,821 were reported by Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mgmt Ltd Com.

Laffer Investments, which manages about $614.32 million and $372.00B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 289 shares to 11,100 shares, valued at $637.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Energy Transfer Partners 7 5/8 Percent by 476 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,005 shares, and has risen its stake in Stanley Black & Decker.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 256,735 were accumulated by Los Angeles Mngmt & Equity Rech. Hanson Mcclain accumulated 770 shares. Goodwin Daniel L invested 0.34% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). American Century Companies stated it has 0.43% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Ameriprise Financial has 462,084 shares. 335 were reported by Psagot House Limited. Benjamin F Edwards Co reported 4,871 shares. Shufro Rose Communication Ltd Llc reported 1,235 shares. Dorsal Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 5.83% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Mitchell Cap Mgmt holds 6,077 shares. Fifth Third Natl Bank has invested 0.1% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Vident Investment Advisory Lc reported 1,113 shares. Edgewood Mgmt Ltd Liability invested 3.15% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). California-based Neumann Capital Mngmt Lc has invested 0.8% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Manufacturers Life Insurance The holds 455,167 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $2.00 million activity.

Analysts await Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, up 17.98% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.89 per share. NFLX’s profit will be $459.73M for 70.42 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by Netflix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 75.00% EPS growth.

