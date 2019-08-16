Selz Capital Position In Microsoft (MSFT) Was Raised; Skylands Capital Cut Its Sportsmans Whse Hldgs (SPWH) Position by $526,700

Selz Capital Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 11122.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Selz Capital Llc bought 232,906 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 235,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.72M, up from 2,094 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Selz Capital Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $133.68. About 28.13 million shares traded or 14.82% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 14/05/2018 – SS&C to Speak at 46th Annual JP Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 29/05/2018 – Microsoft has previously sought to defend the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, despite the Trump administration’s attempts to end it; 24/04/2018 – Declaration Networks Group and Microsoft announce agreement to deliver broadband internet to rural communities in Virginia and; 04/04/2018 – Microsoft Highlights Success With Customers Like Steelcase, Chevron and Johnson Control; 14/03/2018 – Bravatek/AmbiCom JV to unveil field-tested Consumer Optimization Software Product; 13/03/2018 – Microsoft women filed 238 internal discrimination and harassment complaints between 2010 and 2016; 03/05/2018 – Mississippi Power issues correction to quarterly dividend announcement; 27/04/2018 – newsbox.ch/ Bühler and Microsoft committed to improving availability of safe and healthy food; 23/05/2018 – Livingston Launches Enhanced Ground Freight Offering; 19/04/2018 – Cramer tracks the ‘very close’ race to $1 trillion between Apple, Amazon, Alphabet and Microsoft

Skylands Capital Llc decreased its stake in Sportsmans Whse Hldgs Inc (SPWH) by 32.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skylands Capital Llc sold 131,675 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.28% . The hedge fund held 270,725 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.30M, down from 402,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skylands Capital Llc who had been investing in Sportsmans Whse Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $154.73M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.75% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $3.59. About 212,398 shares traded. Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) has declined 12.30% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SPWH News: 24/05/2018 – Sportsman’s Warehouse 1Q Loss $5.83M; 19/03/2018 – SPORTSMAN’S WAREHOUSE ONLY ONE OF 5 RETAILERS TO REFUSE CALPERS; 14/03/2018 – Sportsman’s Warehouse Announces CEO Transition; 14/03/2018 – Sportsman’s Warehouse Names Jon Barker CEO; 14/03/2018 – SPORTSMANS WAREHOUSE HOLDINGS INC SPWH.O SAYS CEO JOHN SCHAEFER TO RETIRE; 14/03/2018 – Sportsman’s Warehouse Announces Chief Executive Officer Transition; 14/03/2018 – SPORTSMANS WAREHOUSE HOLDINGS – PRIOR TO JOINING CO, BARKER WAS VP GLOBAL OFFICER FOR WALMART; 28/03/2018 – Sportsman’s Warehouse 4Q Adj EPS 20c; 24/05/2018 – SPORTSMANS WAREHOUSE HOLDINGS INC – USED PROCEEDS TO REPAY ITS PRIOR TERM LOAN IN FULL THAT WAS SCHEDULED TO MATURE ON DECEMBER 3, 2020; 24/05/2018 – Sportsman’s Warehouse Sees 2Q Adj EPS 14c-Adj EPS 17c

More notable recent Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Join Sportsman’s Warehouse at Fort Wayne Grand Opening Celebration – PRNewswire” on July 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Analysts Estimate Sportsman’s Warehouse (SPWH) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Yahoo Finance” published on May 23, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Sportsman’s Warehouse announces two new stores scheduled to open in 2018 – GlobeNewswire” on March 28, 2018. More interesting news about Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “The 7 Best Penny Stocks to Buy – Nasdaq” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Apple Makes Its Video-Streaming Move – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 23, 2019.

Skylands Capital Llc, which manages about $986.41M and $723.04 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verso Corp by 112,550 shares to 564,500 shares, valued at $12.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLE) by 10,750 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Analysts await Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $0.12 EPS, down 33.33% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.18 per share. SPWH’s profit will be $5.17 million for 7.48 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.12 actual EPS reported by Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -200.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “The Status of Microsoft Stock Should Rise – Nasdaq” on August 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 14, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Here is Why Growth Investors Should Buy Microsoft (MSFT) Now – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/12/2019: MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG, GOOGL, DXC, RDCM – Nasdaq” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Microsoft (MSFT) 4th Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Selz Capital Llc, which manages about $474.62 million and $523.31M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Talend Sa by 137,000 shares to 20,000 shares, valued at $1.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oxford Square Cap Corp by 200,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 278,000 shares, and cut its stake in United Rentals Inc (NYSE:URI).