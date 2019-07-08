Selz Capital Position in Microsoft (MSFT) Has Raised as Stock Value Rose; Marathon Capital Management Has Boosted Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) Stake

Selz Capital Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 11122.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Selz Capital Llc bought 232,906 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 235,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.72M, up from 2,094 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Selz Capital Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $135.68. About 2.19M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 08/05/2018 – Sage Business Cloud Customers to Benefit from Faster Invoicing with Extended Microsoft Integration; 14/03/2018 – Monaco Joins the Enterprise Ethereum Alliance; 12/03/2018 – President Trump is “seriously considering” Chris Liddell, the former chief financial officer for General Motors and Microsoft, to replace Gary Cohn as the next NEC director; 30/05/2018 – Syndax Pharmaceuticals Announces Participation at Two Upcoming Investor Conferences; 06/03/2018 – Microsoft’s laptop gains an edge over Apple MacBook for business users; 12/03/2018 – WANdisco gains Co-Sell status through Microsoft One Commercial Partner Program; 17/05/2018 – Even multibillionaires like Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates have their weaknesses; 02/05/2018 – Even multibillionaires like Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates have their regrets:; 19/03/2018 – WSP Global’s $12.7 Billion in Active Projects Fueled by Oil Sands, Mining, Transport, an Industrial Info News Alert; 09/04/2018 – KPMG TO ACQUIRE ADOXIO — STRENGTHENING ITS GLOBAL LEADERSHIP AS A MICROSOFT DYNAMICS 365 INTEGRATOR

Marathon Capital Management increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) by 350.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Capital Management bought 46,575 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.73% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 59,873 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.58M, up from 13,298 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Capital Management who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $26.58. About 129,285 shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 31.44% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.87% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.59, from 0.54 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold WY shares while 227 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 548.03 million shares or 1.03% less from 553.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tctc Limited Liability Co owns 10,260 shares. 203,046 were reported by Sfe Inv Counsel. Synovus Financial invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). 58,561 are owned by Ingalls & Snyder Lc. Cohen Klingenstein Ltd holds 188,010 shares. Allstate Corporation has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). The Ohio-based Johnson Counsel has invested 0.01% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). World owns 0.12% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 19.39 million shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Company has 20,965 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Wagner Bowman Mgmt Corporation invested 0.09% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Spc Inc, Maryland-based fund reported 64,805 shares. Wellington Mngmt Llp has 0% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 0% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Moreover, First Republic Invest has 0.14% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 1.02M shares. National Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia owns 142,473 shares.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 sale for $90,886 activity. $119,640 worth of Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) was bought by Stockfish Devin W.

Marathon Capital Management, which manages about $223.90M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Glu Mobile Inc (NASDAQ:GLUU) by 50,800 shares to 172,000 shares, valued at $1.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Opportunities In Lumber And Weyerhaeuser – Seeking Alpha” on May 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Investors Who Bought Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares A Year Ago Are Now Down 28% – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Kellogg Company (K) – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Lumber – What A Difference A Year Makes – Seeking Alpha” published on April 23, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 Big Stock Charts for Wednesday: CVS Health, Pfizer and Weyerhaeuser – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Selz Capital Llc, which manages about $474.62 million and $523.31 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alliance Res Partner Lp (NASDAQ:ARLP) by 238,178 shares to 340,356 shares, valued at $6.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) by 40,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.19M shares, and cut its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (NYSE:MIC).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Logan Mgmt Incorporated holds 1.9% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 261,869 shares. Altavista Wealth Management Inc has invested 3.2% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Hollencrest Mgmt invested in 1.08% or 70,060 shares. Schwerin Boyle Cap Management stated it has 1.36% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 78,215 were reported by Churchill Management Corp. 115,681 were accumulated by Private Asset Mngmt. Founders Cap Mngmt owns 6.06% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 140,185 shares. Olstein Cap Mgmt Limited Partnership stated it has 0.74% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Alphamark Advsrs Lc reported 2,997 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Independent Inc has invested 2.88% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Trb LP holds 18% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 510,000 shares. Clark Estates New York has 2.4% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 131,340 shares. Hall Kathryn A holds 0.28% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 5,861 shares. Ntv Asset Mngmt Lc accumulated 55,395 shares or 1.86% of the stock. Oakbrook Ltd Company holds 2.05% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 286,547 shares.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Microsoft Stock Owners Shouldnâ€™t Worry About Linux – Nasdaq” on July 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “ITOT, MSFT, AMZN, V: ETF Inflow Alert – Nasdaq” published on June 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Salesforce.com Bought Tableau, But You Should Buy Microsoft – Seeking Alpha” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Despite Big Market Gains, Technology Sector Expected To See Q2 Earnings Drop – Benzinga” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “IWF, MSFT, AMZN, V: ETF Outflow Alert – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 05, 2019.