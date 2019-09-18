Selz Capital Maintains Stake in Benefitfocus (BNFT); As Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Boys Arnold & Co Has Cut Holding by $436,771

Boys Arnold & Co Inc decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 22.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boys Arnold & Co Inc sold 9,293 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 31,564 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.49 million, down from 40,857 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boys Arnold & Co Inc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $216.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $49.08. About 14.78M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 10/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO SEES `VERY HEALTHY CUSHION’ VS. ASSET CAP: BLINDE; 12/04/2018 – Eastman Chemical at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 11/04/2018 – Proposal Would Apply to JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo, Goldman Sachs, and Other ‘GSIBs’; 24/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO CHAIRMAN DUKE SAYS RETURN ON EQUITY CAN BE IMPROVED; 22/05/2018 – Berkshire Hills Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo 1Q Net Interest Income $9.7B; 20/04/2018 – Consumer Financial Protection Bureau Assessed $1 Billion Penalty Against Wells Fargo; 19/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Close to Settling Risk-Management Claims With Regulators; 16/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Could Take Up to $1B Charge — Barrons.com; 26/04/2018 – Sensata Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8

Selz Capital Llc increased its stake in Benefitfocus Inc (BNFT) by 186.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Selz Capital Llc bought 100,412 shares as the company’s stock declined 37.18% . The hedge fund held 154,210 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.19 million, up from 53,798 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Selz Capital Llc who had been investing in Benefitfocus Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $799.77 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.97% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $24.46. About 214,393 shares traded. Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) has declined 17.93% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.93% the S&P500. Some Historical BNFT News: 14/03/2018 – BENEFITFOCUS 4Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 6C, EST. LOSS/SHR 6C; 15/05/2018 – Benefitfocus Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 18/05/2018 – Benefitfocus Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – Benefitfocus Sees 2018 Rev $250M-$258M; 24/04/2018 – Benefitfocus Extends Stk Ownership to All Employees; 03/05/2018 – Benefitfocus Sees 2Q Adj Loss/Shr 44c-Adj Loss/Shr 38c; 04/04/2018 – State of Employee Benefits Regional Report Reveals Widening Range of Consumer-Directed Benefits Offerings; 04/05/2018 – Benefitfocus Data Shows Employers in Education, Health Care, Manufacturing and Retail Continue to Shift More Health Insurance C; 14/03/2018 – BENEFITFOCUS 4Q REV. $66.8M, EST. $66.5M; 03/05/2018 – BENEFITFOCUS 1Q REV. $62.4M, EST. $58.5M

Selz Capital Llc, which manages about $474.62 million and $370.20M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7,400 shares to 3,900 shares, valued at $7.39M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc Cap Stk Cla by 11,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,500 shares, and cut its stake in United Rentals Inc (NYSE:URI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.67, from 2.91 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 36 investors sold BNFT shares while 19 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 31.12 million shares or 0.45% less from 31.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fmr Limited Co holds 4.79M shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Axa holds 0.01% in Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) or 88,662 shares. Wellington Management Group Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 0% or 179,406 shares. Pdt Prtn holds 74,800 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0% in Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT). Gagnon Secs Ltd owns 25,181 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has 0.02% invested in Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT). Renaissance Tech has 116,945 shares. Gsa Cap Ptnrs Ltd Liability Partnership has 25,925 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Aqr Ltd Liability Co has invested 0% in Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT). 124,423 are held by Royal Savings Bank Of Canada. Deutsche Bancorp Ag holds 765,724 shares. 720,850 were accumulated by Tikvah Management Ltd Co. Raymond James Tru Na reported 13,279 shares. California Employees Retirement Sys owns 28,754 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 72 investors sold WFC shares while 642 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 3.38 billion shares or 2.62% more from 3.29 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Westwood Group has 1.04% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 2.02 million shares. Eagle Asset Management holds 0.56% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 2.30 million shares. Moreover, Manufacturers Life Ins Co The has 0.64% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 11.69 million shares. Davenport And Co Lc holds 0.11% or 199,629 shares in its portfolio. Channing Capital Mgmt Limited Liability stated it has 0.3% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Grimes holds 0.12% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) or 32,048 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System owns 5.46 million shares. Fort Washington Invest Oh stated it has 0.12% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Moreover, Quantum Cap Management has 0.56% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). 7,115 were accumulated by Doliver Advisors L P. Moreover, First Finance Corp In has 0.15% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 3,812 shares. Hrt Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.21% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 71,809 shares. The Illinois-based Koshinski Asset Mgmt has invested 0.21% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Bristol John W & Inc reported 1.02 million shares. Neville Rodie & Shaw accumulated 88,297 shares or 0.44% of the stock.

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 EPS, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.24 billion for 10.31 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.