Selz Capital Maintains Holding in Slm (SLM); Portland Investment Counsel Cut Bank N S Halifax (BNS) Holding by $4.57 Million as Stock Value Declined

Portland Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Bank N S Halifax (BNS) by 23.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Portland Investment Counsel Inc sold 86,190 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.99% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 278,980 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.85 million, down from 365,170 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Bank N S Halifax for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $53.67. About 235,518 shares traded. The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) has declined 15.79% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.22% the S&P500. Some Historical BNS News: 29/05/2018 – Noninterest Income Boosts Scotiabank’s Top Line — Earnings Review; 10/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK PLANS TO IMPLEMENT FCAC REPORT RECOMMENDATIONS: CEO; 29/05/2018 – Bank of Nova Scotia 2Q Return on Equity 14.9%; 12/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK ECONOMICS SEES CANADA REAL GDP GROWTH 2.2% IN 2018; 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK CFO SEES MORE AUTOMATION DRIVING PRODUCTIVITY GAINS; 28/03/2018 – SCOTIABANK CFO ENDS PRESENTATION; 08/05/2018 – BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA RAISES FIXED MORTGAGE RATES EFFECTIVE TODAY; 10/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO SAYS BANK WILL INVEST C$250 MILLION OVER TEN YEARS IN TRAINING STAFF FOR DIGITAL ECONOMY; 14/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Auto Abs Issued By Bank Of Nova Scotia; 29/05/2018 – Canada’s Scotiabank beats earnings expectations

Selz Capital Llc increased its stake in Slm Corp (SLM) by 54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Selz Capital Llc bought 270,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.17% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 770,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.63M, up from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Selz Capital Llc who had been investing in Slm Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $9.27. About 4.46M shares traded or 56.49% up from the average. SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM) has declined 13.10% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SLM News: 17/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms SLM Student Loan EDC Repackaging Trust 2013-M1; 02/05/2018 – DGAP-AFR: SLM Solutions Group AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements; 07/05/2018 – ValueAct takes $1 billion stake each in Citigroup, Sallie Mae -letter; 22/03/2018 – SLM SOLUTIONS AM3D.DE : HSBC RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 09/05/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: SLM SOLUTIONS GROUP AG: FY 2018 OUTLOOK CONFIRMED AFTER POSITIVE START INTO THE YEAR; 20/03/2018 – SLM Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – Sallie Mae and Hip-Hop Artist Dee-1 Help Deserving Customer Pay ‘Sallie Mae Back’; 27/03/2018 – SLM SOLUTIONS AM3D.DE – SCHÖNEBORN WITHDRAWING FROM COMPANY’S MANAGEMENT BOARD AT MID-YEAR; 23/04/2018 – SLM CORP QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME OF $333 MLN, UP 24 PERCENT; 12/03/2018 – ANNOUNCED: Sallie Mae Bank $670m No-Grow Student Loan ABS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold SLM shares while 82 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 427.67 million shares or 2.87% less from 440.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fil Ltd invested in 21 shares or 0% of the stock. 137,171 were reported by Tudor Inv Et Al. Boothbay Fund Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% in SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM). Eqis Cap Management Incorporated holds 0.04% or 45,368 shares in its portfolio. Hightower Advisors Ltd Liability Co reported 11,137 shares. Invesco Limited holds 7.13 million shares. 13D Management Limited Liability Corporation invested in 1.27 million shares. Dupont Cap Mgmt invested 0.01% in SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM). Pub Sector Pension Board holds 662,000 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0.08% or 2.10M shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 787,800 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Cleararc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM) for 11,214 shares. Goldman Sachs invested in 13.46M shares or 0.04% of the stock. 169,597 were reported by Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt. Carroll Fincl has invested 0% in SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM).

More notable recent SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Sallie Mae Helps Families Bridge the Financing Gap With Competitive Private Student Loans – Business Wire” on June 27, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross – SLM – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “SLM (SLM) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Many SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Sallie Mae (SLM) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Selz Capital Llc, which manages about $474.62M and $523.31 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oxford Square Cap Corp by 200,000 shares to 278,000 shares, valued at $1.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (NYSE:MIC) by 30,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 452,615 shares, and cut its stake in Alliance Res Partner Lp (NASDAQ:ARLP).

More notable recent The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Recent Buy – Bank Of Nova Scotia – Seeking Alpha” on October 16, 2018, also Fool.ca with their article: “Become a Dividend Mogul Millionaire: 3 Big Passive Income Stocks Yielding Up to 4.9% – The Motley Fool Canada” published on July 11, 2019, Fool.ca published: “Should You Be Stacking Scotiabank (TSX:BNS) Stock Right Now? – The Motley Fool Canada” on December 20, 2018. More interesting news about The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “Is Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS) Stock a Buy Right Now? – The Motley Fool Canada” published on April 02, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “5 Safe Dividend Stocks With Yields Over 5% – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: July 25, 2019.