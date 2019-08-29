Selz Capital Lowered Its United Rentals (URI) Position as Shares Declined; Towle & Co Holding in Huntsman (HUN) Has Lifted as Valuation Declined

Towle & Co increased its stake in Huntsman Corp (HUN) by 2.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Towle & Co bought 28,743 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.84% . The institutional investor held 1.20M shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.92 million, up from 1.17 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Towle & Co who had been investing in Huntsman Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.56B market cap company. The stock increased 4.09% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $19.85. About 512,460 shares traded. Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) has declined 35.03% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.03% the S&P500. Some Historical HUN News: 13/03/2018 – HUNTSMAN BUYS DEMILEC, A LEADING NORTH AMERICAN SPRAY POLYURETH; 13/03/2018 – Huntsman Buying Demilec From Affiliate of Sun Capital Partners, Inc; 23/05/2018 – HUNTSMAN ALSO REPORTS NEW $1.2B UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT LINE; 12/03/2018 – Huntsman Appoints Daniele Ferrari to Its Bd of Directors; 01/05/2018 – HUNTSMAN 1Q ADJ EPS 96C, EST. 81C; 13/03/2018 – Huntsman: Demilec Has Annual Rev of Approximately $170 M; 12/04/2018 – Huntsman Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 23/05/2018 – Huntsman’s Board Approves Increase to Share Repurchase Authorization up to $1 Billion; Huntsman also Announces a New $1.2 Billion Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility; 15/05/2018 – HUNTSMAN TO SPEND $2B `WAR CHEST’ ON M&A OR BUYBACKS; 09/04/2018 – Huntsman to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Results on May 1, 2018

Selz Capital Llc decreased its stake in United Rentals Inc (URI) by 18.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Selz Capital Llc sold 33,999 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.72% . The hedge fund held 153,500 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.54 million, down from 187,499 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Selz Capital Llc who had been investing in United Rentals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.35% or $4.62 during the last trading session, reaching $110.94. About 475,918 shares traded. United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has declined 12.99% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.99% the S&P500. Some Historical URI News: 12/04/2018 – Cramer argues that United Rentals, a largely domestic construction equipment company, has better end markets and lower investment risk than Caterpillar; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – SEES 2018 NET RENTAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURES AFTER GROSS PURCHASES OF $1.2 BILLION TO $1.35 BILLION; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC URI.N FY2018 REV VIEW $7.58 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS: 1Q 2018 RESULTS, NEW $1.25B SHR REPURCHASE; 03/04/2018 – GREENLIGHT EXITED SHORT BETS ON UNITED RENTALS, HEXAGON: RTRS; 22/03/2018 – ABC 6: Sources report URI coach to sign with UConn; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – COMPANY INTENDS TO COMPLETE NEW SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM BY END OF 2019; 03/04/2018 – GREENLIGHT SAYS IT EXITED POSITIONS IN CHEMOURS CC.N AND UNIPER UN01.DE , EXITED SHORT BETS AGAINST UNITED RENTALS URI.N AND HEXAGON HEXAb.ST -LETTER; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals 1Q Rev $1.73B; 08/03/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – BOARD APPOINTED MATTHEW FLANNERYAS PRESIDENT OF COMPANY

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold HUN shares while 100 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 165.57 million shares or 0.34% less from 166.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massachusetts Co Ma accumulated 0% or 39,830 shares. Goldentree Asset Mngmt LP holds 1.26 million shares. The New York-based Goldman Sachs has invested 0.02% in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN). Parametric Port Assoc Ltd Co has invested 0.02% in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN). Hightower Advsrs Limited Liability Company, a Illinois-based fund reported 215,569 shares. Cwm Ltd Co holds 0% or 76 shares in its portfolio. Smith Graham & Co Invest LP invested 0.62% in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN). Invesco Ltd reported 0.02% stake. Boston Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) for 184,942 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN). Swift Run Mngmt Limited Liability Co has invested 10.27% of its portfolio in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN). Assetmark has 0% invested in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) for 7,374 shares. Reilly Financial Ltd Liability holds 0.01% in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) or 2,655 shares. California-based Wells Fargo & Mn has invested 0.02% in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0.02% invested in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) for 52,232 shares.

More notable recent Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN): Poised For Long Term Success? – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019, also Schaeffersresearch.com with their article: “Signal Says Buy the Dip on Huntsman Stock – Schaeffers Research” published on March 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why You Should Like Huntsman Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:HUN) ROCE – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “CORRECTING and REPLACING Lowenstein Sandler Represents Longtime Client Indorama Ventures in $2.1 Billion Acquisition of Huntsman’s Chemicals Units – Business Wire” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Huntsman Corporation’s (NYSE:HUN) Balance Sheet A Threat To Its Future? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $57,643 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 50 investors sold URI shares while 186 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 63.73 million shares or 9.11% less from 70.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, First Republic Investment Mngmt has 0.05% invested in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) for 87,308 shares. 1.51 million are owned by Fmr Ltd. Shell Asset owns 12,397 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. First Tru Advisors Lp accumulated 16,134 shares or 0% of the stock. British Columbia Mngmt Corp owns 22,303 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Burney stated it has 14,877 shares. Allstate accumulated 12,431 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Da Davidson & Co holds 0% or 1,950 shares in its portfolio. Logan Capital Management holds 0.34% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) or 48,297 shares. Boston Prns owns 15,195 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Voya Investment Limited Liability owns 68,522 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Retirement Of Alabama, a Alabama-based fund reported 134,588 shares. Putnam Fl Inv Communications owns 2,513 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Earnest Prtnrs Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI).

More notable recent United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Larry Robbins Buys 3 Stocks in 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” on August 21, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Alibaba, United Rentals And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks From August 16 – Benzinga” published on August 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “United Rentals +5% after earnings beat, reaffirmed outlook – Seeking Alpha” on April 17, 2019. More interesting news about United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “United Rentals Inc (URI) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About United Rentals, Inc. (URI) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Analysts await United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $5.74 EPS, up 21.10% or $1.00 from last year’s $4.74 per share. URI’s profit will be $442.89 million for 4.83 P/E if the $5.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.74 actual EPS reported by United Rentals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.10% EPS growth.

Selz Capital Llc, which manages about $474.62 million and $523.31M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr Jr Gold Miners by 70,000 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $3.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Willscot Corp by 293,335 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.03 million shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).