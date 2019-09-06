Selz Capital Lifted Its Amazon.Com (AMZN) Position by $4.09 Million; Investment Management Of Virginia Holding in Procter & Gamble Co. (PG) Has Lowered by $389,168

Selz Capital Llc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 25.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Selz Capital Llc bought 2,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 11,300 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.12 million, up from 9,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Selz Capital Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $907.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $6.18 during the last trading session, reaching $1834.54. About 1.82M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 18/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Can Amazon cut insurers out of primary care?; 07/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Amazon.com readies move to sell electronics directly in Brazil; 15/05/2018 – A massive union will protest outside an Amazon event after reports of warehouse workers peeing in bottles; 13/03/2018 – Viejas Casino & Resort Adds In-Room Voice Controls with Volara and SONIFI; 24/05/2018 – Best Buy Drops as Heavy Spending to Fight Amazon Comes at a Cost; 29/04/2018 – Walmart it Talks with Advent International on Brazil Unit; 14/03/2018 – Juva Lips, the Natural Lip Plumping Device, Launches on Amazon; 09/05/2018 – Exclusive: Walmart and Target Take Page From Amazon’s Cloud Playbook; 18/04/2018 – Roskomnadzor’s head Alexander Zharov said it had blocked 18 sub-networks and a significant number of IP-addresses belonging to Google and Amazon; 14/05/2018 – Jeff Bezos is currently the richest person in the world. But his dedication to hard work started humbly: at his grandparents’ South Texas ranch. via @CNBCMakeIt

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co. (PG) by 8.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc sold 3,742 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 40,380 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.20 million, down from 44,122 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $301.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $123.15. About 3.03 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – Consumer Cos Down After Philip Morris, P&G Reports — Consumer Roundup; 03/04/2018 – CNBC: Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though they are far apart on price; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER IS SAID IN TALKS W/ P&G ON CONSUMER UNIT: CNBC; 19/04/2018 – P&G CEO SAYS SALES HAVE TURNED POSITIVE IN CHINA DIAPERS; 09/05/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: P&G-founded nonprofit moving to UC’s 1819 Innovation Hub; 13/03/2018 – P&G – AS PART OF SETTLEMENT, RANIR LLC ACQUIRED RIGHTS TO P&G PATENTS UNDER COMMERCIAL TERMS THAT ARE CONFIDENTIAL; 20/04/2018 – Consumer giant Procter & Gamble may have faced a similar issue after it reported strong revenues on Thursday; 22/03/2018 – Derek Jeter’s Players Tribune expands into Europe; 19/04/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S ON MERCK KGAA DEAL; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble 3Q Adj EPS $1.00

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc, which manages about $422.22M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Noble Energy Inc (NYSE:NBL) by 20,890 shares to 140,211 shares, valued at $3.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fedex Corp. (NYSE:FDX) by 1,885 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,545 shares, and has risen its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc. (NYSE:KMI).

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 10.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.12 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.04 billion for 24.83 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.73% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Selz Capital Llc, which manages about $474.62 million and $523.31 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Trilogy Metals Inc by 297,710 shares to 10.18 million shares, valued at $25.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oxford Square Cap Corp by 200,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 278,000 shares, and cut its stake in Oxford Lane Capital Corp (NASDAQ:OXLC).