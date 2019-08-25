Selz Capital Increases Position in Slm (SLM); As Pfizer (PFE) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Cut Position

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 6.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board sold 32,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 466,150 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.80M, down from 499,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $189.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.11% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $34.34. About 25.75 million shares traded or 0.46% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 21/03/2018 – PFIZER – CONTINUES TO EVALUATE POTENTIAL STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES FOR CONSUMER HEALTHCARE BUSINESS; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER AND ALLOGENE THERAPEUTICS ENTER INTO ASSET CONTRIBUTION AGREEMENT FOR PFIZER’S ALLOGENEIC CAR T IMMUNO-ONCOLOGY PORTFOLIO; 03/05/2018 – AmpliPhi Biosciences Will Utilize NIAID Preclinical Services to Advance Development of Its Targeted Therapeutic Candidate for the Treatment of Resistant Staphylococcus Aureus; 07/03/2018 – Methicillin-Resistant Staphylococcus Aureus Infections Pipeline Highlights – 2017 Update – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/04/2018 – Pfizer Hosts Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 17/04/2018 – Merck Announces First Phase Three Studies for PCV-15 (V114) Its Investigational Pneumococcal Disease Vaccine; 17/05/2018 – LYRICA® (PREGABALIN) ORAL SOLUTION CV PHASE 3 TRIAL IN; 30/03/2018 – Big deal – $ALNY -8.3% Don’t miss Watch out Alnylam/Ionis: Pfizer’s positive PhIII tafamidis data makes drug a new rival @BrittanyMeiling; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer Sales Disappoint as Investors Wait for Strategic M&A; 05/03/2018 – DAN R. LITTMAN ELECTED TO PFIZER’S BOARD

Selz Capital Llc increased its stake in Slm Corp (SLM) by 54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Selz Capital Llc bought 270,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.71% . The hedge fund held 770,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.63 million, up from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Selz Capital Llc who had been investing in Slm Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $8.19. About 2.54 million shares traded. SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM) has declined 19.38% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.38% the S&P500. Some Historical SLM News: 30/03/2018 – Fitch: SLM Rating Reflects Stable Credit Performance; 23/04/2018 – SLM CORP SLM.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.00 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/05/2018 – Valueact Adds SLM, Exits Microsoft, Cuts Armstrong World: 13F; 29/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms SLM Student Loan Trust 2011-3 and 2012-4; Outlook Stable; 06/04/2018 – VALUEACT CAPITAL MASTER FUND – HAVE HAD & ANTICIPATE HAVING FURTHER DISCUSSIONS WITH OFFICERS & DIRECTORS OF SLM CORP; 29/03/2018 – Sallie Mae’s Jerry Archer Recognized as a Cybersecurity Trailblazer; 17/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms SLM Student Loan EDC Repackaging Trust 2013-M1; 23/04/2018 – SLM SEES FY CORE EPS 99C TO $1.01, EST. $1; 20/03/2018 – SLM Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS NAVIENT’S BA3 SENIOR UNSECURED DEBT RATING; OUTLOOK STABLE

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4.

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board, which manages about $2.33B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 8,101 shares to 63,773 shares, valued at $4.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc by 4,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,190 shares, and has risen its stake in Goodyear Tire Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.13 in 2018Q4.

