Selz Capital Increased Holding in Microsoft (MSFT) as Market Value Rose; Analog Devices (ADI) Stock Rose While Generation Investment Management Llp Trimmed Its Holding by $59.56 Million

Selz Capital Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 11122.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Selz Capital Llc bought 232,906 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 235,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.72M, up from 2,094 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Selz Capital Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 2.64% or $3.65 during the last trading session, reaching $134.49. About 12.02 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 15/03/2018 – FINALCAD Launches New App for Windows 10 to Support the Evolution of Microsoft Installed Base in Construction Companies; 03/04/2018 – Accenture Recognized for Innovation Across Microsoft’s Global Procurement with Supplier Partnership of the Year Award; 08/05/2018 – Epsilon Partners with Metro Optic to Deliver On-Demand Global Connectivity in Canada; 15/03/2018 – ABCOMRENTS Named Exclusive Rental Partner Of Microsoft HoloLens; 27/03/2018 – DebtX: CMBS Loan Prices Unchanged In February; 21/05/2018 – Ayehu Wins 2018 TiE Award; 09/04/2018 – Speedcast Strengthens Executive Team With Appointment of Clive Cuthell as Chief Financial Officer; 19/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Dropbox IPO oversubscribed; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft is luring A.I. developers to its cloud by offering them faster customizable chips; 12/03/2018 – Microsoft: Start of a Three-Year Enterprise Cycle? Asks Deutsche — Barron’s Blog

Generation Investment Management Llp decreased its stake in Analog Devices Inc (ADI) by 5.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Generation Investment Management Llp sold 567,231 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% . The hedge fund held 10.11M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.06B, down from 10.68M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Generation Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Analog Devices Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.47% or $2.79 during the last trading session, reaching $110.22. About 495,114 shares traded. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 23.24% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 30/05/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC- CEO VINCENT ROCHE SAYS ZTE WAS A SMALL AMOUNT OF HEADWIND IN THE SECOND QUARTER – CONF CALL; 16/05/2018 – Analog Devices’ Plug-and-Play Antenna Chip Simplifies Phased Array Radar for Avionics and Communications Equipment Designers; 08/03/2018 – Argonas Corporate Finance Advises Siemens and Other Shareholders on the Sale of Symeo GmbH, a Company specialized in Innovative RADAR Technology for Industrial & Automotive Markets, to Analog Devices; 07/05/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: LION E-MOBILITY AG: LION E-MOBILITY AG SIGNS COOPERATION AGREEMENT WITH ANALOG DEVICES INC; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices 2Q Gross Margin 68.3%, Adjusted Gross Margin 71.3%; 04/04/2018 – Analog Devices Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Apr. 11; 17/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Bank of America, Abbott Laboratories, Analog Devices, Mohawk Industries, Maxwell; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices 2Q Rev $1.51B; 12/03/2018 – MEMS for Mobile Devices: Global Market Report 2017-2021 – Key Players Analog Devices, Robert Bosch and STMicroelectronics Are Covered – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 09/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC – ANNOUNCED IT HAS PRICED AN OFFERING OF $300 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 2.850% SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE MARCH 12, 2020

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Telemark Asset Management Ltd Liability Co reported 100,000 shares. Sequoia Advsr invested 1.22% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Capstone Advsrs Inc owns 6,662 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Hound Prns Limited Liability Co, New York-based fund reported 1.59M shares. Diversified Inv Strategies Limited Liability holds 7.66% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 68,403 shares. Cincinnati Fincl, a Ohio-based fund reported 932,950 shares. South Dakota Invest Council, South Dakota-based fund reported 1.48M shares. Bath Savings Communication holds 49,043 shares or 1.22% of its portfolio. Frontier Invest Mgmt reported 289,677 shares stake. First Heartland Consultants owns 0.51% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 15,412 shares. Acropolis Llc accumulated 34,231 shares. Asset Strategies reported 78,760 shares stake. Moreover, Arrowstreet LP has 0.03% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership reported 1.69 million shares. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Llc reported 231,169 shares.

Selz Capital Llc, which manages about $474.62 million and $523.31M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mgm Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 296,000 shares to 174,000 shares, valued at $4.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) by 40,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.19M shares, and cut its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold ADI shares while 251 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 324.13 million shares or 1.50% less from 329.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Buckingham Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.09% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Moreover, Pnc Ser Gru Inc has 0.02% invested in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 158,981 shares. 97,522 are held by Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale. Madison Invest reported 515,621 shares. Trillium Asset Ltd Liability Com holds 0.71% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 134,057 shares. 16,344 were accumulated by Boston Family Office Ltd Liability Corporation. The New York-based Ny State Teachers Retirement has invested 0.13% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Toth Advisory Corp holds 894 shares. Ameritas Prns Inc has invested 0.07% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Carret Asset Mngmt Limited Com owns 0.21% invested in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 12,075 shares. Page Arthur B reported 31,515 shares. The New York-based Wellington Shields Lc has invested 0.04% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Nbw Capital Ltd reported 37,197 shares. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters reported 32,800 shares or 2.18% of all its holdings. Boussard And Gavaudan Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 1.31% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI).

Analysts await Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) to report earnings on August, 21 before the open. They expect $1.22 EPS, down 20.26% or $0.31 from last year’s $1.53 per share. ADI’s profit will be $451.13 million for 22.59 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.36 actual EPS reported by Analog Devices, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.29% negative EPS growth.

Generation Investment Management Llp, which manages about $13.68B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 41,996 shares to 4.58M shares, valued at $370.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Acuity Brands Inc (NYSE:AYI) by 34,205 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.39M shares, and has risen its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX).