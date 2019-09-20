Selz Capital Holding in United Rentals (URI) Decreased as Shares Declined; Bank Of The West Boosted Its Position in Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) by $362,732 as Stock Price Rose

Selz Capital Llc decreased its stake in United Rentals Inc (URI) by 48.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Selz Capital Llc sold 74,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.72% . The hedge fund held 78,800 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.45M, down from 153,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Selz Capital Llc who had been investing in United Rentals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $126.44. About 1.91 million shares traded or 37.46% up from the average. United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has declined 12.99% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.99% the S&P500. Some Historical URI News: 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – COMPANY INTENDS TO COMPLETE NEW SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM BY END OF 2019; 05/03/2018 Rhode Island AG: Precautionary Boil Water Notice Issued for W. Alton Jones Campus – URI – Whispering Pines Conference; 16/04/2018 – United Rentals Inc expected to post earnings of $2.43 a share – Earnings Preview; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS 1Q REV. $1.73B, EST. $1.69B

Bank Of The West increased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) by 15.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of The West bought 6,844 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 51,666 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.79 million, up from 44,822 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of The West who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $54.65. About 7.44 million shares traded or 29.76% up from the average. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 07/05/2018 – MONDELEZ – ISSUED $2.5 BLN IN FIXED RATE NOTES DUE 2020 , FIXED RATE NOTES DUE 2023 , FIXED RATE NOTES DUE 2028 AND FIXED RATE NOTES DUE 2048; 14/05/2018 – Public-Private Partnerships Are Key To Addressing Childhood Obesity; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ EXECUTIVES DISCUSS RESULTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q EPS 62c; 20/04/2018 – The Weinberg Capital Group Announces New Board Member For Convenience Valet; 13/04/2018 – Mondelez Debt Buyback Presents `Prisoner’s Dilemma’ to Holders; 17/04/2018 – Mondelez Intl Opens $90 Million ‘Factory of the Future’ in Bahrain; 05/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS Baa1 TO MONDELEZ’S C$ 600M NOTES; 29/05/2018 – Realfiction: Realfiction receives order for 49 Dreamoc HD3 displays to be used by global snack company Mondelez; 06/03/2018 – MONDELEZ CANCELS PRESENTATION AT UBS CONFERENCE DUE TO ILLNESS

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.25, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 62 investors sold URI shares while 195 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 137 raised stakes. 63.72 million shares or 0.01% less from 63.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Price T Rowe Assocs Md holds 140,564 shares. M&T Financial Bank Corp invested 0.01% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Selz Llc has 78,800 shares. Mackenzie Corporation holds 38,558 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has 102,988 shares. Brown Advisory accumulated 461,821 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Jane Street Grp Inc Ltd Llc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited invested in 932,150 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Mariner Limited Liability holds 0.01% or 3,968 shares. Tudor Invest Corporation Et Al has invested 0.09% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Heritage Wealth holds 0% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) for 657 shares. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 90 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Carnegie Capital Asset Limited Liability Company reported 4,700 shares. First Manhattan holds 0% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) or 3,554 shares. Stifel invested in 69,934 shares or 0.02% of the stock.

Analysts await United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $5.74 earnings per share, up 21.10% or $1.00 from last year’s $4.74 per share. URI’s profit will be $444.30 million for 5.51 P/E if the $5.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.74 actual earnings per share reported by United Rentals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.10% EPS growth.

More notable recent United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s How P/E Ratios Can Help Us Understand United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Larry Robbins Buys 3 Stocks in 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” published on August 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Using Too Much Debt? – Yahoo Finance” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Wall Street Moves Up Thursday – Yahoo Finance” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Goldman Sachs expects breakout for United Rentals – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 20, 2019.

Selz Capital Llc, which manages about $474.62 million and $370.20 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Madison Square Garden Co by 16,584 shares to 39,384 shares, valued at $11.03M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Willscot Corp by 184,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.21M shares, and has risen its stake in Flexion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FLXN).

More notable recent Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Mondelez (MDLZ) Q2 Earnings Meet Estimates, 2019 View Up – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Mondelez (MDLZ) Gains on Strong Brands & Savings Efforts – Nasdaq” published on June 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Can Savings & Growth Efforts Revive Mondelez (MDLZ) in 2019? – Nasdaq” on December 27, 2018. More interesting news about Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Is Aurora Cannabis a Buy? – Nasdaq” published on August 25, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “MondelÄ“z International to Participate in Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference on September 4 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.05, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 44 investors sold MDLZ shares while 417 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 331 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.18% more from 1.04 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Efg Asset Management (Americas) Corp invested in 70,489 shares or 1.08% of the stock. Litman Gregory Asset Llc reported 0.01% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Knott David M accumulated 15,900 shares. Moody Retail Bank Division owns 31,334 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Haverford has 0.01% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Pictet Cie (Europe) Sa accumulated 1.86% or 200,240 shares. Bahl And Gaynor invested 1.13% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Lincoln National holds 5,935 shares. Evercore Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 23,723 shares. Peoples Financial Svcs Corp, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 21,219 shares. Johnson Financial Group Incorporated holds 0.25% or 53,160 shares. The Ohio-based Victory Cap Inc has invested 0.11% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Schroder Investment Management Group Inc owns 114,305 shares. Town Country Retail Bank Tru Communication Dba First Bankers Tru Communication reported 84,383 shares. 468 were reported by Brandywine Glob Inv Ltd Company.

Bank Of The West, which manages about $851.08 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 1Ishares Tr (IJH) by 7,841 shares to 50,459 shares, valued at $9.80 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr by 5,276 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 104,558 shares, and cut its stake in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT).