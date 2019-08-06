Selz Capital Holding in Slm (SLM) Boosted as Market Value Declined; As United Technologies (UTX) Share Price Declined, Holder Mastrapasqua Asset Management Cut Its Position

Selz Capital Llc increased its stake in Slm Corp (SLM) by 54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Selz Capital Llc bought 270,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.71% . The hedge fund held 770,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.63 million, up from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Selz Capital Llc who had been investing in Slm Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $8.37. About 1.58 million shares traded. SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM) has declined 19.38% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.38% the S&P500. Some Historical SLM News: 15/05/2018 – Valueact Adds SLM, Exits Microsoft, Cuts Armstrong World: 13F; 06/04/2018 – VALUEACT CAPITAL MASTER FUND – DISCUSSIONS WITH OFFICERS & DIRECTORS OF SLM CORP IN RELATION WITH ITS INVESTMENT IN SLM CORP; 23/04/2018 – SLM CORP QTRLY PRIVATE EDUCATION LOAN DELINQUENCIES AS A PERCENTAGE OF PRIVATE EDUCATION LOANS IN REPAYMENT WERE 2.5 PERCENT, UP FROM 1.9 PERCENT; 06/04/2018 – ValueAct Reports 6.4% Stake in SLM Corp; 30/03/2018 – FITCH UPGRADES SLM TO ‘BB+’; OUTLOOK REVISED TO STABLE; 22/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS NAVIENT’S BA3 SENIOR UNSECURED DEBT RATING; OUTLOOK STABLE; 30/03/2018 – Fitch: SLM Rating Reflects Improved Core Operating Performance; 23/04/2018 – Sallie Mae: Private Education Loan Originations Up 7% From Yr-Ago to $2B; 30/03/2018 – Fitch: SLM Rating Reflects Monoline Business Model; 23/04/2018 – SLM SEES FY CORE EPS 99C TO $1.01, EST. $1

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 6.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc sold 4,737 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 69,255 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.93 million, down from 73,992 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $111.50B market cap company. The stock increased 1.96% or $2.47 during the last trading session, reaching $128.22. About 2.28M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 16/03/2018 – UTX CFO: PRICE INCREASES FROM TARIFFS LIKELY PASS TO CUSTOMERS; 26/04/2018 – Airbus heads for dogfight with UTC over CSeries costs; 22/05/2018 – Seritage Growth Properties and Invesco Real Estate Announce Partnership to Own The Collection at UTC in La Jolla, California; 13/03/2018 – FOCUS-New Boeing jet to accelerate services shake-up; 09/03/2018 – UTX DETAILS EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION IN REGULATORY FILING; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $6.95-Adj EPS $7.15; 12/03/2018 – NEW DELHI (Reuters) — India’s aviation regulator on Monday ordered immediate grounding of certain Airbus A320neo aircraft operated by IndiGo Airlines and GoAir fitted with Pratt & Whitney engines made by United Technologies Corp; 04/05/2018 – United Tech Disagrees With Several of the Assertions Contained in the Third Point Letter; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies: About $6B of Investment Will Go CapEx Initiatives; 11/04/2018 – Pratt & Whitney Grows Geared Turbofan™ Engine Repair Supplier Network

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc, which manages about $507.94M and $526.33 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg Cor (NYSE:BAH) by 7,331 shares to 164,628 shares, valued at $9.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 7,442 shares in the quarter, for a total of 54,470 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.01 EPS, up 4.15% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.93 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.75 billion for 15.95 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.64% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “United Technologies: Q2 Earnings, Spins, Merger, And More – Bringing Investors Up To Speed – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019, also Barrons.com with their article: “Defense Companies Need to Merge or Die. The Raytheon and United Technologies Deal Shows Why. – Barron’s” published on July 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What United Technologies’ Earnings Mean to Investors – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) were released by: Barrons.com and their article: “What United Technologies Stock Will Be Worth After Its Transformation – Barron’s” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “UTC sees extra boost from Collins deal – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Selz Capital Llc, which manages about $474.62M and $523.31 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chemours Co by 85,000 shares to 455,900 shares, valued at $16.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (NYSE:MIC) by 30,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 452,615 shares, and cut its stake in Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL).

More notable recent SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “After-Hours Earnings Report for April 17, 2019 : LVS, CCI, KMI, TEAM, ETFC, URI, TMK, CCK, SLG, AA, SLM, UMPQ – Nasdaq” on April 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Sallie Mae (SLM) Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Expenses Rise – Nasdaq” published on January 24, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Sallie Mae’s Bonnie Rumbold Receives 2019 Corporate Champion Award From Year Up Wilmington – Business Wire” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Sallie Mae (SLM) Tops Q2 Earnings Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Sallie Mae to Release 2019 Second-Quarter Financial Results on July 24 – Business Wire” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

