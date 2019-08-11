Selz Capital Has Upped Microsoft (MSFT) Holding; As Gain Capital (GCAP) Market Valuation Declined, Weber Alan W Has Lifted Its Holding by $219.77 Million

Selz Capital Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 11122.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Selz Capital Llc bought 232,906 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 235,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.72 million, up from 2,094 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Selz Capital Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $137.71. About 23.47 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 30/05/2018 – VASCO Transforms Business Enablement with Launch of New Anti-Fraud Platform, Renames Company OneSpan; 31/03/2018 – JUSTICE DEPARTMENT ASKS HIGH COURT TO DROP MICROSOFT EMAIL CASE; 15/05/2018 – Valueact Adds SLM, Exits Microsoft, Cuts Armstrong World: 13F; 23/05/2018 – Tech Data Recognized as 2018 Americas Distributor of the Year by Nutanix; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY SEARCH ADVERTISING REVENUE EXCLUDING TRAFFIC ACQUISITION COSTS INCREASED 16% (UP 14% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY); 30/05/2018 – Ziften Enters Germany with Microsoft Azure-Powered Endpoint Security Solution; Partners with Microsoft Windows Defender ATP Reseller sepago; 07/05/2018 – VentureBeat: Microsoft open-sources Azure IoT Edge runtime, embraces more Kubernetes, partners with DJI and Qualcomm; 29/04/2018 – Even the most successful people have their limits, including billionaire philanthropist and co-founder of Microsoft Bill Gates; 12/04/2018 – Octopai One of Nine Innovative Cloud-Based Startups Selected for Microsoft ScaleUp 2018; 09/04/2018 – Ayehu Announces Integration with Cherwell Software

Weber Alan W increased its stake in Gain Capital (GCAP) by 2.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weber Alan W bought 35,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.28% . The institutional investor held 1.21M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.58B, up from 1.17 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weber Alan W who had been investing in Gain Capital for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $158.51 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.06% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $4.28. About 133,952 shares traded. GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP) has declined 39.40% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.40% the S&P500. Some Historical GCAP News: 23/04/2018 – DJ GAIN Capital Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GCAP); 27/03/2018 – GAIN Capital Responds to ESMA Statement; 09/05/2018 – GAIN CAPITAL INSTITUTIONAL ECN VOLUME $ 279M, UP 21%; 26/04/2018 – GAIN CAPITAL 1Q NET REV. $106.9M, EST. $106.7M; 26/04/2018 – GAIN CAPITAL 1Q ADJ EBITDA $33.0M; 30/05/2018 – Deutsche Boerse to Buy GTX’s ECN Business From GAIN for $100M — Deal Digest; 30/05/2018 – GAIN CAPITAL HOLDINGS INC GCAP.N – TO SELL GTX ECN BUSINESS TO DEUTSCHE BÖRSE GROUP’S FX UNIT, 360T FOR $100 MLN IN CASH; 05/04/2018 – GAIN CAPITAL EXPANDS CRYPTOCURRENCY OFFERING; 26/04/2018 – GAIN Capital 1Q Adj EPS 36c; 08/03/2018 – GAIN Capital 4Q Rev $69.7M

Selz Capital Llc, which manages about $474.62 million and $523.31 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oxford Lane Capital Corp (NASDAQ:OXLC) by 161,367 shares to 112,885 shares, valued at $1.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Talend Sa by 137,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,000 shares, and cut its stake in Alliance Res Partner Lp (NASDAQ:ARLP).

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Pre-Market Most Active for Jul 15, 2019 : C, TEVA, MSFT, GE, BAC, CPE, NOK, SYMC, AMD, QQQ, TVIX, CRZO – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Bull lifts MSFT target before earnings – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Microsoft (MSFT) 4th Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/17/2019: ERIC, ASML, QCOM, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 07/29/2019: TSEM, MAXR, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bamco stated it has 230,208 shares. Country Club Tru Na holds 2.26% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 162,592 shares. The New York-based Edge Wealth Mgmt Lc has invested 4.41% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cape Cod Five Cents Comml Bank has 2.4% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Montecito Comml Bank And Trust holds 45,826 shares or 1.65% of its portfolio. Loomis Sayles And LP has 11.13M shares. Pointstate Capital Limited Partnership stated it has 2.83 million shares or 6.59% of all its holdings. Md Sass Invsts holds 2.77% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 147,359 shares. Spears Abacus Limited Liability Corporation holds 7.6% or 504,921 shares in its portfolio. Bangor Bancshares reported 0.61% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.39% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Azimuth Management Limited Co has 235,622 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Insur reported 165,348 shares stake. Claar Advisors Ltd invested in 180,215 shares. Commercial Bank Of Stockton holds 1.13% or 18,708 shares.

Weber Alan W, which manages about $233.48 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chicken Soup For The Soul by 2,300 shares to 59,000 shares, valued at $729.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Volatility 101: Should GAIN Capital Holdings (NYSE:GCAP) Shares Have Dropped 43%? – Yahoo Finance” on May 16, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Market Trends Toward New Normal in PS Business Parks, New Senior Investment Group, Civeo, PCM, GAIN Capital, and AMAG Pharmaceuticals â€” Emerging Consolidated Expectations, Analyst Ratings – GlobeNewswire” published on April 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Microcaps mostly among midday movers – Seeking Alpha” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “GAIN Capital Holdings (GCAP) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Motley Fool” published on April 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Gain Capital Holdings Inc (GCAP) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.58, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 16 investors sold GCAP shares while 28 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 20.12 million shares or 2.64% less from 20.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Pennsylvania-based Brandywine Glob Ltd has invested 0% in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP). Moreover, Ny State Common Retirement Fund has 0% invested in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP) for 29,400 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Com, New York-based fund reported 58,500 shares. Citadel Llc stated it has 37,960 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Voya Investment Limited Com owns 0% invested in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP) for 12,618 shares. Barclays Public Limited Com stated it has 14,523 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board has 1,700 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Vanguard Group owns 1.08M shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 0% invested in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP) for 5,670 shares. American Incorporated holds 0% or 17,260 shares in its portfolio. Citigroup owns 6,683 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Walleye Trading Limited Liability Com has 15,300 shares. North Amer Management stated it has 0.01% in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP). 300 were accumulated by Benjamin F Edwards Communications. Moreover, Mycio Wealth Ptnrs Ltd Company has 0.01% invested in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP) for 17,751 shares.