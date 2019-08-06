Selz Capital Has Trimmed United Rentals (URI) Holding by $3.88 Million; Market Value Declined; Petrus Trust Company Lta Continues to Hold Holding in F M C (FMC)

Petrus Trust Company Lta increased its stake in F M C Corp (FMC) by 16.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Petrus Trust Company Lta bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.26% . The institutional investor held 177,500 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.64M, up from 152,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Petrus Trust Company Lta who had been investing in F M C Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.00% or $4.3 during the last trading session, reaching $81.62. About 1.24 million shares traded or 7.34% up from the average. FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) has risen 11.86% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.86% the S&P500. Some Historical FMC News: 25/05/2018 – Hartford MidCap Value Adds FMC Corp, Exits Crown Holdings; 09/03/2018 – FMC Corporation Names Gilberto Antoniazzi Financial Chief for New Lithium Materials Company; 02/05/2018 – FMC Corporation Sees FY Adj EPS $5.90-Adj EPS $6.20; 13/04/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: I think FMC is bottoming and ready to come back; 02/05/2018 – FMC CORP 1Q ADJ EPS $1.84, EST. $1.61; 18/04/2018 – FMC GlobalSat, e3 Systems Sign Certified Distribution Agreement; 03/05/2018 – FMC CORP EXPECTS BY END-2018 80% OF ITS 2020 LITHIUM HYDROXIDE CAPACITY WILL BE COMMITTED UNDER LONG-TERM CONTRACTS – CEO; 03/05/2018 – FMC CORP SAYS LITHIUM CUSTOMERS INCREASINGLY SEEKING LONG-TERM SUPPLY COMMITMENTS – CEO; 03/05/2018 – FMC CORP SAYS NEARLY 60% OF AGRICULTURE BUSINESS EBITDA EXPECTED IN FIRST HALF 2018, REVERSING PATTERN IN PREVIOUS YEARS – CEO; 19/04/2018 – FMC Corporation’s Paul Graves and Thomas Schneberger to Speak at Barclays Electronic Chemicals Conference

Selz Capital Llc decreased its stake in United Rentals Inc (URI) by 18.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Selz Capital Llc sold 33,999 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.72% . The hedge fund held 153,500 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.54M, down from 187,499 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Selz Capital Llc who had been investing in United Rentals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.35% or $3.93 during the last trading session, reaching $113.35. About 1.81M shares traded or 37.85% up from the average. United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has declined 12.99% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.99% the S&P500. Some Historical URI News: 29/05/2018 – STRATA SKIN SCIENCES INC – FOLLOWING CLOSING OF FINANCING, URI GEIGER WILL BE APPOINTED CHAIRMAN OF STRATA BOARD; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS 1Q RENTAL REV $1.46B; 05/03/2018 Rhode Island AG: Precautionary Boil Water Notice Issued for W. Alton Jones Campus – URI – Whispering Pines Conference; 07/05/2018 – United Rentals Access Event Scheduled By Northcoast Research; 22/03/2018 – ABC 6: Sources report URI coach to sign with UConn; 26/03/2018 – United Rentals Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – QTRLY RENTAL REVENUE INCREASED 25.1% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals Backs FY Adjusted EBITDA View of $3.60B-$3.75B; 20/04/2018 – DJ United Rentals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (URI); 19/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades United Rentals Inc And Sub To ‘BB’; Otlk Stbl

Analysts await United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $5.74 earnings per share, up 21.10% or $1.00 from last year’s $4.74 per share. URI’s profit will be $456.52 million for 4.94 P/E if the $5.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.74 actual earnings per share reported by United Rentals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.10% EPS growth.

More notable recent United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “United Rentals Inc (URI) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “United Rentals Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on April 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “First, My Analysis Said Alphabet Returns To Highs; Then The Charts Confirmed – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “United Rentals cites ‘historically bad weather’ in trimming guidance – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About United Rentals, Inc. (URI) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

More notable recent FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Fridayâ€™s Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Shopify, Qualcomm, Pinterest, Sprouts, BlackLine, Fortinet, Carbon Black and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 02, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stocks That Managed to Breach 52-Week Highs Wednesday Morning – Benzinga” published on July 31, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “FMC Corporation Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results and Raises Full-Year Adjusted EPS Outlook – PRNewswire” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “New DuPont ‘Built For Success,’ BofA Says In Bullish Initiation – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “FMC Corporation’s Board Declares Quarterly Dividend – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

