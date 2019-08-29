Selz Capital Has Trimmed Oxford Lane Capital (OXLC) Stake; Highwoods Properties (HIW) Sentiment Is 0.9

Highwoods Properties Inc (HIW) investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.06, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. The ratio turned negative, as 103 investment managers started new and increased stock positions, while 114 cut down and sold their positions in Highwoods Properties Inc. The investment managers in our database now own: 94.60 million shares, up from 93.15 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Highwoods Properties Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 22 Reduced: 92 Increased: 71 New Position: 32.

Selz Capital Llc decreased Oxford Lane Capital Corp (OXLC) stake by 58.84% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Selz Capital Llc sold 161,367 shares as Oxford Lane Capital Corp (OXLC)’s stock 0.00%. The Selz Capital Llc holds 112,885 shares with $1.11 million value, down from 274,252 last quarter. Oxford Lane Capital Corp now has $405.91M valuation. The stock decreased 1.45% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $9.54. About 1.28M shares traded or 111.85% up from the average. Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) has 0.00% since August 29, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.63, from 0.47 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 3 investors sold OXLC shares while 7 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 6 raised stakes. 675,609 shares or 26.32% less from 916,922 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Willingdon Wealth Mgmt stated it has 200 shares. Cambridge Inv Advsrs reported 16,204 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Selz Limited Liability accumulated 0.21% or 112,885 shares. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada holds 0% or 16,569 shares in its portfolio. Exane Derivatives invested 0% in Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC). Tower Rech Ltd Liability Com (Trc) holds 0% or 1,283 shares. Lpl Ltd Liability Corp invested in 28,550 shares. Raymond James Svcs has invested 0% in Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC). Barclays Plc holds 0% of its portfolio in Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) for 82 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn holds 0% or 29,467 shares. Koshinski Asset Mgmt accumulated 11,621 shares. National Bank Of America De stated it has 10,025 shares. Natl Asset holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) for 15,858 shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker stated it has 1,250 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bard invested 0.32% of its portfolio in Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC).

Highwoods Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $4.36 billion. The trust engages in leasing, management, development, construction, and other customer-related services for its properties and for third parties. It has a 32.78 P/E ratio. It invests in the real estate markets of United States.

Garland Capital Management Inc holds 2.62% of its portfolio in Highwoods Properties, Inc. for 80,905 shares. Green Street Investors Llc owns 87,000 shares or 2.25% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Adelante Capital Management Llc has 2.02% invested in the company for 882,822 shares. The Georgia-based Aurora Investment Counsel has invested 1.08% in the stock. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc, a Maryland-based fund reported 761,541 shares.

The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $42.06. About 691,601 shares traded. Highwoods Properties, Inc. (HIW) has declined 6.15% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical HIW News: 24/04/2018 – Highwoods Properties 1Q Rev $180.4M; 24/04/2018 – HIGHWOODS PROPERTIES INC – ISSUED $350 MILLION 10-YEAR NOTES WITH AN EFFECTIVE INTEREST RATE OF 4.06%; 24/04/2018 – Highwoods Properties 1Q EPS 31c; 24/04/2018 – HIGHWOODS PROPERTIES INC HIW.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $3.42 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/04/2018 Neuberger Berman Real Estate Exits Highwoods; 19/04/2018 – Highwoods Properties Declares Dividend of 46.25c; 24/04/2018 – HIGHWOODS PROPERTIES INC – UPDATES 2018 FFO OUTLOOK TO $3.37 TO $3.47 PER SHARE; 19/04/2018 – DJ Highwoods Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HIW); 24/04/2018 – HIGHWOODS PROPERTIES INC QTRLY FFO PER SHR $0.85; 19/04/2018 – Highwoods Declares Quarterly Dividends

