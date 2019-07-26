Selz Capital Has Trimmed Its Holding in United Rentals (URI) by $3.88 Million; Annex Advisory Services Boosted Its At&T (T) Stake by $320,788 as Valuation Rose

Annex Advisory Services Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 11.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Annex Advisory Services Llc bought 10,348 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 104,339 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.27 million, up from 93,991 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Annex Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $34.22. About 25.28 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 16/05/2018 – U.S. net neutrality bill gets enough Senate votes to advance; 15/05/2018 – AT&T INC – EXPECTS ITS MEXICO OPERATIONS TO BE PROFITABLE BY END OF 2018; 15/05/2018 – AT&T INC – FOLLOWING TIME WARNER DEAL CLOSE, PLANS TO INTRODUCE WATCHTV, A PACKAGE WITHOUT LOCAL PROGRAMMING OR SPORTS-ONLY CHANNELS; 20/04/2018 – Boston Metro: U.S. said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 19/04/2018 – AT&T to Launch Low-Cost Streaming Service; 19/04/2018 – AT&T CEO Stephenson says deal needed in content-dependent world; 10/04/2018 – MEDIATEK 2454.TW SAYS MARCH SALES AT T$20.1 BLN; 18/04/2018 – VRIO CORP SAYS REDUCED ITS IPO PRICE RANGE TO $16.00 TO $17.00 FROM PRIOR RANGE OF $19.00 TO $22.00 – SEC FILING; 03/04/2018 – Taco Bell Continues Value Push With Craveable New $1 Items; 16/03/2018 – U.S. IS SAID TO MULL NAFTA TELECOM PROPOSAL TO END AT&T IMPASSE

Selz Capital Llc decreased its stake in United Rentals Inc (URI) by 18.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Selz Capital Llc sold 33,999 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.63% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 153,500 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.54 million, down from 187,499 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Selz Capital Llc who had been investing in United Rentals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.95B market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $128.91. About 886,305 shares traded. United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has declined 22.28% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical URI News: 03/04/2018 – EINHORN SAYS THAT HIS PORTFOLIO “SHOULD PERFORM WELL OVER TIME” DESPITE RECENT LOSSES-LETTER; 12/04/2018 – Buy United Rentals over Caterpillar as US-China trade disputes loom: @JimCramer; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals Backs FY Adjusted EBITDA View of $3.60B-$3.75B; 16/04/2018 – United Rentals Inc expected to post earnings of $2.43 a share – Earnings Preview; 02/05/2018 – Achaogen Announces FDA Advisory Committee Voted Unanimously in Favor of Plazomicin for Treatment of Adults with Complicated Uri; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals 1Q Net $183M; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals 1Q EPS $2.15; 14/05/2018 – United Rentals at Field Trip Hosted By Northcoast Research; 19/03/2018 – News 10: Source: URI’s Coach Hurley close to signing deal with UCONN; 19/03/2018 – ESPN: Sources: URI’s Hurley top target for UConn, Pitt

Selz Capital Llc, which manages about $474.62 million and $523.31M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Willscot Corp by 293,335 shares to 1.03M shares, valued at $11.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 232,906 shares in the quarter, for a total of 235,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr Jr Gold Miners.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 50 investors sold URI shares while 186 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 63.73 million shares or 9.11% less from 70.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

