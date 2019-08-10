Selz Capital Has Raised Its Amazon.Com (AMZN) Holding; As Ford Mtr Co Del (F) Stock Declined, Holder Saba Capital Management LP Lowered Holding by $14.38 Million

Saba Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Ford Mtr Co Del (F) by 71.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saba Capital Management Lp sold 1.80 million shares as the company’s stock declined 7.48% . The hedge fund held 702,810 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.17M, down from 2.50 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saba Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Ford Mtr Co Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $9.45. About 38.35 million shares traded or 3.73% up from the average. Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) has declined 5.36% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.36% the S&P500. Some Historical F News: 28/03/2018 – Elegant Aviator SUV Previews Lincoln’s Next Act With Power, Technology and Plug-In Hybrid Option; 14/03/2018 – FORD MOTOR CO F.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $15 FROM $10; 09/05/2018 – FORD SAYS IT DOES NOT EXPECT TO LOSE ANY SALES DUE TO SHUTDOWNS; 14/04/2018 – Larson Electronics LLC Releases No Drill Magnetic Mount for 2015+ Ford F150 Trucks; 15/05/2018 – FORD MOTOR CO – A PROPOSAL RELATING TO A REPORT ON CAFE STANDARDS WAS REJECTED; 16/05/2018 – FORD SEES ADVERSE IMPACT OF 12C TO 14C IN 2Q ON LOST PRODUCTION; 24/04/2018 – Northern Life: 2018 Ford Mustang Cobra Jet Set to Burn up Drag Strips; 26/03/2018 – Ford’s Lincoln Looks to SUVs for Salvation as Car Models Stall; 21/03/2018 – DetroitFreePress: Ford’s Detroit train station dream: Hundreds of workers, cars of future; 25/04/2018 – NewsChannel 5: #BREAKING: One shot on Ford Street near APSU campus. Suspect last seen driving older model red Ford Taurus

Selz Capital Llc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 25.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Selz Capital Llc bought 2,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 11,300 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.12M, up from 9,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Selz Capital Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $913.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $25.31 during the last trading session, reaching $1807.58. About 2.88M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 01/05/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS PRIME-2 RATING TO AMAZON’S NEW COMMERCIAL PAPER; 20/04/2018 – Amazon will host former FBI director James Comey next week; 26/04/2018 – Amazon is estimated to post first-quarter profit of $1.26 per share, down from the $1.48 per share reported a year ago, according to a Thomson Reuters consensus estimate; 17/04/2018 – Robots will replace humans in retail, says China’s JD.com; 16/04/2018 – Bezos and Trump are not on good terms, as Trump has repeatedly attacked Bezos-owned Amazon and Washington Post; 05/03/2018 – Amazon’s Checking-Account Plan Sees Banks as Partners, Not Prey; 06/03/2018 – CNET Taiwan: Airbnb nabs Amazon’s head of Prime; 24/04/2018 – AMAZON’S BEZOS SAYS `EXPECTS TO BE SCRUTINIZED’; 11/05/2018 – Recode Daily: Amazon and Google are fighting again; 18/04/2018 – The rocket company founded by Jeff Bezos is quickly headed toward commercial operations

Since May 10, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $8.29 million activity. FORD WILLIAM CLAY JR bought $8.00M worth of stock or 840,962 shares. On Thursday, May 23 THORNTON JOHN L bought $100,038 worth of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) or 10,200 shares.

Saba Capital Management Lp, which manages about $7.93 billion and $2.29 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Western Asset High Incm Fd I (HIX) by 1.30M shares to 10.48 million shares, valued at $67.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Tr Aberdeen Glbl Opp F (FAM) by 81,010 shares in the quarter, for a total of 354,833 shares, and has risen its stake in Nuveen Michigan Qlt Mun Inc (NUM).

Analysts await Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.30 EPS, up 3.45% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.29 per share. F’s profit will be $1.20 billion for 7.88 P/E if the $0.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual EPS reported by Ford Motor Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.25% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.77 in 2018Q4.

