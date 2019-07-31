Selz Capital Has Lowered United Rentals (URI) Position; DATATRAK INTERNATIONAL (DTRK) SI Increased By 40%

Selz Capital Llc decreased United Rentals Inc (URI) stake by 18.13% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Selz Capital Llc sold 33,999 shares as United Rentals Inc (URI)’s stock declined 2.63%. The Selz Capital Llc holds 153,500 shares with $17.54 million value, down from 187,499 last quarter. United Rentals Inc now has $10.03 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $129.95. About 1.04 million shares traded. United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has declined 22.28% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical URI News: 02/04/2018 – United Rentals North America I CDS Widens 13 Bps, Most in 8 Wks; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals Backs FY Rev $7.3B-$7.6B; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – COMPANY INTENDS TO COMPLETE NEW SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM BY END OF 2019; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals 1Q Adj EPS $2.87; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals: Authorized New $1.25B Shr-Repurchase Program; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – ON APRIL 17, 2018, COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS AUTHORIZED A NEW $1.25 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals 1Q Rev $1.73B; 08/03/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – BOARD APPOINTED MATTHEW FLANNERYAS PRESIDENT OF COMPANY; 03/04/2018 – News 10: Source: URI to name head coach in next 24 hours; 07/05/2018 – United Rentals Access Event Scheduled By Northcoast Research

DATATRAK INTERNATIONAL INC (OTCMKTS:DTRK) had an increase of 40% in short interest. DTRK’s SI was 700 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 40% from 500 shares previously. With 7,500 avg volume, 0 days are for DATATRAK INTERNATIONAL INC (OTCMKTS:DTRK)’s short sellers to cover DTRK’s short positions. It closed at $6.75 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 31, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

DATATRAK International, Inc., a technology and services company, provides unified clinical solutions and related services for the clinical trials industry. The company has market cap of $11.71 million. The firm offers DATATRAK ONE Unified Experience, a clinical enterprise solution that allows clinical users and service providers to design, deliver, and manage clinical trials. It has a 35.9 P/E ratio. The Company’s products include UX CTMS 360 for planning and managing trials; UX Trial to streamline design-to-deployment process using a tool; UX EDC & Medical Coding for capturing and delivering data; UX Randomization and Trial Supply Management to randomize patients and automate supply; UX Patient Data Capture; UX Safety; and UX Training to train users and track certificates.

Analysts await United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $5.74 earnings per share, up 21.10% or $1.00 from last year’s $4.74 per share. URI’s profit will be $442.90 million for 5.66 P/E if the $5.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.74 actual earnings per share reported by United Rentals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.10% EPS growth.

