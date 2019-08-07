Selz Capital Has Lifted Its Amazon.Com (AMZN) Position by $4.09 Million; Share Price Declined; Astrazeneca Plc (AZN) Holder York Capital Management Global Advisors Decreased Holding by $16.78 Million

Selz Capital Llc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 25.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Selz Capital Llc bought 2,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 11,300 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.12 million, up from 9,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Selz Capital Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $881.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $5.99 during the last trading session, reaching $1781.83. About 1.58M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 01/05/2018 – Jeff Bezos plays games “here and there” but the CEO of Twitch wouldn’t call him a gamer; 21/03/2018 – Uber withdraws job offer to top Amazon exec after discrepancy discovered; 19/03/2018 – MEDIA-Airbus weighs new A330 cargo model, spurred by Amazon – Bloomberg; 18/05/2018 – TRUMP HAS PERSONALLY PUSHED U.S. POSTMASTER GENERAL TO DOUBLE THE RATE THE POSTAL SERVICE CHARGES AMAZON.COM AND OTHER FIRMS TO SHIP PACKAGES -WASHINGTON POST; 24/04/2018 – Amazon: Service Available for Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, Cadillac, Volvo Cars; 13/03/2018 – Amazon is reportedly planning to offer a new credit card tailored to the needs of small business owners; 27/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC – ON APRIL 27, 2018, COMPANY ESTABLISHED A COMMERCIAL PAPER PROGRAM; 17/05/2018 – Walmart, Big Retail Chains Ride U.S. Economy as They Battle Amazon; 12/04/2018 – Jeffrey Dastin: Exclusive: @Walmart close to buying majority of India’s @Flipkart; 12/04/2018 – AMAZON: RING VIDEO DOORBELL HAS A NEW EVERYDAY PRICE OF $99

York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Astrazeneca Plc (AZN) by 22.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc sold 419,491 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.22% . The hedge fund held 1.43M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.94M, down from 1.85M at the end of the previous reported quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Astrazeneca Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $113.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $43.72. About 910,613 shares traded. AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) has risen 12.78% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.78% the S&P500. Some Historical AZN News: 24/04/2018 – AstraZeneca to raise stake in Circassia to up to 19.9 pct; 15/05/2018 – REXAHN PHARMACEUTICALS INC – SMC HAS CONFIRMED THAT COMBINATION OF RX-3117 AND ABRAXANE IS SAFE AND WELL TOLERATED; 13/03/2018 – ASTRAZENECA IS SAID TO WEIGH $500M SALE OF SEROQUEL DRUG; 18/05/2018 – FDA Warns of Decreased Survival in Keytruda, Tecentriq Trials; 24/04/2018 – AstraZeneca Encouraged by Activity of Imfinzi Monotherapy Observed in Trial; 24/04/2018 – REDX PHARMA PLC – REDX APPOINTS SENIOR ASTRAZENECA EXECUTIVE AS CEO; 17/04/2018 – Blood-cancer treatments Imbruvica and Darzalex have boosted J&J’s pharmaceutical sales, while rheumatoid arthritis drug Remicade has been under pressure; 14/03/2018 – Former AstraZeneca Leader Becomes President of Delta Point, Inc; 26/03/2018 – Seattle Genetics And Astellas Receive FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation For Enfortumab Vedotin In Locally Advanced Or Metastatic Urothelial Cancer; 13/03/2018 – AVILLION SAYS WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR DEVELOPING PT027 THROUGH A CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT PROGRAMME, WILL FINANCE PROGRAMME THROUGH TO REGULATORY APPROVAL

Selz Capital Llc, which manages about $474.62M and $523.31 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spx Corp (SPW) by 232,556 shares to 718,444 shares, valued at $25.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Rentals Inc (NYSE:URI) by 33,999 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 153,500 shares, and cut its stake in Trilogy Metals Inc.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. General American Investors, New York-based fund reported 18,000 shares. Bancorporation Hapoalim Bm reported 4,945 shares. Doliver Advisors Limited Partnership accumulated 765 shares or 0.55% of the stock. Ancora Advisors Ltd Liability Company, Us-based fund reported 5,352 shares. Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 2.11% or 76,102 shares. Natixis Advisors Lp holds 122,693 shares. Levin Cap Strategies LP reported 0.15% stake. Broderick Brian C holds 766 shares or 0.49% of its portfolio. Motley Fool Wealth Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 5% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 43,671 shares. Ogorek Anthony Joseph Adv reported 238 shares. Fiduciary accumulated 30,985 shares. Shine Advisory Inc has invested 0.56% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Capital Interest Investors holds 3.16% or 4.13 million shares. Harvey Mngmt owns 5,870 shares for 5.02% of their portfolio. Earnest Ptnrs Lc holds 0% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 190 shares.

York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.23B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gcp Applied Technologies Inc by 199,514 shares to 921,922 shares, valued at $27.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jd Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 135,852 shares in the quarter, for a total of 593,790 shares, and has risen its stake in Synovus Finl Corp (NYSE:SNV).