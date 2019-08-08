Selz Capital Has Decreased United Rentals (URI) Position as Stock Price Declined; As Tjx Cos New (TJX) Share Value Rose, Blair William & Company Has Upped Holding

Selz Capital Llc decreased its stake in United Rentals Inc (URI) by 18.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Selz Capital Llc sold 33,999 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.72% . The hedge fund held 153,500 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.54 million, down from 187,499 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Selz Capital Llc who had been investing in United Rentals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.89% or $3.28 during the last trading session, reaching $116.69. About 367,874 shares traded. United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has declined 12.99% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.99% the S&P500. Some Historical URI News: 15/03/2018 – Rhode Island Gov: Governor Raimondo Wishes Luck to URI and PC; 03/04/2018 – News 10: Source: URI to name head coach in next 24 hours; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS 1Q REV. $1.73B, EST. $1.69B; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals 1Q EPS $2.15; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – ON APRIL 17, 2018, COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS AUTHORIZED A NEW $1.25 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – QTRLY TIME UTILIZATION DECREASED 80 BASIS POINTS YEAR-OVER-YEAR TO 65.2%; 03/05/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC URI.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $186 FROM $230; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals 1Q Rev $1.73B; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals Backs FY Rev $7.3B-$7.6B; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals 1Q Net $183M

Blair William & Company increased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (TJX) by 6.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blair William & Company bought 10,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The institutional investor held 181,874 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.68 million, up from 171,124 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blair William & Company who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.14% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $53.28. About 1.06M shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500.

Analysts await United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $5.74 earnings per share, up 21.10% or $1.00 from last year’s $4.74 per share. URI’s profit will be $443.15M for 5.08 P/E if the $5.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.74 actual earnings per share reported by United Rentals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.10% EPS growth.

More notable recent United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “United Rentals Inc (URI) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “42 Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” published on July 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “First, My Analysis Said Alphabet Returns To Highs; Then The Charts Confirmed – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “United Rentals Is Offering Value – Seeking Alpha” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “28 Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Selz Capital Llc, which manages about $474.62M and $523.31M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Slm Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) by 270,000 shares to 770,000 shares, valued at $7.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr Jr Gold Miners.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 50 investors sold URI shares while 186 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 63.73 million shares or 9.11% less from 70.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cornercap Counsel, a Georgia-based fund reported 44,547 shares. Dupont Capital Mgmt Corporation stated it has 5,850 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Llc invested in 0.01% or 583 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 32,570 shares. Highstreet Asset Management Incorporated owns 0.03% invested in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) for 4,275 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth owns 6,354 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag reported 209,642 shares. Fisher Asset Mngmt Ltd Co holds 0% or 35,122 shares in its portfolio. Umb National Bank N A Mo holds 0.08% or 22,042 shares. Westport Asset Management owns 0.64% invested in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) for 8,000 shares. Castleark Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.42% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) or 98,365 shares. Moreover, Landscape Cap Mngmt Ltd has 0.08% invested in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) for 6,968 shares. Ing Groep Nv reported 0.06% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Millennium Mgmt Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Scopus Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership has 0.58% invested in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI).

Blair William & Company, which manages about $16.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLI) by 16,188 shares to 98,960 shares, valued at $7.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Anthem Inc (Prn) by 3.00M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,000 shares, and cut its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Fin Llc (Prn).

More important recent The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet? – Yahoo Finance” on July 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The TJX Companies, Inc. (TJX) – Yahoo Finance”, Fool.com published: “3 Brand-Name Dividend Stocks on the Verge of Greatness – Motley Fool” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX): What Does The Future Look Like? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 06, 2019.