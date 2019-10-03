Selz Capital Has Decreased United Rentals (URI) Position; Acme United (ACU) Sentiment Is 1.78

Selz Capital Llc decreased United Rentals Inc (URI) stake by 48.66% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Selz Capital Llc sold 74,700 shares as United Rentals Inc (URI)’s stock declined 8.72%. The Selz Capital Llc holds 78,800 shares with $10.45M value, down from 153,500 last quarter. United Rentals Inc now has $8.95 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.00% or $3.59 during the last trading session, reaching $115.98. About 1.72 million shares traded or 19.94% up from the average. United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has declined 12.99% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.99% the S&P500. Some Historical URI News: 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – COMPANY INTENDS TO COMPLETE NEW SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM BY END OF 2019; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals: Authorized New $1.25B Shr-Repurchase Program; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS 1Q ADJ EPS $2.87, EST. $2.47; 16/04/2018 – United Rentals Inc expected to post earnings of $2.43 a share – Earnings Preview; 20/04/2018 – DJ United Rentals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (URI); 19/04/2018 – S&P REVISES UNITED RENTALS (NORTH AMERICA) INC. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB-‘; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals 1Q EPS $2.15; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals Backs FY Adjusted EBITDA View of $3.60B-$3.75B; 03/04/2018 – News 10: Source: URI to name head coach in next 24 hours; 14/05/2018 – United Rentals at Field Trip Hosted By Northcoast Research

Acme United Corp (ACU) investors sentiment decreased to 1.78 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -1.72, from 3.5 in 2019Q1. The ratio dived, as 16 funds started new and increased holdings, while 9 reduced and sold stock positions in Acme United Corp. The funds in our database now have: 2.04 million shares, down from 4.14 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding Acme United Corp in top ten holdings was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 8 Increased: 7 New Position: 9.

North Star Investment Management Corp. holds 1.57% of its portfolio in Acme United Corporation for 601,313 shares. Bard Associates Inc owns 138,733 shares or 1.56% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Capital Management Corp Va has 1.54% invested in the company for 246,813 shares. The California-based First Wilshire Securities Management Inc has invested 0.52% in the stock. Teton Advisors Inc., a New York-based fund reported 127,200 shares.

The stock decreased 1.79% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $19.76. About shares traded. Acme United Corporation (ACU) has declined 5.07% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.07% the S&P500. Some Historical ACU News: 20/04/2018 – Acme United Sees 2018 EPS $1.53; 24/05/2018 – ACME UNITED CORP – AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR BORROWINGS UP TO $50 MLN AT AN INTEREST RATE OF LIBOR PLUS 1.75%, AND EXPIRES ON MAY 24, 2023; 13/03/2018 ADT Further Strengthens Footprint In Commercial Security Market With Acquisition Of Acme Security Systems; 08/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s ACME Solar Holdings to re-file documents for IPO – Mint; 15/05/2018 – First Aid Only Honored as Bronze Stevie® Award Winner in 2018 American Business Awards®; 20/04/2018 – ACME UNITED CORP ACU.A SEES FY 2018 REVENUE ABOUT $140 MLN; 29/05/2018 – Personalized Medicine Advances With First-Of-Its-Kind Partnership Between Genomind® And Albertsons Sav-On, Jewel-Osco And Acme; 29/05/2018 – Personalized Medicine Advances With First-Of-Its-Kind Partnership Between Genomind® And Albertsons Sav-On, Jewel-Osco And Acme Sav-On; 03/04/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 4 / 3 / 2018 – Baumann & Sons Buses, Inc., ACME Bus Corp., and Brookset Bus Corp. (Copiague & Coram) – Long; 28/05/2018 – ACME HOLDINGS BHD – APPOINTS LEE THEAN YEW AS CFO

More notable recent Acme United Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Acme United Corporation Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” on July 15, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Acme United Corporation Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” published on February 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Acme United Reports 10% Net Income Increase and 15% Diluted EPS Increase for Second Quarter of 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Acme United Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Acme United Corporation Announces Investor Relations Conference Schedule – GlobeNewswire” published on March 06, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Acme United Reports 3% Sales Increase, 39% Operating Profit Increase and 6% EPS Increase for Fourth Quarter of 2018 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 28, 2019.

Acme United Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, supplies cutting, measuring, first aid, and sharpening products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting good, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. The company has market cap of $66.24 million. The firm offers scissors, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, lettering products, and math tools under the Westcott brand name. It has a 13.96 P/E ratio. It also provides cutting tools for hardware and industrial, lawn and garden, food processing, sewing, and housewares channels under the Clauss brand.

Analysts await Acme United Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $0.26 earnings per share, up 13.04% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.23 per share. ACU’s profit will be $871,553 for 19.00 P/E if the $0.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual earnings per share reported by Acme United Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -66.23% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.25, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 62 investors sold URI shares while 195 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 137 raised stakes. 63.72 million shares or 0.01% less from 63.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Acg Wealth holds 31,714 shares or 0.56% of its portfolio. Assets Investment Mgmt Ltd Co holds 2,000 shares. Smithfield stated it has 547 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc holds 0.07% or 40,700 shares in its portfolio. Riverhead Llc holds 28,656 shares. Lonestar Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 110,000 shares or 3.26% of its portfolio. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Com holds 13,772 shares or 0.34% of its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.05% or 41,605 shares in its portfolio. Point72 Asset Mgmt LP holds 0.05% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) for 73,900 shares. Alpine Woods Limited Liability owns 21,650 shares or 0.6% of their US portfolio. Hellman Jordan Mngmt Ma, Massachusetts-based fund reported 29,594 shares. State Street Corporation reported 5.22M shares stake. Nuveen Asset Ltd Liability holds 932,150 shares. Todd Asset Limited Liability holds 299,313 shares or 1.09% of its portfolio. Groesbeck Invest Mngmt Nj invested in 3,825 shares.

More notable recent United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Using Too Much Debt? – Yahoo Finance” on September 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Goldman Sachs expects breakout for United Rentals – Seeking Alpha” published on September 20, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “United Rentals to Present at the Morgan Stanley Seventh Annual Laguna Conference – Business Wire” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) were released by: Twst.com and their article: “United Rentals Inc.: Third Quarter 2019 Conference Call and Audio Webcast Thursday, October 17, 2019 at 11:00 am (ET) – The Wall Street Transcript” published on October 02, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Alphabet, Chipotle And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks From September 23 – Benzinga” with publication date: September 23, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering United Rentals (NYSE:URI), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. United Rentals has $176 highest and $16000 lowest target. $167’s average target is 43.99% above currents $115.98 stock price. United Rentals had 6 analyst reports since April 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) rating on Wednesday, September 11. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $16000 target. The stock of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) earned “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs on Friday, September 20. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Monday, April 22 report.

Analysts await United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $5.74 earnings per share, up 21.10% or $1.00 from last year’s $4.74 per share. URI’s profit will be $442.90M for 5.05 P/E if the $5.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.74 actual earnings per share reported by United Rentals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.10% EPS growth.