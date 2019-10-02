Selz Capital Has Decreased Its Holding in Air Lease (AL) by $7.58 Million; Richmond Hill Investment Company Has Lowered Its Kinder Morgan Del (KMI) Stake by $1.08 Million; Shares Rose

Selz Capital Llc decreased its stake in Air Lease Corp (AL) by 15.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Selz Capital Llc sold 184,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.43% . The hedge fund held 1.01M shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $41.75 million, down from 1.19 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Selz Capital Llc who had been investing in Air Lease Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.96% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $39.37. About 541,042 shares traded. Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) has declined 3.40% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AL News: 10/05/2018 – Air Lease 1Q EPS $1.00; 03/04/2018 – BOEING, AIR LEASE SIGN ORDER FOR EIGHT 737 MAX AIRPLANES; 20/04/2018 – DJ Air Lease Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AL); 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE: RUSSIA ACCOUNTS FOR 3% OF BOOK VALUE OF FLEET; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE TARGETING AIRCRAFT SALES FOR 2H 2018: PLUEGER; 03/04/2018 – Boeing: Order Raises Air Lease’s Total 737 MAX Orders to 138; 03/04/2018 – Boeing, Air Lease Corp Sign Order for Eight 737 MAX Airplanes; 17/05/2018 – Air Lease Corporation Announces Delivery of Boeing 737 MAX 8 Aircraft with Travel Service; 09/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – ANNOUNCED A MEDIUM-TERM LEASE AGREEMENT WITH Hl FLY (PORTUGAL) FOR ONE ROLLS-ROYCE TRENT 7000-POWERED AIRBUS A330-900NEO AIRCRAFT; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE IS `SCRAMBLING’ TO OFFSET AIRBUS, BOEING DELAYS

Richmond Hill Investment Company decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (KMI) by 11.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Richmond Hill Investment Company sold 53,853 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The hedge fund held 396,101 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.27M, down from 449,954 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Richmond Hill Investment Company who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $20.19. About 7.91 million shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA LTD SAYS “SEEKS CLARITY ON PATH FORWARD, SHAREHOLDER PROTECTION ON TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION PROJECT”; 08/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan Threatens to Halt Trans Mountain Pipeline Expansion; 22/05/2018 – BRITISH COLUMBIA FILES CONSTITUTIONAL CHALLENGE OF ALBERTA LEGISLATION; 18/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan: Expectations Assume Average Annual Prices for West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil of $56.50 Per Barrel; 29/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan Will Work With Canada to Seek Third Party Buyer for Pipeline System Through July 22; 15/05/2018 – CANADIAN FINANCE MINISTER WILL NOT BE ANNOUNCING FINAL DECISION ON POSSIBLE AID TO KINDER MORGAN ON WEDS – SPOKESMAN; 29/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan Agreed to Work With Government of Canada to Seek a Third Party Buyer; 12/04/2018 – MEETING BETWEEN CANADA’S TRUDEAU AND PROVINCIAL PREMIERS ON PIPELINE DISPUTE IS “A FIRST STEP” TO SOLVING THE PROBLEM, MORE WORK WILL BE NEEDED – SENIOR GOVERNMENT OFFICIAL; 26/04/2018 – British Columbia Asks Court to Rule on Authority Over Kinder Morgan Project; 29/05/2018 – Globalnews.ca: #BREAKING: The federal Liberal government plans to spend $4.5 billion to buy the Trans Mountain pipeline and

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.17, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 35 investors sold AL shares while 70 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 97.89 million shares or 7.33% more from 91.21 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fmr Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 2.32 million shares. Cannell Peter B And Com stated it has 596,419 shares or 0.93% of all its holdings. 745,950 were accumulated by Gagnon Limited Liability. First Republic Investment reported 94,460 shares. Osterweis Mgmt reported 696,854 shares or 2.03% of all its holdings. Cornerstone Advisors holds 0% of its portfolio in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) for 34 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Holdings owns 5,517 shares. First Tru Advsrs Limited Partnership reported 292,028 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Nfc Invests Ltd Com has invested 4.45% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Klingenstein Fields And Communications Lc has 606,212 shares for 1.3% of their portfolio. Legal & General Grp Public Ltd Com accumulated 82,666 shares. Moreover, Southport Limited Liability Co has 0% invested in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Edge Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.06% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Graybill Bartz Associates Ltd reported 132,176 shares stake. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement owns 111,511 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.35 EPS, up 2.27% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.32 per share. AL’s profit will be $150.77M for 7.29 P/E if the $1.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by Air Lease Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.73% EPS growth.

Selz Capital Llc, which manages about $474.62M and $370.20M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Benefitfocus Inc (NASDAQ:BNFT) by 100,412 shares to 154,210 shares, valued at $4.19 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Willscot Corp by 184,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.21 million shares, and has risen its stake in Flexion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FLXN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 42 investors sold KMI shares while 278 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 1.34 billion shares or 1.57% less from 1.36 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wellington Shields Ltd Liability Corp has 1.19% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Principal Fin Group stated it has 0.07% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Prudential Inc holds 0.35% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 10.62 million shares. Moreover, Westpac Banking has 0% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Gateway Advisers Ltd owns 0.01% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 72,214 shares. Franklin Res holds 0.49% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 44.43 million shares. Vestor Cap Lc reported 197,504 shares or 0.73% of all its holdings. Missouri-based First Allied Advisory Service has invested 0.09% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Wealthtrust Axiom Lc invested 0.34% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Ontario – Canada-based Savings Bank Of Nova Scotia has invested 0.05% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Crossvault Capital Management Ltd Liability Corp invested in 25,800 shares. Renaissance Techs Ltd Liability owns 12.85M shares or 0.24% of their US portfolio. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 0.17% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) or 108,585 shares. Rothschild Il stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Com accumulated 1.01M shares or 0.13% of the stock.

