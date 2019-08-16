Selz Capital Has Cut United Rentals (URI) Stake; Maui Land & Pineapple Company (MLP) Shorts Raised By 2.18%

Maui Land & Pineapple Company Inc (NYSE:MLP) had an increase of 2.18% in short interest. MLP’s SI was 201,700 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 2.18% from 197,400 shares previously. With 7,600 avg volume, 27 days are for Maui Land & Pineapple Company Inc (NYSE:MLP)’s short sellers to cover MLP’s short positions. The SI to Maui Land & Pineapple Company Inc’s float is 3.07%. The stock decreased 2.30% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $9.76. About 5,817 shares traded. Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. (NYSE:MLP) has declined 8.63% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.63% the S&P500. Some Historical MLP News: 07/03/2018 – Maui News: Bookstore makes a move to Kahului as it searches for a permanent home; 25/04/2018 – Maui Land 1Q Loss/Shr 5c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Maui Land & Pineapple Company Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MLP); 13/03/2018 – On Location: Off the Grid, on Maui; 15/05/2018 – County of Maui Selects Array Networks Virtual Application Delivery Controllers to Optimize Centralized Geographic Information Systems; 25/04/2018 – Hawaii News Now: EXCLUSIVE: Ex-cop files lawsuit against Maui Police Department claiming disability discrimination; 06/03/2018 – PowerPlay Destination Properties Announces Launch Of Sales At Luana Garden Villas On Maui; 19/04/2018 – DoJ Pub Affairs: Former Maui Police Officer Pleads Guilty to Theft Under Color of Law and Witness Tampering; 17/04/2018 – PetersenDean Hawaii LLC Acquires Maui Roofing Inc; 19/03/2018 – University of Hawai’i Maui College aims to be the first campus in the nation with 100-percent renewable energy generated on-site with battery-enabled self-supply

Selz Capital Llc decreased United Rentals Inc (URI) stake by 18.13% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Selz Capital Llc sold 33,999 shares as United Rentals Inc (URI)’s stock declined 8.72%. The Selz Capital Llc holds 153,500 shares with $17.54 million value, down from 187,499 last quarter. United Rentals Inc now has $8.07B valuation. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $104.57. About 1.67 million shares traded or 23.98% up from the average. United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has declined 12.99% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.99% the S&P500. Some Historical URI News: 19/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades United Rentals Inc And Sub To ‘BB’; Otlk Stbl; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals Backs FY Rev $7.3B-$7.6B; 03/04/2018 – GREENLIGHT EXITED SHORT BETS ON UNITED RENTALS, HEXAGON: RTRS; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS REAFFIRMS YR FORECAST; 22/03/2018 – ABC 6: Sources report URI coach to sign with UConn; 19/03/2018 – News 10: Source: Coach Hurley set to meet with URI regarding future; 12/04/2018 – Buy United Rentals over Caterpillar as US-China trade disputes loom: @JimCramer; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals 1Q EPS $2.15; 29/05/2018 – STRATA SKIN SCIENCES INC – FOLLOWING CLOSING OF FINANCING, URI GEIGER WILL BE APPOINTED CHAIRMAN OF STRATA BOARD; 08/03/2018 – Matthew Flannery Appointed President of United Rentals

More notable recent Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. (NYSE:MLP) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Maui Land & Pineapple Reports 2nd Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” on August 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Energy Transfer: The Most Undervalued Safe MLP – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “5 Top MLP Stocks to Buy Now – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. (NYSE:MLP) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “DCP Midstream to Participate in Citi MLP/Midstream Infrastructure Conference – GlobeNewswire” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “MLP Monthly Report: August 2019 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, sells, and manages residential, resort, commercial, agricultural, and industrial real estate properties in the United States. The company has market cap of $188.37 million. It owns approximately 23,000 acres of land on Maui. It has a 513.68 P/E ratio. The firm operates through Real Estate, Leasing, Utilities, and Resort Amenities divisions.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.68 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 4 investors sold Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. shares while 15 reduced holdings. 4 funds opened positions while 9 raised stakes. 2.96 million shares or 26.45% less from 4.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hotchkis Wiley Cap Lc, California-based fund reported 400,100 shares. Bessemer Group holds 0% of its portfolio in Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. (NYSE:MLP) for 2,875 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt, Ohio-based fund reported 555 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And, New York-based fund reported 1,655 shares. Invesco Limited has invested 0% of its portfolio in Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. (NYSE:MLP). Legal And General Public Llc stated it has 983 shares. 321,962 are held by Vanguard. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 500 shares stake. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys reported 0% in Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. (NYSE:MLP). Blackrock Inc, New York-based fund reported 508,202 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems owns 0% invested in Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. (NYSE:MLP) for 10,583 shares. Wells Fargo Company Mn stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. (NYSE:MLP). Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership holds 284,575 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0% in Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. (NYSE:MLP). Raymond James Associates has 0% invested in Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. (NYSE:MLP) for 20,845 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 50 investors sold URI shares while 186 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 63.73 million shares or 9.11% less from 70.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Creative Planning, a Kansas-based fund reported 9,867 shares. Csat Investment Advisory LP holds 0.01% or 239 shares. First Manhattan Co stated it has 0% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Lansdowne Partners (Uk) Llp invested 0.46% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Metropolitan Life Ins invested 0.03% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Point72 Asset Management Limited Partnership invested 0.03% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Pointstate Capital Limited Partnership accumulated 490,277 shares or 1.11% of the stock. Cna Finance Corp invested 0.58% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). California State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0.03% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Earnest Ltd Com reported 0% stake. Gargoyle Inv Advisor Lc holds 10,509 shares or 1.15% of its portfolio. Etrade Cap reported 0.03% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). The Maryland-based Proshare Advsrs Lc has invested 0.02% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Gam Hldgs Ag holds 0.01% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) for 2,336 shares. Pictet Asset Mgmt owns 47,555 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $5.74 earnings per share, up 21.10% or $1.00 from last year’s $4.74 per share. URI’s profit will be $442.92 million for 4.55 P/E if the $5.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.74 actual earnings per share reported by United Rentals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.10% EPS growth.

More notable recent United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s How P/E Ratios Can Help Us Understand United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “United Rentals Inc (URI) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “United Rentals Falls After Cutting Guidance – Benzinga” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Amgen, PepsiCo And More ‘Fast Money’ Picks For August 15 – Benzinga” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “United Rentals cites ‘historically bad weather’ in trimming guidance – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 17, 2019.