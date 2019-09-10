Selz Capital Has Cut Oxford Lane Capital (OXLC) Position by $1.45 Million; Stock Were Volatile; Confluence Investment Management Has Trimmed Its Stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by $128.11 Million

Confluence Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 82.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Confluence Investment Management Llc sold 921,650 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 192,101 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.85M, down from 1.11M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Confluence Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $339.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $128.34. About 3.05M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500.

Selz Capital Llc decreased its stake in Oxford Lane Capital Corp (OXLC) by 58.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Selz Capital Llc sold 161,367 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 112,885 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.11M, down from 274,252 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Selz Capital Llc who had been investing in Oxford Lane Capital Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $413.99M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $9.73. About 201,598 shares traded. Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) has 0.00% since September 10, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Confluence Investment Management Llc, which manages about $2.30 billion and $5.92B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in John Bean Technologies Corp. (NYSE:JBT) by 4,788 shares to 60,484 shares, valued at $5.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Becton Dickinson And Company (NYSE:BDX) by 1,478 shares in the quarter, for a total of 92,903 shares, and has risen its stake in Novartis Ag (NYSE:NVS).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28 billion for 16.04 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential Inc has 4.79M shares for 1.11% of their portfolio. Keybank Association Oh has 1.74 million shares. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Ltd Liability Corp invested 2.61% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Sigma Investment Counselors Inc invested in 8,706 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Mycio Wealth Ptnrs Lc has invested 0.63% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Moreover, Jcic Asset has 0.01% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 107 shares. Stillwater Advsrs Limited Company invested in 101,109 shares or 3.08% of the stock. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc holds 23,819 shares or 1.95% of its portfolio. Hoertkorn Richard Charles stated it has 0.99% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Verity And Verity Llc stated it has 81,387 shares or 2.61% of all its holdings. Crestwood Advsr Grp Inc Limited Liability Company reported 218,706 shares. Wade G W And accumulated 155,439 shares. Gladius Cap Mgmt L P, Illinois-based fund reported 44,616 shares. 231,698 are held by Private Advisor Gru. Moreover, Klingenstein Fields & Limited Liability Co has 4.07% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Since August 30, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $29,538 activity.

