Selz Capital Has Cut Its United Rentals (URI) Holding by $3.88 Million as Market Value Declined; Juniper Networks (JNPR) Stake Lifted by Horrell Capital Management Inc

Selz Capital Llc decreased its stake in United Rentals Inc (URI) by 18.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Selz Capital Llc sold 33,999 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.72% . The hedge fund held 153,500 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.54 million, down from 187,499 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Selz Capital Llc who had been investing in United Rentals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.81% or $3.39 during the last trading session, reaching $124.11. About 1.19 million shares traded. United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has declined 12.99% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.99% the S&P500. Some Historical URI News: 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC URI.N FY2018 REV VIEW $7.58 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/03/2018 – United Rentals: Michael Kneeland to Continue as CEO; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals: 1Q Rental Revenue Up 25.1% Vs. Year Ago; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals 1Q Rev $1.73B; 09/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Great Western, Acadia Realty Trust, lnterpace Diagnostics Group, Abercrombie & Fitch, United Rentals, and ZIOPHARM Oncology — Consolidated Revenues, Company Growth, and Expectations for 2018; 03/04/2018 – EINHORN SAYS THAT HIS PORTFOLIO “SHOULD PERFORM WELL OVER TIME” DESPITE RECENT LOSSES-LETTER; 19/03/2018 – ESPN: Sources: URI’s Hurley top target for UConn, Pitt; 07/05/2018 – United Rentals Access Event Scheduled By Northcoast Research; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals: Reaffirming Outlook for Year; 03/04/2018 – News 10: Source: URI to name head coach in next 24 hours

Horrell Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Juniper Networks (JNPR) by 14.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horrell Capital Management Inc bought 18,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.77% . The institutional investor held 140,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.71M, up from 122,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Juniper Networks for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.12B market cap company. The stock increased 2.04% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $24.51. About 2.22M shares traded. Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) has risen 2.74% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.74% the S&P500. Some Historical JNPR News: 04/05/2018 – Company Profile for Juniper Payments; 30/04/2018 – Juniper at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 30; 20/03/2018 – Cyber Threat Alliance Welcomes Juniper Networks as Newest Member; 25/04/2018 – Juniper Networks Delivers the Only Multicloud-Ready Orchestration and Analytics Platform for any Cloud and any Workload across Multivendor Environments with Contrail Enterprise Multicloud; 07/03/2018 – Juniper Capital lll Conducts Final Close At Hard Cap Of $677.5 Million; 04/04/2018 – Juniper Research: PayPal Heads Mobile Wallet Rankings as Users Forecast to Pass 2 Billion Next Year; 15/05/2018 – Juniper Research: Smart Home Automation Revenues to Exceed $45 Billion by 2023, as Smart Security Dominates the Market; 23/03/2018 – JUNIPER NETWORKS NAMES MANOJ LEELANIVAS CHIEF PRODUCT OFFICER; 12/04/2018 – Pulse Secure Launches vADC Products for Microsoft Azure; 01/05/2018 – Juniper Networks Sees 3Q Rev $1.175B

Selz Capital Llc, which manages about $474.62M and $523.31M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,300 shares to 11,300 shares, valued at $20.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 232,906 shares in the quarter, for a total of 235,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr Jr Gold Miners.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 50 investors sold URI shares while 186 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 63.73 million shares or 9.11% less from 70.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aperio Gp Ltd holds 0.03% or 54,097 shares in its portfolio. Gargoyle Advisor Lc accumulated 1.15% or 10,509 shares. Cambridge Advsrs holds 0.02% or 13,860 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt holds 252 shares. Burns J W & New York reported 11,350 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans invested in 0.04% or 108,351 shares. 122,452 were reported by Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas. 401,075 were reported by Anchor Bolt Capital L P. Farmers And Merchants Investments Inc stated it has 29 shares. Whittier Tru Co, California-based fund reported 984 shares. Carlson Limited Partnership holds 0.18% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) for 89,733 shares. Cushing Asset Limited Partnership invested in 15,117 shares. Regions reported 0% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Argent Management Ltd Com holds 0.03% or 6,857 shares. United Fin Advisers Ltd Liability Company holds 0.03% or 37,853 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $5.74 EPS, up 21.10% or $1.00 from last year’s $4.74 per share. URI’s profit will be $426.51M for 5.41 P/E if the $5.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.74 actual EPS reported by United Rentals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.10% EPS growth.

Horrell Capital Management Inc, which manages about $297.04 million and $195.69 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microstrategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR) by 9,000 shares to 35,200 shares, valued at $5.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Netscout Systems Inc (NASDAQ:NTCT) by 35,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 201,001 shares, and cut its stake in Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD).