Selz Capital Has Cut Its Stake in Netflix (NFLX) by $6.84 Million; Taylor Frigon Capital Management Has Cut Its Holding in Splunk (SPLK) by $529,480

Selz Capital Llc decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 40.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Selz Capital Llc sold 19,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.92% with the market. The hedge fund held 27,800 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.91M, down from 47,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Selz Capital Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $147.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.85% or $9.32 during the last trading session, reaching $335.78. About 10.33 million shares traded or 53.94% up from the average. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has risen 8.05% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 17/04/2018 – Consumer-discretionary Sector Leads Market Higher After Netflix Results — MarketWatch; 23/04/2018 – Netflix To Tap High-yield Bond Market With $1.5 Billion Deal — MarketWatch; 12/03/2018 – NETFLIX MENTIONED CAUTIOUSLY BY CITRON RESEARCH; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – US Opportunities Adds Netflix; 23/04/2018 – Netflix Board Also Urges Holders to Vote Against Proposal to Adopt Clawback Policy; 09/03/2018 – Tech Today: Finisar’s Dismal Report, Netflix’s Halo, Big Blue’s Missing Timeline — Barron’s Blog; 12/04/2018 – Hollywood Torrent: Is ESPN ready to lose $$? Coachella, Netflix v. Cannes; 26/04/2018 – NETFLIX, AMAZON WILL HAVE TO ALLOCATE AT LEAST 30 PERCENT OF THEIR CATALOGUE TO EUROPEAN WORKS; 23/04/2018 – Ame (AE): Is Netflix asking for $1.5 billion as a last-ditch survival effort?; 27/03/2018 – CANADIAN PROVINCE OF QUEBEC FORECASTS BALANCED BUDGET IN 2018-19 AND 2019-20 (COMPARED TO NOV FORECAST FOR C$1.3 BLN SURPLUS)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Splunk Inc. (SPLK) by 23.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc sold 4,270 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,530 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.69M, down from 17,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Splunk Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.13B market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $1.99 during the last trading session, reaching $140.73. About 1.09M shares traded. Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) has risen 20.43% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.00% the S&P500.

Analysts await Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $-0.51 EPS, up 1.92% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.52 per share. After $-0.85 actual EPS reported by Splunk Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -40.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.50, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold SPLK shares while 136 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 127 raised stakes. 157.67 million shares or 17.33% more from 134.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arrowstreet Cap LP has 0.11% invested in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Price T Rowe Md holds 0.41% or 22.35 million shares in its portfolio. Bamco Ny stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). South Dakota Investment Council accumulated 4,300 shares. Chevy Chase invested 0.19% in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Fifth Third Commercial Bank has invested 0% in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Thornburg Invest Inc owns 76,750 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Svcs Automobile Association owns 162,007 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Axa has invested 0.06% in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Product Ltd Company reported 94,975 shares. Tarbox Family Office owns 0% invested in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) for 19 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.04% invested in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) for 43,357 shares. Fiera Cap Corp, a Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 478,279 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 120,000 shares. Azimuth Cap Mngmt Limited Liability invested 0.94% of its portfolio in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal State Bank Of Canada, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 1.07M shares. Moreover, Td Capital Limited Liability has 0.06% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 800 shares. The Ohio-based Meeder Asset has invested 0% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Lpl Fincl Limited Liability holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 221,330 shares. Research Glob Invsts owns 26.65 million shares for 3.01% of their portfolio. Park Avenue Securities Ltd Liability Com invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Provise Mngmt Group Inc Lc stated it has 0.07% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Scopus Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 1.78% stake. Centurylink Invest Management reported 0.25% stake. 1,236 are held by Lakeview Limited Liability Com. Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd Liability Co reported 760 shares. Wafra accumulated 50,873 shares or 0.63% of the stock. Invsts Asset Mngmt Of Georgia Ga Adv has invested 0.25% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Retail Bank holds 0.05% or 10,911 shares in its portfolio. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd owns 1,931 shares.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $2.86 million activity.

Selz Capital Llc, which manages about $474.62M and $523.31 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,300 shares to 11,300 shares, valued at $20.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 232,906 shares in the quarter, for a total of 235,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr Jr Gold Miners.