Selz Capital Has Boosted Its Holding in Benefitfocus (BNFT) by $2.71 Million; Sfe Investment Counsel Raised Its Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Stake by $403,956 as Market Value Rose

Sfe Investment Counsel increased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 7.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sfe Investment Counsel bought 1,603 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 23,684 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.97 million, up from 22,081 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sfe Investment Counsel who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $2.83 during the last trading session, reaching $253.55. About 1.93 million shares traded or 94.49% up from the average. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 22/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – LAUNCHED AN INTERNAL INVESTIGATION AND DETERMINED ASV TECHNOLOGY IS NOT COMPATIBLE WITH THIURAM; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson 2Q Loss/Shr 19c; 28/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Co.- BD MAX DNA MMK (SPC) For Laboratory Use, catalog no. 442829; 19/03/2018 – BD to Divest Remaining Investment in Vyaire Medical to Funds Managed by Apax Partners; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Prior FY18 Rev Growth View Was 30%-31%; 19/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – BD TO DIVEST REMAINING INVESTMENT IN VYAIRE MEDICAL TO FUNDS MANAGED BY APAX PARTNERS; 17/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Becton, Dickinson and Company’s Senior Notes ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 28/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Co.- BD MAX DNA MMK Lab Use, catalog no. 442828; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Raises FY18 Comparable, Currency-Neutral Rev Growth View to 5%-5.5%; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – BD INTENDS TO USE PROCEEDS FROM DEAL IN LINE WITH ITS “BROADER CAPITAL ALLOCATION STRATEGY”

Selz Capital Llc increased its stake in Benefitfocus Inc (BNFT) by 186.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Selz Capital Llc bought 100,412 shares as the company’s stock declined 37.18% . The hedge fund held 154,210 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.19M, up from 53,798 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Selz Capital Llc who had been investing in Benefitfocus Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $797.48 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $24.39. About 425,658 shares traded or 6.10% up from the average. Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) has declined 17.93% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.93% the S&P500. Some Historical BNFT News: 29/05/2018 – Fintel Insider Selling Report: Cadence Bancorporation (CADE), Benefitfocus, Inc. (BNFT), And Others; 18/05/2018 – Benefitfocus Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Benefitfocus Extends Stk Ownership to All Employees; 04/05/2018 – Benefitfocus Data Shows Employers in Education, Health Care, Manufacturing and Retail Continue to Shift More Health Insurance C; 14/03/2018 – BENEFITFOCUS INC BNFT.O FY2018 REV VIEW $279.8 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 04/05/2018 – Benefitfocus Data Shows Employers in Education, Health Care, Manufacturing and Retail Continue to Shift More Health Insurance Costs to Employees; 14/03/2018 – BENEFITFOCUS 4Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 6C, EST. LOSS/SHR 6C; 03/05/2018 – BENEFITFOCUS INC BNFT.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $-0.65, REV VIEW $254.3 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 14/03/2018 – Benefitfocus 4Q Rev $66.8M; 15/05/2018 – Benefitfocus Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 49 investors sold BDX shares while 364 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 353 raised stakes. 220.73 million shares or 3.04% less from 227.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Shine Advisory Ser reported 34 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.11% or 489,695 shares in its portfolio. Kj Harrison & Partners Inc accumulated 1.15% or 14,300 shares. Parametric Portfolio Associate Ltd holds 1.06M shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Spectrum Asset Mngmt (Nb Ca) invested in 4,305 shares or 0.68% of the stock. Flossbach Von Storch Ag holds 0.74% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) or 342,430 shares. California Employees Retirement System holds 0.31% or 1.03M shares. Brave Asset Mngmt owns 0.15% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 1,051 shares. Central Commercial Bank Co reported 3,373 shares stake. 8,726 are owned by Ashfield Ltd Liability Company. Cacti Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com invested in 210,929 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 140,000 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Baystate Wealth Management Ltd accumulated 0.01% or 449 shares. Moors And Cabot owns 9,701 shares. Tennessee-based B Riley Wealth Management Incorporated has invested 0.04% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX).

Sfe Investment Counsel, which manages about $321.20 million and $233.57M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 7,357 shares to 2,205 shares, valued at $382,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Series Trust (KBE) by 14,008 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 55,041 shares, and cut its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Selz Capital Llc, which manages about $474.62 million and $370.20M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Netflix Inc Com (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 11,200 shares to 16,600 shares, valued at $6.10 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc Cap Stk Cla by 11,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,500 shares, and cut its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.67, from 2.91 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 36 investors sold BNFT shares while 19 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 31.12 million shares or 0.45% less from 31.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Quantbot Tech LP owns 19,911 shares. D E Shaw Co Inc holds 524,520 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Artisan Prtnrs Partnership owns 1.18 million shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Polar Capital Llp holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) for 335,805 shares. State Common Retirement Fund owns 273,111 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 2.90 million were reported by Blackrock Inc. Sei stated it has 120,344 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Campbell And Invest Adviser owns 14,478 shares. Gsa Cap Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) for 25,925 shares. California Employees Retirement Sys accumulated 28,754 shares. 4,049 were reported by Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can. Barclays Public Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0% or 33,526 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas has invested 0% in Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT). Goldman Sachs Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) for 31,789 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 0% in Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT).

