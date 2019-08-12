Selz Capital Decreased Netflix (NFLX) Position by $6.84 Million; Stock Declined; Westwood Management Stake in Boeing Co. (BA) Has Increased by $1.98 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Selz Capital Llc decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 40.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Selz Capital Llc sold 19,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The hedge fund held 27,800 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.91 million, down from 47,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Selz Capital Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $136.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $311.03. About 2.58M shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 22/05/2018 – Netflix And Music?; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE VOD.L CEO SAYS VODAFONE-LIBERTY WILL BE A DISTRIBUTOR RATHER THAN CONTENT ORIGINATOR, WILL WORK WITH CONTENT PROVIDERS LIKE SKY AND EVEN NETFLIX; 06/03/2018 – Netflix is worth more than GE or Ford, and it’s creeping up on Disney; 16/04/2018 – Netflix 1Q Net $290.1M; 08/03/2018 – Variety: Netflix Swoops In on Female-Led Action Thriller `Close’ With Noomi Rapace; 24/05/2018 – 10 Great Titles Expiring From Netflix in June; 16/04/2018 – NETFLIX QTRLY SHR $0.64; QTRLY REV $3.7 BLN VS $2.64 BLN; 19/04/2018 – MONDO TV SPA MTV.Ml SAYS JOINS THE PRODUCTION CONSORTIUM OF PIANO NO MORI, A NEW SERIES WHICH WILL BE STREAMED BY NETFLIX WORLDWIDE; 07/03/2018 – MEDIA-Netflix CEO sees $15 bln in subscriber fees this year – Nikkei; 28/03/2018 – ‘Roseanne’ returns with monster TV ratings in Trump era

Westwood Management Corp increased its stake in Boeing Co. (BA) by 86.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Management Corp bought 5,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 11,200 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.27 million, up from 6,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Management Corp who had been investing in Boeing Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $188.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $3.1 during the last trading session, reaching $334.45. About 1.02M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 08/05/2018 – Boeing: Order Includes Two 777-300ERs for SWISS and Two 777 Freighters for Lufthansa Cargo; 23/03/2018 – Boeing’s Worst Month in Two Years (Video); 02/04/2018 – Jeppesen Teams with Bad Elf to Integrate Wireless Flight Data Transfers for General and Business Aviation Pilots; 23/03/2018 – ROLLS-ROYCE RR.L SAYS TRENT 7000 AERO ENGINE NOT AFFECTED BY ISSUES WHICH HAVE AFFECTED TRENT 1000 ENGINE; 28/03/2018 – BOC Aviation to Buy Six Boeing 787-9 Aircraft From Boeing; 16/03/2018 – UTX’S GITLIN: `EXCITED TO ENGAGE’ W/BOEING ON ‘797’; 18/05/2018 – TODAY’S TMJ4: #BREAKING: A Cubana de Aviacion Boeing 737 crashed on takeoff from Havana’s Jose Marti International Airport on; 08/05/2018 – Boeing says will consult with U.S. on ‘next steps’ after Iran announcement; 21/03/2018 – EMBRAER SAYS NO DECISION YET ON STRUCTURE FOR BOEING DEAL; 01/05/2018 – Boeing to Buy KLX for $63 a Share

Analysts await Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.05 EPS, up 17.98% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.89 per share. NFLX’s profit will be $459.73 million for 74.05 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by Netflix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 75.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chevy Chase Trust Hldg stated it has 0.56% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Toth Advisory Corporation reported 261 shares stake. Clearbridge Invests Limited Liability Co stated it has 1,926 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Carnegie Asset Mngmt Ltd Company owns 0.04% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 1,777 shares. Caxton Associate Lp holds 24,500 shares. Clifford Swan Counsel Ltd Liability holds 835 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Bankshares invested in 0.38% or 9,339 shares. First Hawaiian Savings Bank owns 7,233 shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh Williams reported 1,478 shares. Westover Cap Advisors Ltd Liability reported 804 shares. Savant Capital holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 1,369 shares. Smith Chas P And Assocs Pa Cpas owns 839 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. 60,020 were accumulated by Nippon Life Americas Inc. Nelson Roberts Investment Ltd, a California-based fund reported 12 shares. Nuwave Investment Management reported 0.02% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Since February 14, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 insider sale for $1.88 million activity. The insider Sweeney Anne M sold 342 shares worth $123,120.

Selz Capital Llc, which manages about $474.62M and $523.31 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc Cap Stk Cla by 7,500 shares to 22,200 shares, valued at $26.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr Jr Gold Miners.

