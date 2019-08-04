Selz Capital Decreased Holding in Air Lease (AL) by $1.36 Million as Stock Value Rose; Discovery Capital Management Position in T Mobile Us (TMUS) Has Trimmed by $1.17 Million

Discovery Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) by 2.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Discovery Capital Management Llc sold 17,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.36% . The hedge fund held 612,900 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.35 million, down from 629,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Discovery Capital Management Llc who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.99% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $77.73. About 5.16 million shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 33.28% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 27/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: T-Mobile, Sprint finalizing merger terms; 30/04/2018 – Next Hurdle for T-Mobile, Sprint Merger: Trump Administration; 10/04/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: UPDATE: Sprint & T-Mobile have resumed deal talks, sources tell CNBC; 16/04/2018 – FCC IN SETTLEMENT WITH T-MOBILE FOR RURAL CALL DELIVERY; 16/04/2018 – FCC: Settlement with T-Mobile for Rural Call Completion Violations; 01/05/2018 – T-Mobile’s Subscriber Rolls Jump as It Pursues Sprint Clearance; 27/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Sprint, T-Mobile set to announce a $26 billlion merger that values Sprint near its market value; 01/05/2018 – Sprint bondholders on edge over risks to T-Mobile deal; 29/04/2018 – Moody’s Places Sprint’s Ratings On Review For Upgrade Following T-Mobile’s Announcement To Merge With Sprint; 26/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – T-Mobile, Sprint make progress, aim for deal next week

Selz Capital Llc decreased its stake in Air Lease Corp (AL) by 3.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Selz Capital Llc sold 40,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.43% . The hedge fund held 1.19M shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.04 million, down from 1.23M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Selz Capital Llc who had been investing in Air Lease Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.54% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $39.5. About 866,211 shares traded or 2.82% up from the average. Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) has declined 3.40% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AL News: 10/05/2018 – Air Lease 1Q Rev $381.2M; 10/05/2018 – AL SEES WAVE OF BOEING 777, AIRBUS A380 RETIREMENTS FOR 2021-23; 02/05/2018 – Air Lease Corporation Names Daniel Verwholt as Treasurer; 05/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, ALC’S FLEET WAS COMPRISED OF 253 OWNED AIRCRAFT AND 49 MANAGED AIRCRAFT; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE TO DELIVER 121 NEW AIRCRAFT THRU END OF 2019; 17/05/2018 – Air Lease Corporation Announces Delivery of Boeing 737 MAX 8 Aircraft with Travel Service; 03/05/2018 – Air Lease Corporation Increases Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility to $4.5 Billion; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE HELPING CUSTOMERS COVER BOEING 787 ROLLS ROYCE ISSUES; 20/04/2018 – DJ Air Lease Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AL); 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – QTRLY ADJ DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE BEFORE INCOME TAXES OF $1.38

Analysts await T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.03 EPS, up 10.75% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.93 per share. TMUS’s profit will be $880.09 million for 18.87 P/E if the $1.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual EPS reported by T-Mobile US, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.16% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “AT&T Partners Microsoft on 5G, Cloud & AI to Advance Tech – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “T-Mobile Stock is Looking Like the Best Wireless Bet for the Onset of 5G – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Verizon First, Sprint Stomped in New Wireless Performance Study – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “States Suing to Block T-Mobile (TMUS) – Sprint Corp. (S) Say DOJ Settlement Unlikely Enough – Bloomberg – StreetInsider.com” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Options Traders Expect Huge Moves in T-Mobile (TMUS) Stock – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.28, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 50 investors sold TMUS shares while 161 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 263.18 million shares or 0.09% more from 262.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2.75M are owned by Apg Asset Mgmt Nv. 10 were accumulated by Private Ocean Limited Liability Com. Capital Ww Investors owns 0.3% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 17.76M shares. Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Company has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). S Muoio And Ltd Company accumulated 0.39% or 6,138 shares. Strs Ohio reported 254,022 shares. Teacher Retirement Of Texas reported 519,457 shares. Reynders Mcveigh Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 13,712 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Cambridge Research Advsr owns 6,521 shares. Dnb Asset Management As invested 0% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Cullen Frost Bankers stated it has 5 shares. 1.11M were reported by Putnam Invs Ltd Llc. Bridgecreek Mngmt Ltd holds 31,765 shares or 0.47% of its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 1.30 million shares. The New York-based Highbridge Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.46% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS).

Discovery Capital Management Llc, which manages about $37.50B and $960.31 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Petroleo Brasileiro Sa Petro by 1.12 million shares to 3.57M shares, valued at $51.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (ITA) by 1,722 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,016 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

More notable recent Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Could the Leasing Industry Survive Another Recession? – The Motley Fool” on July 17, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Air Lease Corporation Announces Lease of Two Airbus A321-200s to Air Canada – Business Wire” published on July 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Examining Air Lease Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:AL) Weak Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Keeley Mid Cap Dividend Value Fund 2nd-Quarter Shareholder Commentary – Yahoo Finance” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Do Proto Labs’s (NYSE:PRLB) Earnings Warrant Your Attention? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.15, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 30 investors sold AL shares while 83 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 91.21 million shares or 1.18% more from 90.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The United Kingdom-based Barclays Public Ltd Com has invested 0% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Seabridge Ltd Com holds 1,000 shares. Bamco holds 0.27% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) or 1.86 million shares. Lsv Asset Management has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). 18,128 were reported by State Of Wisconsin Board. New Amsterdam Ptnrs Ltd has invested 0.28% of its portfolio in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Metropolitan Life stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability holds 0.01% or 1,200 shares. First Tru Advisors Lp has invested 0.02% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Glenmede Tru Na owns 5,367 shares. Voya Inv Ltd Liability Company invested in 0% or 19,856 shares. Raymond James Trust Na, Florida-based fund reported 9,659 shares. Bessemer Group Incorporated Inc invested in 0% or 855 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership holds 0.06% or 4.44M shares. Alliancebernstein Lp reported 0% stake.