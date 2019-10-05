Selz Capital Cut Amazon.Com (AMZN) Position by $14.01 Million as Stock Price Declined; Cdn Imperial Bnk Comm Toronto (CM) Shareholder Park Circle Co Cut Holding by $468,000

Park Circle Co decreased its stake in Cdn Imperial Bnk Comm Toronto (CM) by 4.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park Circle Co sold 6,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.36% . The hedge fund held 114,600 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.00 million, down from 120,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park Circle Co who had been investing in Cdn Imperial Bnk Comm Toronto for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $80.76. About 1.26M shares traded or 144.18% up from the average. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) has declined 13.57% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.57% the S&P500. Some Historical CM News: 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Provision for Credit Losses C$212M; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Capital Markets Net C$249M; 27/03/2018 CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE – DOMESTIC PUBLIC OFFERING OF $1.50 BLN OF 3.45% DEBENTURES DUE APRIL 4, 2028; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Canadian Commercial Banking, Wealth Management Net C$310M; 23/05/2018 – CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE – QTRLY ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS $2.95; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Adj EPS C$2.95; 23/05/2018 – CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE CM.TO – QTRLY SHR $2.89; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Net C$1.32B; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Return on Common Shareholder Equity 17%; 11/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Athene Holding, Aercap Holdings N.V, Amdocs, Signet Jewelers, Canadian Imperial Ba

Selz Capital Llc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 65.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Selz Capital Llc sold 7,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 3,900 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.39M, down from 11,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Selz Capital Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $854.94B market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $15.23 during the last trading session, reaching $1739.65. About 2.28 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 14/05/2018 – Uber Hires Former Amazon Executive for Key European Role; 08/04/2018 – Ann Arbor News: Thoughts on Amazon’s Michigan football ‘All or Nothing’ series; 26/04/2018 – $AMZN announces it will raise Prime subscriptions by 20%; 05/05/2018 – Amazon now clearly has critics on both sides of the American political spectrum; 24/04/2018 – BERLIN – AMAZON CEO SAYS NOT INTERESTED IN BUYING OTHER NEWSPAPERS, ALTHOUGH GETS REQUESTS MONTHLY; 20/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-On Amazon, a quarter of merchants’ sales are cross-border; 05/04/2018 – Amazon, FANGs Pose No Threat to Brokers — Barrons.com; 02/04/2018 – Straggling behind Wal-Mart and Amazon, Target needs to make a bold move; 02/04/2018 – Inside Jeff Bezos’ $84.9 billion empire; 30/05/2018 – SoftServe Achieves Amazon Web Services Service Delivery Designation for Amazon EC2 for Windows Server

Analysts await Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $2.29 earnings per share, down 0.43% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.3 per share. CM’s profit will be $1.03B for 8.82 P/E if the $2.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.32 actual earnings per share reported by Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.29% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 EPS, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.26 billion for 94.55 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.