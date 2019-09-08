Selz Capital Continues to Hold Holding in Slm (SLM); As Jd Com (Call) (JD) Shares Declined, Nine Masts Capital LTD Boosted Stake

Nine Masts Capital Ltd increased its stake in Jd Com Inc (Call) (JD) by 150% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nine Masts Capital Ltd bought 120,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.96% . The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $860,000, up from 80,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nine Masts Capital Ltd who had been investing in Jd Com Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $31.08. About 5.63M shares traded. JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) has declined 14.93% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.93% the S&P500. Some Historical JD News: 05/03/2018 MFS Research International Fund Adds Dufry, Exits JD.com; 08/05/2018 – JD.COM INC QTRLY NET INCOME PER ADS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $0.17; 08/05/2018 – JD.COM INC – ANNUAL ACTIVE CUSTOMER ACCOUNTS INCREASED BY 27.6% TO 301.8 MLN IN TWELVE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 29/03/2018 – China’s HNA and JD.com team on e-commerce logistics; 08/05/2018 – JD Com 1Q Adj EPS 11c; 16/04/2018 – JD.com takes $85mn stake in Allianz China unit; 16/03/2018 – CHINA’S JD.COM JD.O FINANCE UNIT LOOKING TO RAISE ABOUT $1.9 BLN THAT COULD VALUE IT AT MORE THAN $20 BLN; 16/03/2018 – US News: JD.com’s Finance Unit Aims to Raise $1.9 Billion, Valuation Set to Double; 22/05/2018 – JD Com Appoints Dingbo Xu to Bd of Directors; 01/05/2018 – TCL MULTIMEDIA:JD.COM AGREES TO INVEST 300M YUAN IN THUNDERBIRD

Selz Capital Llc increased its stake in Slm Corp (SLM) by 54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Selz Capital Llc bought 270,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.71% . The hedge fund held 770,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.63 million, up from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Selz Capital Llc who had been investing in Slm Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $8.81. About 1.98 million shares traded. SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM) has declined 19.38% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.38% the S&P500. Some Historical SLM News: 16/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms SLM Student Loan Trust 2013-6 and 2014-2; Outlook Stable; 27/03/2018 – SLM SOLUTIONS AM3D.DE – SCHÖNEBORN WITHDRAWING FROM COMPANY’S MANAGEMENT BOARD AT MID-YEAR; 04/04/2018 – Fitch Upgrades SLM Student Loan Trust 2012-5; 09/05/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: SLM SOLUTIONS GROUP AG: FY 2018 OUTLOOK CONFIRMED AFTER POSITIVE START INTO THE YEAR; 22/03/2018 – SLM SOLUTIONS AM3D.DE : HSBC RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 29/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms SLM Student Loan Trust 2011-3 and 2012-4; Outlook Stable; 07/05/2018 – SLM CORP HOLDER VALUEACT PARTNERS REPORTS STAKE BOOST TO 6.9%; 16/04/2018 – Governor Carney, Senators Carper and Coons, and Representative Blunt Rochester Celebrate Sallie Mae’s Commitment to Add New Jobs in Delaware; 12/03/2018 – Sallie Mae Launches Free Scholarship Search Tool for Graduate Students; 30/03/2018 – Fitch: SLM Rating Reflects Monoline Business Model

Nine Masts Capital Ltd, which manages about $320.80M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mitsubishi Ufj Finl Group In (NYSE:MTU) by 1.49 million shares to 4.44M shares, valued at $22.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bausch Health Cos Inc by 156,975 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,025 shares, and cut its stake in Kraft Heinz Co.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold SLM shares while 82 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 427.67 million shares or 2.87% less from 440.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 14,661 were accumulated by Veritable L P. Barclays Public Ltd Liability Corp has 0% invested in SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM) for 448,316 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa accumulated 983,024 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Texas has 0.1% invested in SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM). Farmers Merchants invested 0% in SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM). 4.87 million are owned by Geode Management Lc. Fincl Services accumulated 0% or 113 shares. Gam Hldg Ag, a Switzerland-based fund reported 93,768 shares. First Ltd Partnership accumulated 496,117 shares. Selz Capital Ltd Liability Corp reported 770,000 shares stake. Prudential Plc holds 0% in SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM) or 15,300 shares. Raymond James Assocs holds 0.01% or 424,249 shares. Retail Bank Of Mellon Corp reported 14.86 million shares stake. Parametric Assoc Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM) for 1.45 million shares. 1,000 are held by Endurance Wealth Mgmt.