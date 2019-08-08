Selz Capital Continues to Hold Holding in Microsoft (MSFT); Force Capital Management Raised Autonation (AN) Holding by $968,870

Force Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Autonation Inc (AN) by 141.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Force Capital Management Llc bought 27,682 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.76% . The hedge fund held 47,207 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.69M, up from 19,525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Force Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Autonation Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $48.43. About 766,547 shares traded. AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) has risen 2.25% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.25% the S&P500. Some Historical AN News: 01/05/2018 – AUTONATION CEO MIKE JACKSON COMMENTS ON BLOOMBERG TELEVISION; 20/04/2018 – Dr. Jacqueline a. Travisano Elected to AutoNation’s Bd of Directors; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation 1Q Net $93.7M; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation 1Q Rev $5.26B; 23/03/2018 – Billionaire AutoNation, Waste Management and Blockbuster founder H. Wayne Huizenga has died at the age of 80; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation 1Q Same-Store Revenue Rose 3%; 23/03/2018 – WAYNE HUIZENGA, FOUNDER OF BLOCKBUSTER VIDEO, WASTE MANAGEMENT, AND AUTONATION, HAS DIED AT THE AGE OF 80 – CNBC; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation 1Q Used Vehicle Revenue $1.33B; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation Reports Record First Quarter EPS; 20/04/2018 – Dr. Jacqueline A. Travisano Elected to AutoNation’s Board of Directors

Selz Capital Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 11122.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Selz Capital Llc bought 232,906 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 235,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.72M, up from 2,094 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Selz Capital Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 2.67% or $3.61 during the last trading session, reaching $138.89. About 21.14 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 09/05/2018 – Media Alert – IBI Group, Microsoft, EllisDon, The Weather Network, and Slate Announce New Toronto Smart Cities Initiative; 30/05/2018 – But former Google, Microsoft and Facebook executives say the algorithmic revolution in hiring is moving too fast; 04/04/2018 – BoomerBeat Views: Breaking: Microsoft Acquiring #Spotify In $41.8 Billion Cash, Equity Deal -; 24/05/2018 – New Releases of Savvius Omnipliance, Omnipeek, and Spotlight Now Shipping; 16/03/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $105 FROM $100; 17/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CORP: 34 COS. STAND UP FOR CYBERSECURITY WITH A TECH; 18/05/2018 – Kahuna Ventures at Work on $1.5 Billion Worth of Natural Gas Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert; 29/03/2018 – REFILE-Microsoft’s veteran Windows head Terry Myerson to leave company; 31/05/2018 – INFOSYS LTD INFY.NS SAYS CO EXTENDS ALLIANCE WITH MICROSOFT FOR CLOUD-BASED DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION SOLUTIONS; 01/05/2018 – Paramount Defenses Releases Gold Finger Mini 6.0 for Microsoft Active Directory to Democratize Cyber Intelligence Worldwide

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Broderick Brian C invested 2.22% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Hsbc Public Ltd Co accumulated 9.89M shares or 2.13% of the stock. Stewart Patten Ltd Liability Com reported 4.83% stake. Ashfield Capital Prtnrs Limited Liability Corporation invested in 4.38% or 338,558 shares. St Germain D J Com invested in 0.48% or 37,275 shares. Ipswich Invest Management Company Inc invested in 103,858 shares. Blue Edge Capital has 0% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). The Japan-based Mutual Ins Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives has invested 0.11% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Drexel Morgan & has invested 2.76% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Holderness Invests holds 3.56% or 63,059 shares. Sigma Invest Counselors stated it has 67,074 shares or 0.97% of all its holdings. Ulysses Mngmt Lc owns 2.7% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 254,000 shares. Rothschild And Company Asset Mgmt Us accumulated 1.23M shares or 1.55% of the stock. 971,023 were accumulated by Banque Pictet And Cie Sa. Retail Bank Of Nova Scotia has 2.15% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 4.60M shares.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Microsoft Stock Is a Relatively Safe Tech Stock to Buy – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Artificial Intelligence News: Microsoft Invests $1 Billion in OpenAI – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “A Huge Second Quarter Is Just the Beginning for Microsoft Stock – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Why Wall Street Has Such High Expectations for Microsoft Earnings and Guidance – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “After Hours Most Active for Jul 18, 2019 : PDBC, ZNGA, VSMV, VSDA, MSFT, VNQI – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Selz Capital Llc, which manages about $474.62M and $523.31M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alliance Res Partner Lp (NASDAQ:ARLP) by 238,178 shares to 340,356 shares, valued at $6.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chemours Co by 85,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 455,900 shares, and cut its stake in Talend Sa.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold AN shares while 66 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 56.09 million shares or 0.29% less from 56.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 5,641 are owned by Profund Advisors Ltd Llc. California State Teachers Retirement System invested in 0.01% or 91,929 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Management Lc accumulated 14,054 shares or 0.03% of the stock. First Manhattan holds 0% or 1,522 shares. Ing Groep Nv owns 8,832 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Charles Schwab Investment Management Incorporated has 0.01% invested in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt reported 266 shares stake. Pinnacle Ptnrs invested 0% in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN). M&T Bank & Trust reported 11,613 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Comerica National Bank reported 37,560 shares stake. Moreover, First Tru Advsr Ltd Partnership has 0.01% invested in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) for 188,344 shares. Moreover, Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc has 0.01% invested in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN). Hsbc Holdings Public Limited Com owns 12,389 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Us Savings Bank De invested in 2,377 shares. Mutual Of America Mngmt Limited Liability Com stated it has 50,802 shares.

Since February 25, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 2 sales for $4.64 million activity. EDELSON DAVID B had bought 1,150 shares worth $41,469 on Monday, February 25.