Selz Capital Boosted Its Holding in Amazon.Com (AMZN) as Valuation Declined; Centerbridge Partners LP Lowered Its Holding in Rowan Companies Plc (RDC) as Share Price Were Volatile

Centerbridge Partners Lp decreased its stake in Rowan Companies Plc (RDC) by 39.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Centerbridge Partners Lp sold 2.03M shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 3.08 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.29 million, down from 5.11 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Centerbridge Partners Lp who had been investing in Rowan Companies Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 100.00% or $10.93 during the last trading session, reaching $0. About 24.18 million shares traded or Infinity% up from the average. Rowan Companies plc (NYSE:RDC) has 0.00% since August 22, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical RDC News: 02/04/2018 – Rowan Announces Contract with Shell for the Rowan Viking; 22/05/2018 – ROWAN COMPANIES PLC – NEW FIVE-YEAR FACILITY WILL PROVIDE BORROWING CAPACITY OF $955 MLN; 24/05/2018 – ROWAN COMPANIES – ADJOURNED 2018 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS SCHEDULED FOR AND CONVENED ON THURSDAY, MAY 24; 01/05/2018 – ROWAN 1Q LOSS PER SHR 89C, EST. LOSS 82C; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Appoints Industry Veteran Rowan Trollope As New CEO; 01/05/2018 – Cisco loses Rowan Trollope, one of its top executives, to a small cloud software company; 01/05/2018 – Rowan Cos 1Q Loss/Shr 89c; 01/05/2018 – ROWAN COS 1Q REV. $211.2M, EST. $204.9M; 03/05/2018 – ROWAN COMPANIES PLC RDC.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $16 FROM $14; 01/05/2018 – Rowan Cos 1Q Loss $112.3M

Selz Capital Llc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 25.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Selz Capital Llc bought 2,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 11,300 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.12 million, up from 9,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Selz Capital Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $902.03B market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $22.16 during the last trading session, reaching $1823.54. About 2.04M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 15/05/2018 – Matrix Adds Veeva, Exits Amazon, Cuts Netflix: 13F; 26/04/2018 – Amazon is increasing its Prime subscription to $119 a year, an additional $2 billion in revenue; 09/05/2018 – Amazon rolls out model ‘smart’ homes for U.S. shoppers to try out Alexa; 01/05/2018 – AMAZON REPORTS PLANS TO EXPAND BOSTON TECH HUB & CREATE AN ADDE; 02/05/2018 – Google launches its competitor to Amazon’s Alexa Fund to beef up its smart assistant; 26/04/2018 – Altair Nominated for Amazon Web Services (AWS) Industrial Software Competency; 18/04/2018 – Russia blocks Google, Amazon IP addresses in bid to ban Telegram; 01/05/2018 – GeekWire: Tech Moves: Allen Institute hires Amazon Alexa machine learning leader ; Microsoft chairman takes on new investor; 06/04/2018 – Trump attacked Amazon over taxes – but his own online store reportedly collects sales tax from only 2 states; 21/05/2018 – Google, Facebook and Amazon drive push for deep-sea cables in Asia

More notable recent Rowan Companies plc (NYSE:RDC) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Rowan Companies plc Receives Clearance from the General Authority for Competition in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for Pending Combination with Ensco plc – PRNewswire” on March 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Rowan shareholder Canyon Capital to vote against Ensco deal – Seeking Alpha” published on January 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Rowan October Fleet Status And Backlog Analysis – Seeking Alpha” on October 22, 2018. More interesting news about Rowan Companies plc (NYSE:RDC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Rowan: October Fleet Status Report Analysis – Seeking Alpha” published on October 19, 2018 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Rowan Companies plc and Ensco plc Shareholders Approve Pending Combination – Business Wire” with publication date: February 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold RDC shares while 51 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 112.79 million shares or 8.92% less from 123.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based Kellner Cap Ltd has invested 0.33% in Rowan Companies plc (NYSE:RDC). Fort Limited Partnership stated it has 0% in Rowan Companies plc (NYSE:RDC). Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky invested 0% in Rowan Companies plc (NYSE:RDC). Adirondack Rech & accumulated 1.14% or 170,140 shares. Brigade Lp holds 1.5% or 2.23M shares in its portfolio. Thrivent Finance For Lutherans reported 32,940 shares stake. Jpmorgan Chase & reported 0% of its portfolio in Rowan Companies plc (NYSE:RDC). 2.34 million are owned by Northern Tru. Meeder Asset Mgmt reported 79,693 shares stake. Bank Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in Rowan Companies plc (NYSE:RDC). 688,323 were accumulated by Parametric Port Ltd. Qs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 10,300 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr Incorporated has 69 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 1.47 million are owned by Geode Capital Limited Liability Com. Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Corporation invested in 383,625 shares or 0.04% of the stock.

Selz Capital Llc, which manages about $474.62 million and $523.31M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chemours Co by 85,000 shares to 455,900 shares, valued at $16.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (NYSE:MIC) by 30,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 452,615 shares, and cut its stake in Alliance Res Partner Lp (NASDAQ:ARLP).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Limited Liability Corporation holds 2.25% or 3,204 shares. Pictet Asset Management Ltd holds 264,137 shares. Boston Family Office Ltd Liability Corporation holds 2.25% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 11,682 shares. Numerixs Invest Techs has invested 1.23% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Hartford Financial Mngmt has 0.33% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 542 shares. Levin Cap Strategies LP has invested 0.15% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Citadel Advsrs Lc holds 60,194 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Summit Asset Management reported 635 shares. Sva Plumb Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.16% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 920 shares. Trexquant Inv Limited Partnership owns 5,776 shares or 0.73% of their US portfolio. First Bancshares Of Omaha holds 0.71% or 5,814 shares in its portfolio. Palisades Hudson Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership reported 770 shares. Eagle Asset Mgmt Inc has 6,781 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Moreover, Tiemann Invest Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp has 1.18% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 873 shares. Moors Cabot Inc has invested 1.3% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).