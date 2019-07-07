Selway Asset Management Trimmed Stake in Nike Cl (NKE) by $2.14 Million; Harvest Capital Strategies Has Lifted Its Bunge Limited (BG) Position

Selway Asset Management decreased its stake in Nike Inc. Cl (NKE) by 77.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Selway Asset Management sold 25,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 7,600 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $640,000, down from 33,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Selway Asset Management who had been investing in Nike Inc. Cl for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $136.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $86.82. About 5.45M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 22.04% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.61% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 22/03/2018 – Nike revenue rises 6.5 pct on higher demand in international markets; 23/03/2018 – Nike Still ‘Most Valuable’ Apparel Brand Despite Recent Setbacks; 22/03/2018 – NIKE CFO: NORTH AMERICA SALES TO BE FLAT IN FY 4Q; 08/05/2018 – Four More Nike Executives Exit Amid Probe; 22/03/2018 – Nike: Cash and Equivalents and Short-Term Investments Were $4.8 Billion at Feb. 28; 29/05/2018 – Tennis-Royal wedding guest Serena blushes at timing of “Queen is back” ad; 26/03/2018 – M&S APPOINTS FORMER NEXT, NIKE, OLD NAVY DIRECTOR STANTON; 15/03/2018 – NIKE, REPORTS MARK PARKER WILL CONTINUE AS CHAIRMAN, PRESIDENT,; 03/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Adidas sticks by Kanye West after slavery remarks; 09/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: TUP, PAY, NKE & more

Harvest Capital Strategies Llc increased its stake in Bunge Limited (BG) by 69.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Capital Strategies Llc bought 17,349 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 42,349 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.25M, up from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Capital Strategies Llc who had been investing in Bunge Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $56.61. About 357,492 shares traded. Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) has declined 25.01% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.44% the S&P500. Some Historical BG News: 05/03/2018 – CONTINENTAL GRAIN IS SAID TO PRESSURE BUNGE TO SELL ITSELF: DJ; 15/05/2018 – BUNGE MAKES INITIAL FILING IN BRAZIL FOR IPO OF SUGAR MILLING; 05/03/2018 – CONTINENTAL GRAIN IS EXPECTED ON MONDAY TO SECURE APPROVAL FROM U.S. ANTITRUST REGULATORS TO PURCHASE MORE STOCK – WSJ, CITING; 19/04/2018 – DJ Bunge Limited, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BG); 06/03/2018 – St Louis Bus Jrn: Bunge investor prepares to pressure company to sell; 16/05/2018 – BUNGE CFO: BUNGE WOULD MAINTAIN MAJORITY OWNERSHIP IN STAND-ALONE SUGAR BUSINESS, POTENTIALLY EXIT ‘DOWN THE ROAD’; 19/03/2018 – BUNGE CEO SOREN SCHRODER SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW IN SCOTTSDALE, AZ; 05/03/2018 – Continental Grain to push Bunge to consider potential sale; 09/03/2018 – ADM TAKEOVER TALKS WITH BUNGE ARE SAID TO HAVE STALLED: DJ; 29/05/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – May 29

Since May 21, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 sales for $11.89 million activity. HECKMAN GREGORY A also bought $2.00 million worth of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) shares. 160,000 shares were bought by CONTINENTAL GRAIN CO, worth $8.16 million on Thursday, May 23. FRIBOURG PAUL J bought 19,750 shares worth $1.01 million. WINSHIP HENRY WARD IV bought $205,600 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold BG shares while 94 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 106.40 million shares or 3.65% less from 110.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1,500 were reported by Estabrook. Raymond James Svcs Advisors Incorporated owns 5,036 shares. First Commonwealth Pa invested in 4,581 shares. Ftb Advisors holds 160 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Mackenzie Finance Corporation holds 27,207 shares. Fiera accumulated 44,100 shares. Quantitative Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 25,000 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Com invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.01% or 301,154 shares in its portfolio. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Asset Management One invested in 71,631 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru & Bk has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Ontario – Canada-based Canada Pension Plan Board has invested 0.05% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Moors And Cabot Incorporated invested in 45,924 shares. Manufacturers Life The has 0% invested in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) for 3,907 shares.

Harvest Capital Strategies Llc, which manages about $1.58B and $71.01 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Mls Inc (NYSE:GIS) by 10,000 shares to 95,000 shares, valued at $4.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Calavo Growers Inc (NASDAQ:CVGW) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,000 shares, and cut its stake in Post Hldgs Inc (NYSE:POST).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regal Invest Advsrs Limited accumulated 4,735 shares. Allstate reported 0.21% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Walter & Keenan Fincl Consulting Mi Adv owns 3,875 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc reported 71,173 shares or 4.49% of all its holdings. 170,733 were accumulated by Logan Capital. Manufacturers Life Insur The holds 1.48M shares. Ensemble Limited Liability Company reported 33,760 shares. Nbt Bancshares N A has 39,922 shares for 0.61% of their portfolio. Hitchwood Ltd Partnership owns 1.18 million shares for 1.42% of their portfolio. Florida-based Noesis Cap Mangement Corp has invested 0% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Tarbox Family Office Incorporated owns 4,668 shares. Pcj Inv Counsel reported 0.09% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Ckw Financial Group holds 0.04% or 2,400 shares in its portfolio. First Bank & Trust Of Hutchinson stated it has 0.49% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). De Burlo Gru stated it has 7,800 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings.

Selway Asset Management, which manages about $271.44M and $149.54 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6,255 shares to 38,880 shares, valued at $4.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since January 16, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 selling transactions for $36.00 million activity.