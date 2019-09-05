Selway Asset Management Trimmed Nike Cl (NKE) Stake by $2.14 Million; Market Valuation Rose; Bender Robert & Associates Position in Nvidia (NVDA) Upped by $587,299

Selway Asset Management decreased its stake in Nike Inc. Cl (NKE) by 77.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Selway Asset Management sold 25,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 7,600 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $640,000, down from 33,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Selway Asset Management who had been investing in Nike Inc. Cl for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $135.30B market cap company. The stock increased 1.98% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $86.35. About 4.15 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 16/04/2018 – NIKE’S DIVERSITY HEAD LEAVES AMID REVIEW OF CORPORATE CULTURE; 04/05/2018 – Multiple executives have left Nike in recent months because of reports of inappropriate behavior and poor workplace conduct; 09/04/2018 – NIKE INC SAYS HAS ACQUIRED INVERTEX LTD, A COMPUTER VISION FIRM BASED IN TEL AVIV, ISRAEL; 16/03/2018 – Top Nike executives’ departures reflect a cultural issue of workplace misconduct, says Pro4ma’s Dunn; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC – IMPACT OF TAX ACT RESULTED IN ONE-TIME PROVISIONAL CHARGES THAT REDUCED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE BY $1.25 IN QTR; 22/03/2018 – NIKE: EXPANDING PRODUCT OFFERINGS ON AMAZON PILOT; 17/04/2018 – Steve Kopack: Three ad-di-tional Nike Inc. ex-ec-u-tives are leav-ing the com-pany, in-clud-ing the head of; 15/03/2018 – NIKE INC – TREVOR EDWARDS, NIKE BRAND PRESIDENT, TO RETIRE FROM NIKE; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC SAYS “BECAME AWARE OF SOME BEHAVIORAL ISSUES THAT ARE INCONSISTENT WITH NIKE’S VALUES OF INCLUSIVITY, RESPECT AND EMPOWERMENT” – CONF. CALL; 29/04/2018 – Nike’s female workers lead a revolt against the culture, and prompt an exodus of male executives

Bender Robert & Associates increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 25.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bender Robert & Associates bought 3,281 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 16,369 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.94M, up from 13,088 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bender Robert & Associates who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.80% or $4.59 during the last trading session, reaching $168.76. About 5.70M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 11/05/2018 – Too many cryptocurrency clients and fewer cloud computing orders than expected underwhelmed Nvidia investors; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA 1Q REV. $3.21B, EST. $2.90B; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Introduces DRIVE Constellation Simulation System to Safely Drive Autonomous Vehicles Billions of Miles in Virtual Reali; 10/05/2018 – Acquisition of FluiDyna Accelerates Altair’s Computational Fluid Dynamics Technology; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Expands Its Deep Learning lnference Capabilities for Hyperscale Datacenters; 11/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP NVDA.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $300 FROM $280; 16/05/2018 – Nvidia Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 04/04/2018 – NeuLion’s MainConcept Business Enables HEVC/H.265 Encoding with NVIDIA Technology; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Reinvents the Workstation with Real-Time Ray Tracing; 29/03/2018 – Nvidia’s Chip Software Pushes Deeper Into A.I. Market — Barron’s Blog

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Segment Wealth Lc owns 59,366 shares. Icon Advisers owns 193,453 shares for 1.64% of their portfolio. Mackenzie Financial Corp has invested 0.43% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Moreover, Pictet Commercial Bank Trust Ltd has 0.48% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Com holds 0.12% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 164,958 shares. First Quadrant LP Ca holds 17,440 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Commercial Bank Of The West has 17,072 shares. Ci Investments reported 0.52% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Prio Wealth Lp has 128,656 shares. Pinnacle Llc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Kings Point Mngmt owns 0.67% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 40,231 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management Incorporated invested 0.14% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Tru Of Toledo Na Oh holds 53,935 shares. Guardian Advsr Lp reported 17,886 shares stake. D E Shaw & Com Inc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on September, 24 after the close. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NKE’s profit will be $1.11B for 30.40 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.52% EPS growth.

Selway Asset Management, which manages about $271.44M and $149.54 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Caremark (NYSE:CVS) by 11,455 shares to 55,833 shares, valued at $3.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Insight 2811, a Michigan-based fund reported 2,394 shares. Moreover, Pension Serv has 0.39% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 564,363 shares. 71,737 are held by Daiwa Securities Gru Incorporated. Utd Capital Fincl Advisers Limited Com reported 0.07% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Burns J W And Communications Inc Ny reported 2,130 shares. Moreover, Tru Department Mb Retail Bank N A has 0.01% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). 6,710 were reported by Hedeker Wealth Limited Liability Corporation. Hardman Johnston Global Advsr Ltd Liability has 191,420 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Management Limited reported 2.42 million shares. First Commonwealth Financial Corporation Pa has 0.22% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 1,935 shares. Advisory Alpha Lc has 0% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 1,002 shares. Personal Advsr Corp holds 0.04% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 21,913 shares. Checchi Cap Advisers Ltd Liability Com reported 0.09% stake. Td Cap Mngmt Llc reported 0.01% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Tower Bridge Advsrs has 5,675 shares for 0% of their portfolio.