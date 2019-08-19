Selway Asset Management Trimmed Nike Cl (NKE) Holding by $2.14 Million as Stock Price Rose; Enbridge (ENB) Holder Eagle Global Advisors Raised Stake by $10.34 Million

Eagle Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Enbridge Inc (ENB) by 14.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Global Advisors Llc bought 287,120 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.34% . The hedge fund held 2.29 million shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $83.19 million, up from 2.01M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Enbridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $33.83. About 1.00 million shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 5.44% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 09/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: Enbridge Min. C$500m Fxd-to-Float 60NC10 6.625%; 09/04/2018 – SIZE SET: Enbridge C$750m 60NC10 Fxd-to-Floating Rate Sub Notes; 18/05/2018 – Enbridge Income Fund Board Establishes Special Panel of Independent Directors to Review Proposal; 17/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE: SIMPLIFICATION OF CORPORATE STRUCTURE W/ PROPOSALS TO; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – CO, CPPIB ENTERED INTO DEAL WHEREBY PARTIES WILL FORM A 50-50 JV FOR PURSUIT OF FUTURE EUROPEAN OFFSHORE WIND PROJECTS; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE RECEIVES SEPARATE BIDS FROM KEYERA KEY.TO , PEMBINA PIPELINE PPL.TO , HUSKY ENERGY’S HSE.TO MIDSTREAM UNIT AND CPPIB-BACKED WOLF MIDSTREAM; 27/04/2018 – Enbridge says expects Superior Terminal to resume normal ops by end of day; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge To Sell Midcoast Operating, L.P. and Its Subsidiaries to AL Midcoast Holdings; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE REPORTS US$1.120B SALE OF U.S. MIDSTREAM BUSINESSES; 16/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – SPECTRA ENERGY PARTNERS LP DOES NOT EXPECT ANY MATERIAL IMPACT TO ITS FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FROM FERC POLICY ACTIONS

Selway Asset Management decreased its stake in Nike Inc. Cl (NKE) by 77.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Selway Asset Management sold 25,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 7,600 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $640,000, down from 33,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Selway Asset Management who had been investing in Nike Inc. Cl for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $127.00B market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $81.06. About 2.41 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 22/03/2018 – NIKE CFO: FX TO SHIFT TO TAILWIND IN FY 2019; 04/04/2018 – Nike “has failed to gain traction” in hiring and promoting more women and minorities, according to a memo Nike’s HR Chief sent to employees on Wednesday; 23/05/2018 – The NFL and Nike have signed a giant 10-year deal with online retailer Fanatics The pact is aimed at revving up the league’s on-demand manufacturing capabilities; 26/03/2018 – M&S APPOINTS FORMER NEXT, NIKE, OLD NAVY DIRECTOR STANTON; 22/03/2018 – Nike Acquires Customer Data Analytics Company Zodiac — MarketWatch; 22/03/2018 – BNN: Ackman exits Nike stake with $100M in profit; 19/04/2018 – Portland Bus Jrn: Exclusive: With 4 exec exits confirmed this week, Nike clears way for more diverse leadership; 15/03/2018 – NIKE, REPORTS MARK PARKER WILL CONTINUE AS CHAIRMAN, PRESIDENT,; 22/03/2018 – JUST IN: Bill Ackman’s Pershing Sq. cashes out of Nike stake after 32% gain, likely making about $100M – Dow Jones; 09/04/2018 – Nike Acquires 2nd Company In A Month For Its Customer Strategy — MarketWatch

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cim Limited Liability Com holds 140,380 shares or 4.34% of its portfolio. Ghp Invest owns 4,695 shares. Lenox Wealth Mgmt accumulated 0.1% or 3,702 shares. Addenda Capital Inc invested in 122,204 shares or 0.75% of the stock. Moreover, Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 0.21% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Guinness Atkinson Asset Management holds 71,173 shares or 4.49% of its portfolio. Cornerstone Advisors Inc has 4,747 shares. Caprock Group Inc invested 0.25% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Hl Financial Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 112,137 shares. Moreover, Natl Asset Mgmt has 0.15% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 14,637 shares. Tuttle Tactical Mngmt holds 5,641 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Archford Capital Strategies Limited Liability Com holds 1,490 shares. Mackenzie Financial reported 0.43% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Fdx has invested 0.13% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Morgan Stanley has invested 0.3% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Selway Asset Management, which manages about $271.44M and $149.54 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Caremark (NYSE:CVS) by 11,455 shares to 55,833 shares, valued at $3.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NKE’s profit will be $1.11B for 28.54 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.52% EPS growth.

More notable recent NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Kickin’ Game With Kevin Irwin, The Experience Manager Of StockX – Benzinga” on August 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Nike: Run With A Winner – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Nike + Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics: What To Expect – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Nike seen nabbing Foot Locker sales – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Nike At A Better Price – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 19, 2019.