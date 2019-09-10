Selway Asset Management Trimmed Its Nike Cl (NKE) Stake by $2.14 Million; Stock Value Rose; As Royce Value Tr (RVT) Stock Price Were Volatile, Holder Yakira Capital Management Has Decreased Holding by $312,000

Yakira Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Royce Value Tr Inc (RVT) by 8.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yakira Capital Management Inc sold 24,000 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 268,137 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.69M, down from 292,137 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Royce Value Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $13.8. About 18,850 shares traded. Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) has 0.00% since September 10, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Selway Asset Management decreased its stake in Nike Inc. Cl (NKE) by 77.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Selway Asset Management sold 25,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 7,600 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $640,000, down from 33,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Selway Asset Management who had been investing in Nike Inc. Cl for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $131.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $88.27. About 690,073 shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 15/05/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT DISSOLVES SOLE SHARE STAKE IN NIKE INC – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – Perry Ellis International, Inc. Announces Men’s Dress Shirt License for Manhattan Brand in Argentina; 06/03/2018 NKE: Nike website flaw exposed sensitive server data; 22/03/2018 – BILL ACKMAN’S PERSHING SQUARE CASHES OUT OF NIKE STAKE AFTER 32% GAIN, LIKELY MAKING ABOUT $100 MLN – CNBC , CITING DOW JONES; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC SAYS ZODIAC WILL PRIMARY FOCUS ON NIKEPLUS MEMBERS; 22/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Ackman exits Nike stake with $100 million in profit; 06/04/2018 – Nike welcomed Tiger Woods back to the Masters with an ad showing his career highlights; 20/03/2018 – Nike Vision Introduces 2018 Golf Sunglass Collection; 22/03/2018 – NIKE CFO: FX TO SHIFT TO TAILWIND IN FY 2019; 22/05/2018 – Des Moines Reg: Peterson: ISU football is a Nike priority; alternate uniforms are in the works

More notable recent Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Royce Value Trust (NYSE: RVT) as of June 30, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “CEF Report June: No Panic Yet In The CEF Market – Seeking Alpha” published on June 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Is This The Best Small-Cap Fund For Your Income Portfolio? – Seeking Alpha” on June 26, 2017. More interesting news about Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Royce Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE-RVT) declares First Quarter Common Stock Distribution of $0.29 Per Share – PRNewswire” published on March 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Royce Value Trust (NYSE: RVT) as of May 31, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Yakira Capital Management Inc, which manages about $188.00 million and $349.65 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Altaba Inc by 372,972 shares to 752,572 shares, valued at $55.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Thunder Bridge Acquisition L by 400,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 550,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Aberdeen Emrg Mrkts Eqt Inm (CH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.63 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 6 investors sold RVT shares while 27 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 19.96 million shares or 1.92% more from 19.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Advsr owns 1.35M shares. Moreover, M&R Capital has 0% invested in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) for 626 shares. First Trust LP holds 0% or 46,727 shares. Oppenheimer & Communication owns 270,221 shares. Bessemer owns 11,492 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Walleye Trading Limited Liability Corporation, Minnesota-based fund reported 19,084 shares. 237,400 were accumulated by Punch Assocs Investment Mgmt Incorporated. Winslow Evans And Crocker Incorporated owns 52 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Cetera Advisor Limited Co holds 0.03% or 62,749 shares in its portfolio. Clough Cap Lp holds 208,900 shares. First Manhattan accumulated 770 shares. Pnc Fincl Svcs Grp Inc Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT). Yakira Management Inc reported 268,137 shares. Iowa-based Cambridge Investment Rech Advsrs Inc has invested 0.02% in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT). The New Jersey-based Bulldog Invsts Ltd Co has invested 0.43% in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT).

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on September, 24 after the close. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NKE’s profit will be $1.06 billion for 31.08 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.52% EPS growth.

Selway Asset Management, which manages about $271.44 million and $149.54 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6,255 shares to 38,880 shares, valued at $4.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Roundview owns 51,796 shares or 1.04% of their US portfolio. D L Carlson Inv Gru holds 46,263 shares. Cutter & Commerce Brokerage reported 0.14% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Pettyjohn Wood White Inc has 0.11% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 3,996 shares. Halsey Associate Ct holds 1.83% or 132,091 shares. Summit Asset Mgmt Ltd invested in 2,769 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Tiverton Asset Management stated it has 199,836 shares. Telos Management, a California-based fund reported 40,231 shares. Kempen Capital Mgmt Nv reported 30,658 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Asset holds 0.02% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 10,110 shares. Round Table Services Lc invested in 0.11% or 3,711 shares. Tower Bridge Advsr has invested 0% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Com owns 481,921 shares. Voloridge Limited Liability Corporation owns 48,338 shares. Tru Com Of Virginia Va has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

More notable recent NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Nike to offer kids subscription service – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Should Investors Know About The Future Of NIKE, Inc.’s (NYSE:NKE)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Nike Stock Is Set to Survive the Trade War – Investorplace.com” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Nike: Absurd $100 Price Target – Seeking Alpha” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Nike: Run With A Winner – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 15, 2019.