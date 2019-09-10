Selway Asset Management Trimmed Its Nike Cl (NKE) Position by $2.14 Million as Share Price Rose; Sio Capital Management Cut Its Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY) Stake by $7.02 Million; Stock Value Declined

Sio Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALNY) by 48.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sio Capital Management Llc sold 75,484 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.55% . The institutional investor held 79,153 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.40M, down from 154,637 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sio Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.47B market cap company. The stock increased 1.91% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $84.27. About 595,446 shares traded. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) has declined 19.85% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ALNY News: 07/05/2018 – Medicines Co: Inclisiran Drove Sustained Lowering of Key Atherogenic Lipoproteins; 03/05/2018 – ALNYLAM 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR $1.22; 10/04/2018 – Alnylam at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 12/03/2018 – ALNYLAM SEES ACCELERATING DEVELOPMENT, PHASE 3 IN LATE 2018; 20/04/2018 – Alnylam: Settlement Doesn’t Include Any License to Alnylam’s GalNAc Conjugate Intellectual Property; 20/04/2018 – DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS – SETTLEMENT ALLOWS CO TO ADVANCE ALL KEY, PLANNED PIPELINE PROGRAMS; 20/04/2018 – Alnylam Reaches Settlement Agreement with Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Resolving Trade Secret Misappropriation and Other Pending; 11/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for STORE Capital, Microvision, International Game Technology, McKesson, Marin; 03/05/2018 – ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS – REMAINS ON TRACK TO END 2018 WITH ABOUT $1.0 BLN OF CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, AMONG OTHERS; 24/04/2018 – Alnylam Reports New Clinical Results from the APOLLO Phase 3 Study of Patisiran at the American Academy of Neurology 2018 Annual Meeting

Selway Asset Management decreased its stake in Nike Inc. Cl (NKE) by 77.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Selway Asset Management sold 25,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 7,600 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $640,000, down from 33,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Selway Asset Management who had been investing in Nike Inc. Cl for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $129.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.08% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $86.83. About 6.45M shares traded or 8.97% up from the average. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 16/04/2018 – NIKE’S DIVERSITY HEAD LEAVES AMID REVIEW OF CORPORATE CULTURE; 08/05/2018 – Stevens Capital Adds Home Depot, Exits Starbucks, Cuts Nike: 13F; 24/04/2018 – MEDIA-Nike’s Converse brand loses chief marketing officer to Supreme- Bloomberg; 09/05/2018 – Nike’s Executive Exodus Shows Bullies Don’t Make Good Bosses; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC – AS A RESULT OF U.S. TAX REFORM, RECORDED ADDITIONAL INCOME TAX EXPENSE OF $2.0 BLN IN QTR; 29/05/2018 – Nike Inc. vs Jezign Licensing, LLC | FWD Entered | 05/29/2018; 22/03/2018 – Nike’s North American Sales Show Signs of a Rebound (Video); 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q Footwear Rev $5.61B; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Series All Sector Adds McDonald’s, Exits Nike; 20/04/2018 – Business Journals: Exclusive: With 4 exec exits confirmed this week, Nike clears way for more diverse leadership…

More notable recent Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Alnylam down 3% premarket on Sanofi exit – Seeking Alpha” on May 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALNY) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Apple, IPOs And German Auto – Seeking Alpha” on September 07, 2019. More interesting news about Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Alnylam As A Strategic Investment – Seeking Alpha” published on February 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Analysts await Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $-2.17 earnings per share, up 10.70% or $0.26 from last year’s $-2.43 per share. After $-2.02 actual earnings per share reported by Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.43% negative EPS growth.

Sio Capital Management Llc, which manages about $116.75 million and $370.38 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK) by 4,770 shares to 51,300 shares, valued at $6.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 14,622 shares in the quarter, for a total of 162,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Affimed Nv (NASDAQ:AFMD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 19 investors sold ALNY shares while 71 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 93.35 million shares or 4.83% more from 89.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sei Invs Co owns 55,586 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Pub Sector Pension Invest Board reported 0.06% in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). Commonwealth Savings Bank Of owns 43 shares. Toronto Dominion Fincl Bank stated it has 0% in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). The Japan-based Mitsubishi Ufj Corporation has invested 0.13% in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). University Of Notre Dame Du Lac invested 0.65% in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). Andra Ap invested in 5,600 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Slate Path Cap Lp holds 3.63% in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) or 480,000 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Com Ltd reported 20,043 shares stake. Hrt Fin Limited Co holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) for 7,576 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio stated it has 35,305 shares. Nomura Asset Mgmt Limited stated it has 13,540 shares. Riverhead Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 283 shares or 0% of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management owns 149,659 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on September, 24 after the close. They expect $0.71 EPS, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NKE’s profit will be $1.06 billion for 30.57 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.52% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hightower Advsrs Lc invested in 457,855 shares. Semper Augustus Investments Group Inc Ltd Llc holds 0.66% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 12,723 shares. Ci Invests has invested 0.52% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Reilly Ltd Com has 13,534 shares. Legal & General Group Public Limited Co has 0.38% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Cap Counsel holds 27,005 shares or 0.84% of its portfolio. Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Ltd Liability Co reported 2,769 shares. Glenmede Com Na holds 297,990 shares. Vanguard Group Inc has invested 0.34% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Leavell Mgmt Incorporated reported 72,391 shares or 0.68% of all its holdings. Moreover, Guardian Advsr Limited Partnership has 0.21% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Segment Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 59,366 shares or 1.06% of their US portfolio. Martin Currie Limited stated it has 68,590 shares or 0.41% of all its holdings. Field And Main Bank, a Kentucky-based fund reported 4,600 shares. Moreover, First Retail Bank Of Hutchinson has 0.49% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 9,754 shares.