Selway Asset Management Stake In Fedex (FDX) Was Upped; Investec Asset Management LTD Has Trimmed Its Stake in Sibanye Gold LTD (SBGL) by $963,792 as Share Price Rose

Investec Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Sibanye Gold Ltd (SBGL) by 20.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investec Asset Management Ltd sold 240,948 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.44% . The institutional investor held 930,125 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.84M, down from 1.17 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investec Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Sibanye Gold Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.41% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $5.26. About 1.06 million shares traded. Sibanye Gold Limited (NYSE:SBGL) has risen 97.57% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 97.57% the S&P500. Some Historical SBGL News: 03/05/2018 – Sibanye Gold 1Q Adjusted Ebitda Rises 30%; Backs 2018 Production Targets; 03/05/2018 – SOUTH AFRICA GOLD PRODUCERS REACH CLASS ACTION SILICOSIS SETTLEMENT – LAWYERS; 31/05/2018 – SIBANYE-STILLWATER SGLJ.J – PURSUING ITS DELEVERAGING STRATEGY, AND GROUP LIQUIDITY REMAINS SOUND; 28/03/2018 – DRDGOLD SEES CONDITIONS OF SIBANYE DEAL BEING MET DURING 2Q; 06/04/2018 – DRDGOLD LTD – TRP HAS GRANTED TRP WAIVER RULING RELATED TO SIBANYE-STILLWATER DEAL; 23/03/2018 – SIBANYE NOTIFICATION OF AN PURCHASE OF BENEFICIAL INTEREST IN; 06/04/2018 – SIBANYE-STILLWATER SGLJ.J – SIBANYE-STILLWATER REFINANCES AND UPSIZES ITS USD REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 03/05/2018 – Sibanye Gold: Production Lost in 1Q to Be Recovered During Remainder of 2018; 23/03/2018 – SIBANYE GOLD SPOKESMAN JAMES WELLSTED COMMENTS BY PHONE; 23/03/2018 – SIBANYE SAYS RETURN OF WORKERS TO SURFACE DELAYED BY ELEVATOR

Selway Asset Management increased its stake in Fedex (FDX) by 13.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Selway Asset Management bought 2,995 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 24,511 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.45 million, up from 21,516 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Selway Asset Management who had been investing in Fedex for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $157.8. About 622,916 shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 20/03/2018 – ATF, FBI, AUSTIN POLICE: FEDEX PACKAGES LINKED TO RECENT BLASTS; 27/03/2018 – FedEx: P2P Mailing Provides E-Commerce Transportation Solutions; 20/03/2018 – KCEN News: Bomb found at FedEx near airport linked to Austin explosions; 21/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer makes a connection between FedEx’s post-earnings conference call and the president’s newly appointed economic advisor, Larry Kudlow; 27/03/2018 – FedEx Expanding E-Commerce Capabilities With Acquisition Of P2P; 21/03/2018 – Next-Gen Marketing Leaders from FedEx and Evernote to Give Keynotes at the 19th Annual Marketing Impact 2025: A Frost & Sullivan Executive MindXchange; 21/03/2018 – Texas bombing suspect blows himself up as police close in; 14/03/2018 – Rep. Kustoff: Rep. Kustoff Applauds FedEx’s $1 Billion Investment in Memphis Hub; 14/03/2018 – Tennessee DOL: Haslam, Smith Announce Fedex To Make Major Capital Investment in the Corporation’s Memphis Hub; 21/03/2018 – Correction to FedEx Holiday Season Story

Selway Asset Management, which manages about $271.44 million and $149.54 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nike Inc. Cl (NYSE:NKE) by 25,500 shares to 7,600 shares, valued at $640,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investec Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $25.24 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Charles Schwab Corp/The (NYSE:SCHW) by 35,222 shares to 5.23M shares, valued at $223.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ternium Sa (NYSE:TX) by 721,263 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.25M shares, and has risen its stake in Nice (NASDAQ:NICE).