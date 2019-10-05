Selway Asset Management Stake in Chevrontexaco (CVX) Has Raised by $1.06 Million; Crestwood Advisors Holding in Exxon Mobil Com (XOM) Decreased by $4.11 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Crestwood Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp Com (XOM) by 23.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crestwood Advisors Llc sold 54,106 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 172,607 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.23M, down from 226,713 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crestwood Advisors Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $288.26B market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $68.97. About 10.27M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 04/05/2018 – Taming Shale Is Just the Latest Exxon Challenge for Sara Ortwein; 24/05/2018 – COMMENTS BY CEO WOODS COME FROM INTERVIEW IN EXXON OFFICES; 05/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – OPEC PLANNING ‘WORKSHOP’ ON COMPANIES THAT OPERATE IN MEMBER COUNTRIES, U.S. SHALE FIELDS -NIGERIAN ENERGY MINISTER; 25/05/2018 – EXXON EXPECTS NO IMPACT TO PRODUCTION FROM ALBERTO STORM; 23/05/2018 – Exxon plans to cut methane emission by 15 pct by 2020; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil: Plan Projects Double-Digit Rates of Return in All Three Segments; 27/04/2018 – The Incredible Shrinking Exxon — Heard on the Street; 24/05/2018 – Exxon CEO Defends Plan, Petrobras Sinks on Strike: Energy Wrap; 09/03/2018 – TURKISH CYPRIOTS WANT TO ‘COOL DOWN’ WATERS IN EAST MED, NOT ‘WARM THEM UP’- MINISTER; 10/05/2018 – CHEVRON, EXXON, BP SIGNED UP FOR BRAZIL 4TH OIL ROUND: ANP

Selway Asset Management increased its stake in Chevrontexaco Corp (CVX) by 69.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Selway Asset Management bought 8,525 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 20,865 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.60M, up from 12,340 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Selway Asset Management who had been investing in Chevrontexaco Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $214.49B market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $113.85. About 4.64 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 07/03/2018 – CVX: WOULD HAVE SIGNIFICANT PERMIAN INVESTMENTS EVEN W/ $30 OIL; 25/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP – DECLARED A QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF ONE DOLLAR AND TWELVE CENTS ($1.12) PER SHARE; 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON – ABOUT 92 PCT OF VOTES CAST WERE VOTED AGAINST STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL REGARDING REPORT ON TRANSITION TO LOW CARBON BUSINESS MODEL; 05/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – OIL MAJORS OPERATING IN BOTH OPEC COUNTRIES AND U.S. SHALE FIELDS SHOULD ‘TAKE SOME RESPONSIBILITIES’ IN TERMS OF OIL PRICE STABILITY -NIGERIAN ENERGY MINISTER; 30/04/2018 – CHEVRON PRESENTATION AT OFFSHORE TECHNOLOGY CONFERENCE ENDS; 20/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/20/2018 03:21 PM; 21/05/2018 – BusinessDay (ZA): Glencore looks set to beat Sinopec to buy Chevron’s SA assets in $1bn deal; 27/04/2018 – Chevron Reports First Quarter Net Income of $3.6 Billion; 12/04/2018 – ganadineroamerica: Exclusive: Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from U.S. biofuels law NEW YORK (Reuters) – Global; 08/03/2018 – Brazil’s Petrobras to start binding phase to sell Africa unit

Crestwood Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.20B and $2.21B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Diversified Return International Equity Etf by 11,144 shares to 850,480 shares, valued at $46.32 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Core Msci Emerging Markets Etf (IEMG) by 7,330 shares in the quarter, for a total of 90,690 shares, and has risen its stake in Sherwin Williams Co Com (NYSE:SHW).

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.91 EPS, down 37.67% or $0.55 from last year’s $1.46 per share. XOM’s profit will be $3.80 billion for 18.95 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual EPS reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.66% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 44 investors sold XOM shares while 788 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 537 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.14% less from 2.24 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. California-based Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors has invested 2.19% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Montrusco Bolton Invs accumulated 183,156 shares or 0.91% of the stock. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 773,574 shares. Manchester Capital Management Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.29% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Artemis Investment Llp holds 31,518 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Somerset Trust reported 23,399 shares stake. Eidelman Virant Cap reported 4,564 shares. Deprince Race & Zollo accumulated 459,576 shares. Clean Yield Grp invested in 7,751 shares. The Illinois-based Barbara Oil has invested 1.97% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Fayerweather Charles has 12,117 shares for 1.4% of their portfolio. Gp invested in 1.85% or 5.98M shares. Spears Abacus Advsr Ltd Liability Co reported 0.18% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). First National Bank has 1.04% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 88,888 shares. Asset One has invested 0.89% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $502,074 activity.