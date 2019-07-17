Selway Asset Management Raised Holding in Cvs Caremark (CVS) as Share Price Declined; As At&T (T) Market Valuation Rose, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Has Boosted Position by $341,124

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc. (T) by 16.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc bought 11,004 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 77,205 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.42M, up from 66,201 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $245.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $33.58. About 16.03M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 13/04/2018 – AT&T Goes on Offensive in Time Warner Merger Case (Video); 11/05/2018 – US News: Exclusive: AT&T CEO Says Cohen Payments ‘Big Mistake,’ Chief Lobbyist Retiring; 21/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S ACER SAYS 2017 CONSOLIDATED REVENUE AT T$237.3 BLN; 29/03/2018 – AT&T Inc. Announces Cash Offers for Four Series of Notes Open to All Investors; 10/04/2018 – AT&T Inc. Announces Final Results of Its Cash Offers; 15/05/2018 – AT&T INC – CO’S NETWORK-RELATED COSTS HAVE TRENDED DOWN AS IT HAS MOVED TO SOFTWARE-DEFINED NETWORK; 25/04/2018 – AT&T 1Q ADJ EBITDA $12.44B, EST. $13.22B; 11/05/2018 – AT&T CEO in hot water: It’s not just Michael Cohen; 30/04/2018 – T, TWX: US v ATT: ruling expected on June 12, Judge Leon said. – ! $T $TWX; 30/05/2018 – Aaron Pressman: Not the consensus view, but from a top notch source – Antitrust professor: AT&T-Time Warner merger is in

Selway Asset Management increased its stake in Cvs Caremark (CVS) by 25.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Selway Asset Management bought 11,455 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 55,833 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.01M, up from 44,378 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Selway Asset Management who had been investing in Cvs Caremark for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $74.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $57.38. About 4.67M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 21.00% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 13/04/2018 – CVS HEALTH NAMES MUNK CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER, MINUTECLINIC; 07/03/2018 – CVS Health Awarded Pharmacy Benefit Management Institute Excellence Award for ScriptPath™ Prescription Schedule; 11/05/2018 – CVS Health Comments on Trump Drug Cost Proposals; 22/03/2018 – CVS Health Receives NCQA Utilization Management Accreditation; 07/03/2018 – Aetna/CVS: Senate antitrust hearing on ice until AT&T trial decision – source familiar [21:34 GMT07 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []; 09/04/2018 – TABLE-CVS Bay 2687.T -2017/18 group forecast; 02/05/2018 – CVS Suspends Buybacks While Aetna Megadeal Gets Antitrust Review; 22/03/2018 – CVS HEALTH GETS NCQA UTILIZATION MANAGEMENT ACCREDITATION; 02/05/2018 – CVS Is `Moving Forward’ With Aetna Deal as Profit Tops Estimates; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q EPS 98c

More notable recent CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “CVS Pharmacy Completes Rollout of Time Delay Safes in All of Its Michigan Pharmacies – PRNewswire” on June 24, 2019, also Crainscleveland.com with their article: “CVS, Centers for Families and Children open workforce innovation and talent center – Crain’s Cleveland Business” published on June 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Prime Day And FAANGs Out In DC – Seeking Alpha” on July 13, 2019. More interesting news about CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “What Happened in the Stock Market Today – The Motley Fool” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Trump Administration Withdraws Drug Rebate Plan – Benzinga” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Keystone Fincl Planning invested in 102,673 shares. Destination Wealth accumulated 0% or 176 shares. Godshalk Welsh Mgmt invested in 3,956 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Deltec Asset Mgmt invested 1.53% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Kames Cap Public Lc stated it has 0.33% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Argent reported 64,249 shares stake. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 22,970 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Nippon Life Investors Americas, a New York-based fund reported 134,920 shares. Ingalls Snyder Ltd reported 20,884 shares. Pekin Hardy Strauss stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Westwood Gp, Texas-based fund reported 2.27M shares. Oregon-based Ferguson Wellman Capital Mgmt Inc has invested 0.01% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Amalgamated Bank & Trust invested in 0.22% or 166,058 shares. Gamco Invsts Incorporated Et Al owns 528,872 shares. Cna Fincl holds 43,165 shares.

Selway Asset Management, which manages about $271.44M and $149.54M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 2X Bdc Index (BDCL) by 236,775 shares to 156,355 shares, valued at $2.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 1 sale for $9.06 million activity. Another trade for 9,600 shares valued at $506,016 was made by DORMAN DAVID W on Friday, March 8. The insider LUDWIG EDWARD J bought $105,600. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $531,800 was made by BROWN C DAVID II on Monday, March 11. Shares for $10.73M were sold by MERLO LARRY J.

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc, which manages about $2.77 billion and $834.59M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Msci Eafe Small Cap Index (SCZ) by 362,723 shares to 25,293 shares, valued at $1.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Russell 1000 Value (IWD) by 171,368 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 522,830 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Msci Emerging Market (EEM).

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “3 Top Dividend Stocks With Yields Over 5% – Yahoo Finance” on July 16, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Netflix’s Upcoming Competitors Are Spending Crazy Amounts on Content – Motley Fool” published on July 15, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Nasdaq Today: Rokuâ€™s New Highs; Beyond Meatâ€™s Partnership – Investorplace.com” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Aurora Cannabis: Ontario Wasn’t The Savior – Seeking Alpha” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Nasdaq Today: Google-Dish vs. T-Mobile, AT&T and Verizon? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 08, 2019.