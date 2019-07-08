Selway Asset Management Position in Fedex (FDX) Increased by $542,095; Adage Capital Partners Gp Trimmed Its Stake in Costco Whsl New (COST) by $66.75 Million as Stock Value Rose

Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc decreased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) by 51.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc sold 275,846 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.98% with the market. The hedge fund held 259,898 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $62.93M, down from 535,744 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $117.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $268.25. About 1.08M shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 24.91% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.48% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 08/05/2018 – Costco 3Q EPS $1.38; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP – QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES UP 5.4 PCT, W/O GAS INFLATION & FX; 09/05/2018 – COSTCO APRIL COMP SALES EX-GAS UP 7.9%, EST. UP 6.60%; 09/05/2018 – COSTCO APRIL COMP SALES UP 10.9%, EST. UP 8.80%; 31/03/2018 – Boxed, often dubbed the “Costco for millennials,” sells and delivers a range of goods including sparkling water, chips, cookies and toilet paper in bulk; 08/03/2018 – Costco’s Squeeze on Suppliers Signifies Pain for P&G, Nestle; 09/04/2018 – Boxed, the Costco for millennials, is launching a free-shipping membership program – and it has one big advantage over Amazon Prime; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO MARCH U.S. COMP SALES EX-GAS UP 6.7%, EST. UP 4.6%; 08/05/2018 – Subscribers: Disregard Costco Earnings Headline; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O – TOTAL CARDHOLDERS AT 92.2 MILLION AT THE END OF THE QUARTER, UP FROM 91.5 MILLION 12 WEEKS EARLIER. – CONF CALL

Selway Asset Management increased its stake in Fedex (FDX) by 13.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Selway Asset Management bought 2,995 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.05% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 24,511 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.45 million, up from 21,516 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Selway Asset Management who had been investing in Fedex for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.21B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $161.97. About 1.13 million shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 31.35% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.78% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 20/03/2018 – FDX: WILL RECOVER BY 4TH QTR TNT VOLUME LOST AFTER CYBERATTACK; 20/03/2018 – KMSS FOX 33: #BREAKING: A package headed to #Austin exploded at a San Antonio FedEx facility. The FBI says this #explosion; 20/03/2018 – FedEx 3Q EPS $2.07; 20/03/2018 – FedEx Raises Profit Outlook on Tax Gains, Holiday Shipping Boost; 12/04/2018 – North American Car, Utility and Truck of the Year Awards Names Hannah Elliott as New Juror; 15/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP FDX.N : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $280 FROM $270; RATING OUTPERFORM; 20/03/2018 – MSNBC: BREAKING: ATF confirms there was an explosion inside a FedEx facility overnight about 65 miles from Austin, Texas;…; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP FDX.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $13.61, REV VIEW $64.62 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – The Palm Beach Post: BREAKING: Jeep crashes into Delray FedEx; 2 people, 1 dog injured; 20/03/2018 – Global Edmonton: BREAKING: A package containing nails and shrapnel exploded at a FedEx centre in Texas early Tuesday morning,

More notable recent Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Teva Stock Upgraded: What You Need to Know – Nasdaq” on July 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Fortune Brands Gains From Segmental Health Despite High Costs (Revised) – Nasdaq” published on June 21, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “This Retirement Mistake Could Cost You $301,479 – Nasdaq” on June 08, 2019. More interesting news about Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Ecopetrol (EC) Eyes $2.4B Cost Cuts in the 2019-2023 Period – Nasdaq” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon Stock Is Poised to Offer Another 20% Upside – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 12, 2019.

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $727,935 activity.

Analysts await Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) to report earnings on October, 3. They expect $2.53 earnings per share, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. COST’s profit will be $1.11 billion for 26.51 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual earnings per share reported by Costco Wholesale Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.86% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold COST shares while 392 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 437 raised stakes. 300.70 million shares or 10.74% less from 336.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 318 were reported by Trustmark Retail Bank Trust Department. Capwealth Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 3,077 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. New Jersey-based Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has invested 0.53% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). 1,247 were accumulated by Howe And Rusling Inc. Tortoise Inv Mgmt Llc accumulated 0.14% or 2,171 shares. Klingenstein Fields And Limited Liability reported 0.23% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Of Oklahoma holds 0% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) or 11,863 shares. 34,724 were reported by Profund Advisors Ltd. Estabrook Cap Mgmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 73,977 shares. Tarbox Family Office holds 0.21% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) or 2,426 shares. Cornerstone holds 21,000 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 0.27% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Management reported 0% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Hudson Valley Inv Advsrs Adv has 1,386 shares. Evanson Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.08% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST).

Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc, which manages about $39.99B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 23,300 shares to 153,433 shares, valued at $19.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Venator Matls Plc by 2.29M shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.53M shares, and has risen its stake in Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 88 investors sold FDX shares while 329 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 175.06 million shares or 9.39% less from 193.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gofen Glossberg Limited Liability Com Il stated it has 2,466 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Freestone Ltd has 0.14% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 13,253 shares. Jnba holds 0% or 60 shares. Personal Advsr Corp has invested 0% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Wells Fargo & Mn reported 0.06% stake. Lenox Wealth Management Inc holds 0% or 44 shares in its portfolio. Destination Wealth Mngmt has invested 0% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Culbertson A N Incorporated has 1.8% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 34,490 shares. Acg Wealth reported 6,768 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Systematic Financial Mgmt Ltd Partnership holds 0.01% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) or 1,305 shares. Bollard Group Lc accumulated 3,592 shares. 26,324 are held by Jones Fin Companies Lllp. Sunbelt invested 0.2% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Endurance Wealth has invested 0.01% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Utd Securities (D B A Uas Asset Management) stated it has 2.06% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX).

Selway Asset Management, which manages about $271.44 million and $149.54 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nike Inc. Cl (NYSE:NKE) by 25,500 shares to 7,600 shares, valued at $640,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.