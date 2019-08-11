Selway Asset Management Position in Fedex (FDX) Has Raised by $542,095 as Stock Value Declined; Polen Capital Management Has Lifted Its Holding in Facebook (FB) as Stock Rose

Selway Asset Management increased its stake in Fedex (FDX) by 13.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Selway Asset Management bought 2,995 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 24,511 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.45M, up from 21,516 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Selway Asset Management who had been investing in Fedex for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $162.13. About 1.24 million shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 26/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – PLACED A RESERVATION FOR 20 TESLA SEMI TRUCKS. FULLY-ELECTRIC TRUCKS, WHICH ARE SCHEDULED TO BEGIN PRODUCTION IN 2019; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – FEDEX IS UNABLE TO FORECAST FISCAL 2018 YEAR-END MARK-TO-MARKET (MTM) PENSION ACCOUNTING ADJUSTMENTS; 20/03/2018 – Global National: BREAKING: A package containing nails and shrapnel exploded at a FedEx centre in Texas early Tuesday morning,; 20/03/2018 – New York Post: Austin bomber mailed second explosive from same FedEx location; 08/05/2018 – METLIFE INC SAYS FEDEX PENSION OBLIGATION, WHICH METLIFE WILL COVER THROUGH A GROUP ANNUITY, TOTAL ABOUT $6 BILLION; 20/03/2018 – FedEx, Walmart Expand Partnership on Retail-Shipping Services; 29/05/2018 – FEDEX – GOODWILL CHARGE IS RELATED TO REDUCTION OF VALUE OF GOODWILL RECORDED DUE TO JANUARY 2015 ACQUISITION OF GENCO DISTRIBUTION SYSTEM; 20/03/2018 – Andrew Peng: #BREAKING: SCHERTZ, Texas (@AP) – Texas attorney general tells TV station KXAN the bomb that blew up at FedEx; 30/04/2018 – JOHN A. SMITH NAMED FEDEX FREIGHT PRESIDENT, CEO; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CEO SMITH COMMENTS ON QUARTERLY CONFERENCE CALL

Polen Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 8.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polen Capital Management Llc bought 617,437 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 7.97M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33 billion, up from 7.35M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $535.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $2.31 during the last trading session, reaching $187.85. About 11.06M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 21/03/2018 – After Days of Silence, Mark Zuckerberg to Publicly Address Facebook’s User-Data Uproar; 14/03/2018 – The move follows a similar ban by Facebook earlier this year; 27/03/2018 – Three users of the Facebook Messenger app sued Facebook on Tuesday in a class action suit, and asked for unspecified damages; 20/03/2018 – Facebook selling expected to ease after $37bn wipeout; 20/03/2018 – BRITAIN’S CAMBRIDGE UNIVERSITY SAYS IT IS ASKING FACEBOOK TO PROVIDE ALL RELEVANT EVIDENCE ABOUT ROLE OF ITS ACADEMIC KOGAN IN RELATION TO CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA; 06/03/2018 – Buildium and Tenant Turner Partner on Industry-Best Showings Coordinator Offering; 26/03/2018 – Facebook CEO among those invited to testify at U.S. Senate hearing; 01/05/2018 – Facebook Plans a New Dating Feature, Sending Match, IAC Plunging; 26/03/2018 – Bloomberg Markets: FTC Investigating Facebook; 25/04/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS IN APRIL INCREASED BUYBACK PROGRAM BY ADDED $9B

Polen Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.08 billion and $19.13B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) by 3,126 shares to 5,707 shares, valued at $1.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. North American Mngmt Corp has 0.08% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 3,009 shares. Greystone Managed Invests has 0.41% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 36,100 were reported by Horseman Capital Management Limited. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas stated it has 408,742 shares or 1.03% of all its holdings. Mckinley Mgmt Ltd Com Delaware holds 2.3% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 191,572 shares. Wealthcare Cap Mgmt stated it has 0.01% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 91,844 shares or 1.25% of its portfolio. Arrowgrass Cap Prtn (Us) Lp stated it has 78,806 shares. Lyon Street Cap Lc holds 2.73% or 5,329 shares in its portfolio. Winch Advisory Svcs Limited Liability Company holds 0.51% or 5,570 shares. Strategic Ser holds 24,758 shares. Trustmark Financial Bank Department has 0.16% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 9,172 shares. First Commercial Bank Of Omaha invested 0.93% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). American Trust Invest Advsr Ltd Liability reported 15,366 shares. Mitchell Cap Management, Kansas-based fund reported 34,310 shares.

