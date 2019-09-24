Selway Asset Management Position in Chevrontexaco (CVX) Increased by $1.06 Million; As Lowes Cos (LOW) Stock Value Declined, Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan Cut by $500,000 Its Position

Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 16.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 25,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.52 million, down from 30,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $85.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $110.44. About 5.64M shares traded or 21.99% up from the average. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Lowe’s Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LOW); 01/05/2018 – RBA GOVERNOR PHILIP LOWE COMMENTS IN ADELAIDE SPEECH NOTES; 23/05/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: STILL EARLY DAYS, BUT CHINESE MEASURES ARE HAVING POSITIVE EFFECT ON FINANCIAL SYSTEM; 11/04/2018 – RBA Gov Lowe: Australian Economy Making Progress Toward Higher Growth; 22/05/2018 – JCPenney CEO Leaves for Lowe’s (Video); 30/05/2018 – Check out the retail comeback with names like $FL $TIF $LOW $M surging in the past month; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: NO STRONG CASE FOR NEAR-TERM POLICY ADJUSTMENT; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s: A Case of Good Timing — Barron’s Blog; 06/03/2018 – LOWE: WOULD BE HELPFUL TO HAVE A LOWER CURRENCY IN AUSTRALIA; 22/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Looking for details on the path of interest rate hikes

Selway Asset Management increased its stake in Chevrontexaco Corp (CVX) by 69.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Selway Asset Management bought 8,525 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 20,865 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.60M, up from 12,340 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Selway Asset Management who had been investing in Chevrontexaco Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $237.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $124.9. About 4.91M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 07/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-At energy summit, climate pits U.S. against Europe; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CFO: NEED TO SEE SUSTAINED CASH FLOWS BEFORE BUYBACKS; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON ENDS 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALLL; 27/04/2018 – Refining margins dent Exxon, Chevron 1st-qtr results; 09/04/2018 – CALIFORNIA RES. TO BUY CHEVRON’S STAKE IN ELK HILLS OIL FIELD; 26/03/2018 – CHEVRON SEES 2ND WHEATSTONE TRAIN STARTING IN 2Q 2018; 06/03/2018 – Chevron Executives Detail Growth Plan; 16/04/2018 – Marine Link: Chevron Greenlights Gorgon LNG Expansion; 08/03/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N : INDEPENDENT RESEARCH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO USD 130.00 FROM USD 128.00; RATING HOLD; 23/05/2018 – CANADIAN APPEAL COURT AFFIRMS DISMISSAL OF SUIT VS CHEVRON UNIT

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.17 million activity. $950,538 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) was bought by Ellison Marvin R. WARDELL LISA W also bought $23,725 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) on Friday, May 24.

More notable recent Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) news were published by: Forbes.com which released: “4 Canadian Low P/E Stocks Paying 3+% Dividends: All NYSE Listed. – Forbes” on September 07, 2019, also Marketwatch.com with their article: “Dow skids to Friday low after China’s delegation cancels tariff-related visit to Montana – MarketWatch” published on September 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “ConocoPhillips: Low Dividend Yield Is A Deal-Breaker – Seeking Alpha” on September 14, 2019. More interesting news about Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why You Should Care About Under Armour, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:UAA) Low Return On Capital – Yahoo Finance” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why You Should Care About Arcosa, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:ACA) Low Return On Capital – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Analysts await Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.36 EPS, up 30.77% or $0.32 from last year’s $1.04 per share. LOW’s profit will be $1.05B for 20.30 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.15 actual EPS reported by Lowe's Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.74% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 57 investors sold LOW shares while 432 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 341 raised stakes. 565.48 million shares or 2.26% less from 578.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Advsr Asset Management Inc stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Janney Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Co has 2,085 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Allsquare Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Co owns 94 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Fincl Bank Of The West, a California-based fund reported 2,372 shares. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Limited Liability holds 0.05% or 11,944 shares. Zwj Inv Counsel Incorporated invested in 7,137 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Trustco Fincl Bank Corp N Y has 8,087 shares. Moreover, Bamco Ny has 0.01% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 19,007 shares. Pnc Financial Service holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 539,373 shares. Ledyard Bancorp holds 55,410 shares or 0.75% of its portfolio. Provise Group Inc Ltd owns 56,632 shares. Tompkins Fin accumulated 9,934 shares or 0.2% of the stock. 13.76 million were reported by Retail Bank Of America De. 36,270 are owned by Auxier Asset Management. Benjamin F Edwards & Communications Inc reported 0.5% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan, which manages about $557.44M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN) by 22,000 shares to 34,500 shares, valued at $632,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Chevron Corporation’s (NYSE:CVX) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Big Oil Is on the Prowl for Its Next Big Acquisition – Yahoo Finance” published on September 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Chevron Can’t Break $125 – Seeking Alpha” on September 19, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Shale Game Is A Scale Game, Chevron – Seeking Alpha” published on September 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Little short-term change likely for U.S. oil market, Chevron CEO says – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 16, 2019.