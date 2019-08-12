Selway Asset Management Lowered Nike Cl (NKE) Position By $2.14 Million; Neenah (NP) Shorts Up By 14.31%

Neenah Inc (NYSE:NP) had an increase of 14.31% in short interest. NP’s SI was 385,000 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 14.31% from 336,800 shares previously. With 76,100 avg volume, 5 days are for Neenah Inc (NYSE:NP)’s short sellers to cover NP’s short positions. The SI to Neenah Inc’s float is 2.33%. The stock decreased 2.05% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $67.45. About 96,829 shares traded or 16.18% up from the average. Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) has declined 25.20% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.20% the S&P500. Some Historical NP News: 09/05/2018 – Neenah 1Q EPS 95c; 01/05/2018 – Neenah Declares Quarterly Dividend and Announces Annual Shareholders Meeting on May 23, 2018; 09/05/2018 – NEENAH TO START PROCESS TO SELL BRATTLEBORO PLANT; 09/05/2018 – NEENAH 1Q EPS 95C, EST. $1.04; 07/03/2018 Norges Bank Buys New 1.5% Position in Neenah; 09/05/2018 – Neenah 1Q Adj EPS $1.04; 09/05/2018 – NEENAH SAYS 2Q NON-CASH IMPAIRMENT CHARGE MAY BE $30M-$40M; 12/03/2018 – Rep. Glenn Groth: Grothman to Host Job Fair in Neenah on March 23, 2018; 21/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Neenah Inc. ‘BB’ CCR And ILR; Outlook Positive; 20/04/2018 – DJ Neenah Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NP)

Selway Asset Management decreased Nike Inc. Cl (NKE) stake by 77.04% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Selway Asset Management sold 25,500 shares as Nike Inc. Cl (NKE)’s stock rose 0.15%. The Selway Asset Management holds 7,600 shares with $640,000 value, down from 33,100 last quarter. Nike Inc. Cl now has $128.45 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.23% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $81.98. About 5.46 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 24/04/2018 – Nike’s Converse Brand Is Said to Lose Chief Marketer to Supreme; 15/03/2018 – NIKE INC – TREVOR EDWARDS WILL SERVE AS ADVISOR TO MARK PARKER UNTIL HIS RETIREMENT AS NIKE TRANSITIONS ITS ORGANIZATION; 03/04/2018 – Nike Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT DISSOLVES SOLE SHARE STAKE IN NIKE INC – SEC FILING; 13/03/2018 – Mackenzie Ivy Canadian Cuts Nike, Buys More Henry Schein; 16/03/2018 – Second Top Nike Executive Departs Amid Complaints of Workplace Behavior; 22/03/2018 – Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square sells its stake in Nike, a source tells CNBC; 22/03/2018 – Nike Grows Revenue Through Direct Channels — Earnings Review; 01/05/2018 – Dollar Shave Club Deepens Its Executive Bench With C-Suite Hires From Target And Nike; 22/03/2018 – Pershing Square Likely Made Around $100 Million on Nike Investment

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NKE’s profit will be $1.11B for 28.87 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.52% EPS growth.

Among 22 analysts covering Nike (NYSE:NKE), 16 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 73% are positive. Nike has $10800 highest and $60 lowest target. $92.58’s average target is 12.93% above currents $81.98 stock price. Nike had 40 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) earned “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, March 22. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 19 by J.P. Morgan. Bank of America maintained NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) rating on Monday, June 24. Bank of America has “Sell” rating and $70 target. The firm has “Buy” rating by Guggenheim given on Friday, June 21. Cowen & Co maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 22 report. The rating was maintained by Macquarie Research on Friday, March 22 with “Buy”. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, March 19 by Goldman Sachs. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Monday, March 25. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Friday, March 22 by Bank of America. The firm has “Buy” rating by Nomura given on Friday, March 22.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal London Asset Mngmt has 0% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 505,498 shares. Grimes Com holds 0.09% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) or 13,052 shares. National Bank Of Hawaii accumulated 0.03% or 5,150 shares. Hitchwood Cap Mgmt Limited Partnership has 1.42% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 1.18 million shares. Woodmont Counsel Limited Liability Company reported 0.56% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Moreover, Duff Phelps Inv Co has 0.02% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 13,450 shares. Counsel Inc invested 0.84% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Community Financial Svcs Gru Ltd Liability Company has 12,860 shares for 0.37% of their portfolio. Hilton Mngmt Llc stated it has 0% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). First Bancorp stated it has 43,399 shares or 0.56% of all its holdings. Lynch & Associate In reported 3,163 shares stake. Omers Administration Corp owns 943,841 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Mngmt holds 0.14% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 178,300 shares. Csat Inv Advisory Limited Partnership invested in 2,799 shares. Court Place Ltd Liability holds 12,727 shares or 0.43% of its portfolio.

Since February 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $66,918 activity. Benz Noah Samuel sold 950 shares worth $66,918.

Neenah Paper, Inc. produces and sells technical products, and fine paper and packaging products worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.14 billion. The companyÂ’s Technical Products segment provides filtration media for transportation, water, and other filtration markets; saturated and unsaturated crepe, and flat paper tapes to manufacturers; coated lightweight abrasive paper for use in the automotive, construction, metal, and woodworking industries; label and tag products for variable and digital printing; latex saturated and coated papers; premask, medical packaging, image transfer, publishing, and security papers; and other specialty products, including clean room papers, durable printing papers, release papers, and furniture backers. It has a 36.26 P/E ratio. The Company’s Fine Paper and Packaging segment makes and sells writing, text, cover, and specialty papers and envelopes used in corporate identity packages, advertising collateral, premium labels and packaging, and wide format applications.