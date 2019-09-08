Selway Asset Management Lowered Holding in Nike Cl (NKE) as Market Valuation Rose; Monarch Alternative Capital LP Has Cut Caesars Entmt (CZR) Holding by $16.08 Million

Selway Asset Management decreased its stake in Nike Inc. Cl (NKE) by 77.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Selway Asset Management sold 25,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 7,600 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $640,000, down from 33,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Selway Asset Management who had been investing in Nike Inc. Cl for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $132.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $88.69. About 3.63 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 27/03/2018 – Soccer-Nike deal hurts England preparations with World Cup ball; 08/05/2018 – Stevens Capital Adds Home Depot, Exits Starbucks, Cuts Nike: 13F; 02/04/2018 – Thornburg International Value Adds Shell, Cuts Nike; 17/04/2018 – Three More Executives to Exit Nike; 15/03/2018 – NIKE, REPORTS MARK PARKER WILL CONTINUE AS CHAIRMAN, PRESIDENT,; 16/03/2018 – Nike VP Martin Reported to Nike Brand President Trevor Edwards; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC SAYS ACQUIRED CONSUMER DATA AND ANALYTICS FIRM NAMED ZODIAC; 02/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: NKE, MU, & more; 16/03/2018 – Jayme Martin, vice present and general manager of global categories for Nike, has been ousted from the company effective immediately; 04/04/2018 – Nike’s efforts to increase representation of women and minorities will start at the vice president level, the memo said

Monarch Alternative Capital Lp decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 65.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monarch Alternative Capital Lp sold 2.01M shares as the company’s stock rose 30.11% . The hedge fund held 1.05M shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.13M, down from 3.06M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monarch Alternative Capital Lp who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.80B market cap company. It closed at $11.51 lastly. It is down 7.64% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 25/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Plans Resort in Puerto Los Cabos, Mexico; 16/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT REPRICES CEOC $1.50B SR SECURED TERM LOAN; 15/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Corp. to run its first non-gaming resorts in Dubai; 09/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT, VICI PROPERTIES REPORT LETTER OF INTENT; 07/03/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT 4Q ADJ EBITDA $491M; 02/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT BOARD OKS BUYBACK OF UP TO $500M SHRS; 09/05/2018 – Caesars Will Continue to Operate Both Properties Under Terms of Long-Term Leases With VICI Properties; 26/04/2018 – Scientific Games Installs World’s First Land-Based PRIZM GAMETABLE® At Caesars Entertainment Resorts In Atlantic City; 09/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT,VICI LOI FOR ASSET SALE, LEASE AMENDMENTS; 15/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment and Meraas Plan to Open Two Caesars Hotels & Beach Club in Dubai

More notable recent Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Moore Kuehn, PLLC Announces Investigation of Caesars Entertainment Corp. (NASDAQ: CZR) – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “MGM Resorts and Las Vegas Sands Lay Out Japan Plans – The Motley Fool” published on August 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “CZR Crosses Above Average Analyst Target – Nasdaq” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is It Too Late To Consider Buying Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) Might Not Be A Great Investment – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Analysts await Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.03 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $-0.03 per share. After $-0.06 actual earnings per share reported by Caesars Entertainment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -50.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold CZR shares while 65 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 735.99 million shares or 11.35% more from 661.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Levin Capital Strategies LP has 0.05% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). 174 were accumulated by Tru Of Vermont. Wells Fargo Mn holds 0% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 306,267 shares. Kwmg Ltd Liability Com invested in 0% or 442 shares. Two Sigma Secs Limited Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Soros Fund Mgmt Limited Liability Co invested in 24.82 million shares. 395,860 are held by Texas Permanent School Fund. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board reported 141,600 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies stated it has 14,633 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Raymond James & Associate owns 268,903 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 32,977 shares. First Republic Invest Mgmt accumulated 43,924 shares. Guggenheim Capital holds 23,337 shares. Kbc Gp Nv owns 584,202 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR).

Monarch Alternative Capital Lp, which manages about $6.62B and $1.42B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 385,500 shares to 3.09M shares, valued at $871.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on September, 24 after the close. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NKE’s profit will be $1.06 billion for 31.23 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.52% EPS growth.

More notable recent NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Wedbush Defends Foot Locker’s Q2, Susquehanna Downgrades Stock – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should We Worry About NIKE, Inc.’s (NYSE:NKE) P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 07, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Nike Stock Looks Compelling Amid Its Recent Weakness – Investorplace.com” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Sona Chawla to step down as president of Kohlâ€™s – Milwaukee Business Journal” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Nike Stock Is Set to Survive the Trade War – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Friess Associates Limited Liability invested in 1.36% or 220,298 shares. First Comml Bank accumulated 43,399 shares or 0.56% of the stock. Moreover, Franklin Resource has 0.45% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Fil holds 0.07% or 512,379 shares. Bristol John W And Inc New York reported 1.18M shares. Keybank Association Oh stated it has 0.29% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Chemical Financial Bank owns 46,067 shares or 0.44% of their US portfolio. Tdam Usa has 0.16% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 27,404 shares. Montag A & Associates accumulated 40,559 shares or 0.32% of the stock. 73,215 are held by First Bancorp Of Omaha. Sns Fin Limited Liability accumulated 2,814 shares or 0.05% of the stock. 2,549 are owned by Baystate Wealth Ltd Co. Bluecrest Capital Management Limited has invested 0.04% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Bbva Compass Bancorp Inc holds 121,357 shares. The Illinois-based Blair William & Co Il has invested 0.16% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Selway Asset Management, which manages about $271.44M and $149.54 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6,255 shares to 38,880 shares, valued at $4.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.