Selway Asset Management Lifted Stake in Cvs Caremark (CVS) as Shares Declined; As Brixmor Property Group (BRX) Shares Rose, Holder Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Lowered Holding by $2.35 Million

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc decreased its stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc (BRX) by 41.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc sold 130,752 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.45% . The institutional investor held 186,509 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.43 million, down from 317,261 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc who had been investing in Brixmor Property Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.64B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $19.78. About 2.10M shares traded. Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) has risen 9.52% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BRX News: 14/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Brixmor at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 22/04/2018 – DJ Brixmor Property Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BRX); 30/04/2018 – Brixmor Property Group 1Q Net $61M; 30/04/2018 – BRIXMOR AFFIRMING PREVIOUSLY PROVIDED NAREIT FFO/SHR FOR 2018; 30/04/2018 – BRIXMOR PROPERTY 1Q REV. $317.2M, EST. $315.0M; 28/03/2018 – Moody’s: Brixmor Operating Partnership, Kite Realty, Kimco Realty and DDR Corp. Have Material Exposure to Toys R Us

Selway Asset Management increased its stake in Cvs Caremark (CVS) by 25.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Selway Asset Management bought 11,455 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 55,833 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.01 million, up from 44,378 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Selway Asset Management who had been investing in Cvs Caremark for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $63.99. About 6.55 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500.

Selway Asset Management, which manages about $271.44M and $149.54 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in J Hancock Pfd Inc (HPI) by 153,437 shares to 22,750 shares, valued at $516,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 150,711 are held by Lathrop Management. Fca Corporation Tx holds 0.46% or 22,003 shares. Alethea Management Lc invested in 10,646 shares or 0.41% of the stock. Old Natl Bancorporation In accumulated 0.54% or 190,442 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee owns 7,546 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. 20,000 are held by Lumina Fund Management Ltd Liability. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Hldgs has 0.22% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Johnson, Wisconsin-based fund reported 44,389 shares. Df Dent & Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Mai Capital Mgmt, Ohio-based fund reported 107,113 shares. Columbia Asset Management owns 20,086 shares or 0.29% of their US portfolio. Eagleclaw Managment Ltd holds 34,438 shares or 0.85% of its portfolio. Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct reported 38,172 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Savant Limited Liability Corp reported 7,525 shares stake. 3,805 were accumulated by Sheets Smith Wealth Mngmt.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold BRX shares while 73 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 287.58 million shares or 4.18% more from 276.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wellington Mgmt Grp Inc Ltd Liability Partnership owns 8.21M shares. First Manhattan Commerce invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX). Maryland-based Price T Rowe Assocs Md has invested 0% in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 117,888 shares. Prudential Public Ltd, a Illinois-based fund reported 10,500 shares. Guggenheim Cap Lc reported 40,761 shares stake. Legal And General Public Limited owns 1.35M shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Meeder Asset Management reported 0% stake. Destination Wealth Mngmt reported 2,496 shares stake. Presima holds 5.3% or 2.09 million shares in its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Hldgs Sa has 0.06% invested in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) for 359,213 shares. Geode Cap Management holds 4.99 million shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Putnam Invs Ltd Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 494,536 shares. Panagora Asset Management Inc reported 12,967 shares. Moody Natl Bank Division holds 694 shares.

Since August 16, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $138,750 activity.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc, which manages about $108.13B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rogers Communications Inc (NYSE:RCI) by 57,553 shares to 1.58 million shares, valued at $85.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Genuine Parts Co (NYSE:GPC) by 2,792 shares in the quarter, for a total of 591,999 shares, and has risen its stake in Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY).