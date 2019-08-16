Selway Asset Management Lifted Position in Cvs Caremark (CVS) by $607,115 as Shares Declined; As New York Times Co (NYT) Shares Rose, Slate Path Capital LP Has Boosted Stake

Slate Path Capital Lp increased its stake in New York Times Co (NYT) by 13.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Slate Path Capital Lp bought 465,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.34% . The hedge fund held 3.79M shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $124.50M, up from 3.33 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Slate Path Capital Lp who had been investing in New York Times Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $28.08. About 498,615 shares traded. The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) has risen 47.44% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NYT News: 14/03/2018 – Mike Pompeo faces one of the worst times in history to be secretary of State, a New York Times columnist told CNBC; 10/04/2018 – President Trump wanted to fire special counsel Robert Mueller in December, according to the New York Times; 09/04/2018 – CNN: BREAKING: The FBI raided the office of the President’s longtime attorney and confidant, Michael Cohen, the New York…; 09/05/2018 – Meet the New York Times’s Most Devoted Letter Writers; 18/05/2018 – New Goldman Sachs CEO Likely By Year-end, New York Times Reports — MarketWatch; 22/03/2018 – ABC 13 News – WSET: #BREAKING: Adviser to President H.R. McMaster will soon resign, according to the New York Times.…; 26/05/2018 – Mediaite: Journos Call Out Trump for Falsely Attacking NY Times Over `Phony’ Source: `Another Easily Verifiable Lie’; 26/04/2018 – The Morning Download: New York Times CIO Lived Shift from Mainframes to Serverless Computing; 16/05/2018 – Meet The New York Times’s `Newsroom Ham’; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – EXCLUSIVE: NASCAR owners explore sale

Selway Asset Management increased its stake in Cvs Caremark (CVS) by 25.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Selway Asset Management bought 11,455 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 55,833 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.01M, up from 44,378 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Selway Asset Management who had been investing in Cvs Caremark for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.35% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $60.22. About 3.91M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Health Care Adds Edwards Life, Exits CVS; 16/04/2018 – CVS HEALTH NAMES KEVIN HOURICAN AS PRESIDENT OF CVS PHARMACY; 06/04/2018 – Rep. Smith: Rep. Smith Delivers Tax Cuts, Wage Increases for CVS Employees; 06/03/2018 – CVS jumbo bond attracts record $121bn in book orders; 16/03/2018 – CVS to offer GSK’s new shingles vaccine at stores nationwide; 14/03/2018 – KPRC 2 Houston: #BREAKING: Police search for group of thieves after ATM theft at CVS leads to a chase in southeast Houston.…; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades CVS Health To ‘BBB’; Debt Rated ‘BBB’; 13/04/2018 – CVS Hires Doctor From Health Startup in Sign of Medical Ambition; 27/03/2018 – Rep. Davis: Employees at CVS, Best Buy, & Starbucks All Seeing Benefits of Tax Reform; 22/03/2018 – CVS HEALTH GETS NCQA UTILIZATION MANAGEMENT ACCREDITATION

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 1.19 in 2018Q4.

Slate Path Capital Lp, which manages about $4.31B and $1.23B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr by 1.55M shares to 4.82 million shares, valued at $107.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Think About Buying The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) Now? – Yahoo Finance” on May 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “New York Times Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Meredith Corporation And The New York Times Company To Introduce A Series Of Special Edition Magazines – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “How The New York Times Has Performed During The Trump Presidency – Benzinga” published on February 06, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings: 2 Hot Stocks to Watch This Week – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4.

More notable recent CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “The State Of CBD Regulation: Clear Rules Or Consumers At Risk? – Benzinga” on August 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “3 Rock-Solid Reasons Why CVS Health Is the Best Pharmacy Stock on the Market – Yahoo Finance” published on August 11, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “CVS Stock Bears Have Got It All Wrong – Investorplace.com” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) Is Yielding 3.7% – But Is It A Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Lower; CVS Health Earnings Beat Views – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.68 million activity. BROWN C DAVID II bought 10,000 shares worth $531,800. $506,016 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares were bought by DORMAN DAVID W. $105,600 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) was bought by LUDWIG EDWARD J on Friday, March 8.

Selway Asset Management, which manages about $271.44 million and $149.54M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 2X Bdc Index (BDCL) by 236,775 shares to 156,355 shares, valued at $2.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.