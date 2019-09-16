Selway Asset Management Lifted Its Chevrontexaco (CVX) Position; Beck Mack & Oliver Lowered Its Verizon Comm. (VZ) Position by $471,504; Market Value Declined

Selway Asset Management increased its stake in Chevrontexaco Corp (CVX) by 69.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Selway Asset Management bought 8,525 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 20,865 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.60 million, up from 12,340 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Selway Asset Management who had been investing in Chevrontexaco Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $230.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $121.5. About 4.89M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 11/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280223 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL SWEENY OLD OCEAN FACILITIES; 25/04/2018 – CHEVRON SPOKESWOMAN COMMENTS IN EMAILED STATEMENT; 03/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-Guyana weighs new offer of deep and shallow waters oil blocks; 26/03/2018 – CHEVRON SEES 2ND WHEATSTONE TRAIN STARTING IN 2Q 2018; 15/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/15/2018 05:38 PM; 07/05/2018 – TCO and KPO plan maintenance at Tengiz and Karachaganak oilfields for Aug-Oct 2018; 25/04/2018 – Chevron removed executives from Venezuela after two of its workers were imprisoned over a dispute with state-owned oil company PDVSA; 23/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Arrested Chevron workers could face treason charge in Venezuela; 09/03/2018 – SA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL – APPROVED MERGER INVOLVING CHINA’S LARGEST PETROLEUM REFINERY OWNER, HONG KONG BASED SINOPEC CORP AND CHEVRON SOUTH AFRICA; 28/05/2018 – Chevron restores production on Gulf of Mexico platforms after storm

Beck Mack & Oliver Llc decreased its stake in Verizon Comm. (VZ) by 2.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beck Mack & Oliver Llc sold 8,272 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 371,544 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.23M, down from 379,816 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver Llc who had been investing in Verizon Comm. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $247.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $59.96. About 10.72M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 11/05/2018 – Verizon to speak at MoffettNathanson conference May 14; 13/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Verizon Owner Trust 2018-1 Notes Ratings; 24/04/2018 – Verizon: 2018 Capital Spending Includes Commercial Launch of 5G; 20/04/2018 – DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 26/03/2018 – REG-JLT Mobile Computers AB: JLT Mobile Computers’ Rugged Tablet Verizon Wireless Certified; 24/04/2018 – Verizon earnings: $1.17 per share, vs $1.10 EPS expected; 14/05/2018 – VERIZON CTO HANS VESTBERG CONCLUDES TALK AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 24/04/2018 – Wearable Electronics Drive Verizon Subscriber Sign-Ups; 13/04/2018 – VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS REPORTS PASSIVE HELIOS & MATHESON STAKE; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.21, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 54 investors sold CVX shares while 582 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 657 raised stakes. 1.20 billion shares or 0.35% more from 1.19 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wms Prns Ltd Liability Company invested in 1.09% or 35,631 shares. 11,397 were accumulated by Mercer Capital Advisers Incorporated. Saturna Cap Corp owns 4,126 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Jag Cap Mgmt Limited Liability invested in 2,912 shares. Todd Asset Mngmt Limited Liability holds 1.04% or 305,121 shares. Whalerock Point Prtnrs Ltd holds 11,575 shares or 0.82% of its portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv accumulated 1.04 million shares or 0.45% of the stock. Paw Capital Corporation holds 0.74% or 5,500 shares in its portfolio. Aimz Investment Advsr Ltd Com stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). 8,241 were reported by Cambridge Advsrs. Cap Ltd Liability Com reported 55,557 shares. First Bancorporation Sioux Falls invested 3.82% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). 10,317 were reported by Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) Sa. Callahan Advisors Limited accumulated 1.76% or 78,754 shares. Covington Advsr, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 56,596 shares.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $502,074 activity.

Beck Mack & Oliver Llc, which manages about $5.32B and $2.85B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners Lp (NYSE:EPD) by 122,883 shares to 2.13 million shares, valued at $61.45 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Advanced Drain Sys Inc Com (NYSE:WMS) by 15,517 shares in the quarter, for a total of 745,942 shares, and has risen its stake in Enstar Group Ltd (NASDAQ:ESGR).

Analysts await Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 1.64% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.22 per share. VZ’s profit will be $5.13B for 12.09 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual EPS reported by Verizon Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.81% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 50 investors sold VZ shares while 575 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 0.05% less from 2.61 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Athena Cap Advsr Limited Co reported 5,409 shares stake. Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Com holds 54,669 shares. 134,963 are owned by Franklin Street Advsr Nc. Dodge Cox owns 5,500 shares. Leuthold Group Ltd owns 133,089 shares or 0.98% of their US portfolio. Cutter And Brokerage Inc has 30,738 shares. Zeke Advsr Lc invested in 0.52% or 97,429 shares. Colony Grp Inc Ltd owns 192,221 shares. 1,300 are owned by Alphaone Invest Services Ltd Llc. Legacy Capital Prns holds 1.98% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 78,060 shares. Triangle Secs Wealth Mgmt holds 1.3% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 44,134 shares. 9.56M were accumulated by Massachusetts Financial Ser Ma. Cypress Cap Gp holds 94,568 shares. Deutsche State Bank Ag has 0.77% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 22.97 million shares. Bennicas And Associates owns 21,492 shares.