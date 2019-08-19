Selway Asset Management Increased Holding in Fedex (FDX) by $542,095 as Stock Value Declined; Ppg Industries (PPG) Holder American National Registered Investment Advisor Has Decreased Position

Selway Asset Management increased its stake in Fedex (FDX) by 13.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Selway Asset Management bought 2,995 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 24,511 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.45M, up from 21,516 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Selway Asset Management who had been investing in Fedex for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.08% or $3.18 during the last trading session, reaching $156. About 1.56 million shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 20/03/2018 – WUSA9: Bomb found at FedEx near airport possibly linked to Austin explosions; 16/04/2018 – FEDEX CORP – DUCKER’S SUCCESSOR WILL BE NAMED LATER; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CEO SMITH COMMENTS ON QUARTERLY CONFERENCE CALL; 20/03/2018 – Second Package Is Found From Same Sender as Bomb at FedEx Facility Near Austin; 02/05/2018 – Rocketnews: Exclusive: UPS weighs strategy to deliver bulky goods to boost growth | UPS and its rival FedEx Corp currently del; 22/03/2018 – FedEx Sinks Most in Five Years as Trump Tariffs Stoke Trade Fear; 20/03/2018 – Fifth package bomb goes off in Texas, injures one at FedEx site; 20/03/2018 – Globalnews.ca: BREAKING: Police confirm one injured after package explodes at a FedEx distribution centre in Texas. READ MORE:; 14/03/2018 – Tennessee DOL: Haslam, Smith Announce Fedex To Make Major Capital Investment in the Corporation’s Memphis Hub; 20/03/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: Police: Austin bomber may be using commercial shippers; Explosion rocks FedEx site north of San Antonio

American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc decreased its stake in Ppg Industries Inc. (PPG) by 41.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc sold 4,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.66% . The institutional investor held 5,965 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $673,000, down from 10,215 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc who had been investing in Ppg Industries Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $110.72. About 855,577 shares traded. PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) has risen 6.97% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.97% the S&P500. Some Historical PPG News: 10/05/2018 – PPG: Board’s Audit Committee Overseeing an Investigation of the Matters Set Forth in the Report; 07/05/2018 – PPG Industries at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 08/03/2018 – UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC – HOOPER CURRENTLY SERVES AS A DIRECTOR OF PPG INDUSTRIES; 22/05/2018 – PPG Industries Unable to Predict Timing or Outcome of Investigation; 19/04/2018 – PPG – AUDIT COMMITTEE OF BOARD IS OVERSEEING INVESTIGATION OF MATTERS WITH ASSISTANCE OF OUTSIDE COUNSEL; 19/04/2018 – PPG Industries Cites Failure to Accrue Certain Specified Expenses in 1st Quarter; 10/05/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES DELAYS 10-Q FILING; 10/05/2018 – PPG Industries: Unable to Predict the Timing or Outcome of the Investigation; 19/04/2018 – PPG SAYS RAWS MAY NOT RISE AS FAST AS THEY DID IN 4Q AND 1Q; 19/04/2018 – PPG GOT REPORT OF CONCERNING POTENTIAL ACCOUTNING VIOLATIONS

Analysts await PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.62 earnings per share, up 11.72% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.45 per share. PPG’s profit will be $382.79 million for 17.09 P/E if the $1.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.85 actual earnings per share reported by PPG Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.43% negative EPS growth.

Since July 12, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $100,614 activity.